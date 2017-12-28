Sudanese security arrests civil society activist

December 27, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese security authorities arrested a leading member of the Civil Society Initiative (CSI) group, Hasbo Ibrahim Amin, said a statement issued on Wednesday.

Hasabo Amin SCI leading member (ST Photo)

The CSI which a member of the opposition Sudan Call alliance said the 75-year old activist was arrested at his home north of Khartoum and taken to an unknown destination by the Sudanese Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).

The civil society groups body condemned "The behaviour of the security apparatus with the leaders of the civil society and its political opponents," the statement said.

The statement appealed to national, regional and international human rights groups and political forces to condemn Hasabo’s detention, who suffers from serious health conditions that require continued care.

The CSI called for his immediate release stressing they ignore his whereabouts and the circumstances of his arrest, adding the security apparatus is responsible for the health of the detainee.

Also, Al-Jazira and Al-Manaqal alliance also condemned the incommunicado arrest of Hasabo who is a member of the secretariat of Al-Jazeera Farmers’ Union. The group further described his arrest as "a clear indication that there is a crime being secretly cooked at the expense of the Al-Jazeera’s land and it people."

The activist has been known for his strong opposition to the government’s policies in Al-Jazeera and the defence of farmers’ rights.

(ST)