South Sudan governor drops two cabinet ministers in new changes

December 25, 2017 (JUBA) - The Governor of Lot state in South Sudan has issued several gubernatorial orders making changes and appointment of new officials in his administration

Rizik Zachariah Hassan, Governor of Lol state (UN photo)

Governor Rizik Hassan Zachariah, according to orders he issued on Saturday removed Angok Achuol Barjok from the ministry of agriculture. He replaced him with Marko Dau Ruay as the new minister of agriculture. No new assignment was given to the former minister.

Adam Garang Wol Kon, minister of Education was another official removed from his ministerial position without new assignment given to him. He was replaced with Garang Akok Ngor as the new Minister of Education. Peter Dut Akot, Gumjuer county commissioner was removed from his position and appointed as the new minister of Physical Infrastructure. Santino Apath Apath was Minister of Rural Development and Bass shatta Fadul became the Minister of Gender& Social Development.

Another separate order was issued appointing Abal Abal Mou as Ayat West County commissioner and Riny Riny Lual was named Marial Baai county commissioner.

Lino Dut Wol was appointed Gomjuer East County commissioner while Ngong Kuac Mathiang was named the Makem county commissioner and Michael Malual Mawien became Malual North county commissioner.

(ST)