Sudan gold production reaches 105 tons

December 25, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Geological Research Authority of Sudan (GRAS), Monday announced that the country gold production for the first time has reached 105 tons.

A local brings his gold for examination at a laboratory in the gold market in Khartoum (Photo: Reuters)

Until recently Sudan currently ranked third in gold production behind South Africa and Ghana. Officials said they hope to land in the first place by 2018 with more than 140 tons. However, the new figure places it only in the second place far behind South Africa.

Gold production is now Sudan’s main source of hard currency after the secession of South Sudan where are the two third of its oil reserves before 2011.

Addressing a gathering at the Mineral Minister’s Prize for Creativity and Excellence function in Khartoum, the GRAS Director General, Mohamed Abu Fatima disclosed that Sudan’s production of gold has risen to 105 tons during the 2017 year.

He went to say that Sudan ranks second place in Africa and ninth in the world, adding that there are in huge reserves of gold available in Aryab area at the Red Sea Mountains in eastern Sudan.

The Sudanese official further said there are some technical problems hampering the geological mapping, geophysical and geochemical exploration programmes adding that it will be overcome soon through training and rehabilitation and importation of new technologies.

In a related development, the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company in a report to the mineral ministry council on Sunday reported that Sudan production of gold amounted to 103 tons and the government income has reached 1.9 trillion pounds.

Reporting to the parliament about gold revenue earlier this month, Sudanese Minerals Minister Hashim Ali Salem said country’s production of gold from January to November 2017 amounted to 95.1 tons.

Also, he called to review the law and sanctions on gold smugglers to dissuade them.

The low dollar price set by the Central Bank of Sudan (6.9 pounds)encouraged the traditional miners to smuggle their production to outside the country especially when the mining areas are near a neighbouring country.

However, the Sudanese finance ministry Monday set a new official rate for the U.S. dollar, announcing that it has been increased to 18 pounds for one dollar.

