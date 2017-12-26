 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 26 December 2017

South Sudan president hopeful for peace in 2018

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Salva Kiir pose with the IGAD FM after a meeting held at the South Sudanese presidency in Juba on 13 Oct 2017 (ST Photo)

December 25, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has expressed optimism about the prospect of ending the war in 2018, saying it was now his top priority to restore “peace and unity of the people and all efforts will be expended to realize it".

In a Christmas message released Monday, President Kiir said he knows many families have been separated by the conflict in 2017, resulting in the families not able to spend Christmas together.

“It remains my prayer that you will soon be reunited in your homeland. As we usher in a new year, we are working firmly to ensure peace and economic stability, so that very soon you can return to your villages and homes to continue your lives as once were,” said president through a speech.

“We are all looking forward to peace and prosperity where we can all join hands in the development of our beloved nation," he added.

The South Sudanese leader said it was his sincere hope that 2018 will indeed be the year where genuine and lasting peace is achieved.

"While it may seem that the journey is still long; I can assure you that great progress is being made. As we end one year and begin another, we must recommit ourselves to the course of peace and extend the hand of unity and friendship across all the divides,” he reassured.

The former rebel commander turned politician and became a president commended the resilience with which people despite unsurmountable continue to perseverance during t difficult time in the history.

“We have been faced with a multitude of challenges, including hostile elements –regionally and internationally – that have threatened to throw us into additional chaos,” Kiir said alluding to foreign interventions in the conflict.

Kiir said his government has started working on strategies to end the war. He cited the participation in the peace revitalization forum as a demonstration of commitment by the coalition government to end the war.

“Already in the spirit of peace, our negotiating team has recently been in Addis Ababa taking part in IGAD-led High-Level Revitalization Forum. As a government, we are attending the negotiations in good faith and with the expectations that we shall receive genuine peace. I trust that our partners are also negotiating in the same good faith, for the benefit of all citizens in South Sudan. The sooner we can come to the final and meaningful agreement, the sooner we can re-energize the implementation process, and get South Sudan back on the path of prosperity,” he said.

He said instability has been one of the major obstacles preventing people from returning home their respective areas and expressed hope to address it with the cessation of hostilities which contains provisions that allow protection of civilians and humanitarian access.

Kiir said that this positive first step will allow the government to focus on a final agreement on implementation of the peace agreement.

"Therefore, we can continue to move forward with nation-building, improving the economy, developing infrastructure and overall welfare of our people,” he said.

Observers and security analysts have expressed pessimism about the prospect of lasting peace, pointing to the lack of political will and questioned the ability of the monitoring body to verify, investigate and hold the parties accountable to a violation of the ceasefire.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 December 06:20, by Malakal county Simon

    We I heard this misleading message before, but still no peace!!!! Maybe your tender resignation should be a good gesture Christmas gift to the sufferings peoples of South Sudan!!!! Is this too much to ask???? Since You nothing else to offer??

    repondre message

  • 26 December 06:51, by DO IT

    Salva Kiir was born naturally a dumby person. Salva Kiir is first priority through the last four years were to killed the none Dinka and displacing them in order to give their land to his own tribe...now the economic are fuckd up and his own tribe are feelings burning then he is putting peace head as is he first priority

    repondre message

  • 26 December 06:55, by Sunday Junup

    I know what you are thinking now is to remove Taban Deng Gai and replace him with Dr.Riak thinking that it is the only way to bring peace but let me assure you unless you change your mentality of crating reservations which kept peace hostage and follow what is written in Peace agreement in Good Faith or you step down. That could be the only way to get peace in SS

    repondre message

  • 26 December 06:58, by DO IT

    Only some individually idiot people would buy Salva Kiir is bulshits...my advice to those who find safety environment in our neighbours countries, come back to S. Sudan when you heard that Salva Kiir is not longer exist in the country. The guy has never meant what he was saying

    repondre message

    • 26 December 07:03, by DO IT

      Talking about foreign intervention, was it not Salva Kiir using the foreigners fighters again the IO? Was it not Salva Kiir that in invited the Uganda to fight IO? Give me a break idoit Mr. President

      repondre message

  • 26 December 07:53, by Eastern

    The recklessness with which Kiir’s militia engaged with those of SPLA-IO in July 2016 and the subsequent persuit of Machar to DR Congo only tells who stupid the leadership in Juba is. As they say, you don’t throw away the stubborn baby with its bath water. Kiir foolishly just did that and that action has caused a country!

    repondre message

    • 26 December 08:34, by Nuer bi Bay Dom

      whom are misleading again.please no foriegn intervention against.All IGAD are on payemnt list.you are the one paying.and they getting enough becuase killing of south sudan.

      repondre message

    • 26 December 09:38, by Kuch

      Eastern,
      Can l ask you this simple question, how did your Riek Machar psychopath managed to get out of J1 in 2016 after his all his body guards were mowed down like grasses outside the J1 complex? Your Riek Machar was left with only the body guards who were sheltering with him inside J1 complex. He was even disarmed with a pistol in his front suit after>>>

      repondre message

      • 26 December 09:48, by Kuch

        the shoot out had died down. And Your Riek Machar was later escorted to his Jebel residence by the government convoys & was reminded go back to J1 in the morning. But your Riek Machar refused to return back J1, instead he decided to wage an all out war of taking over Juba & eventually the presidency. Why did Mr. Salva Kiir let the evil get out again out of J1?>>>

        repondre message

        • 26 December 09:57, by Kuch

          Would be subjected to debate once all these bullsh*ts are finally resolved. But as always, many of you Riek Machar supporters are bunch of losers who just can’t get grip on how things actually work in the real world. It is just like their silly projection that there was no coup attempted in Juba, on the 15/12/2013. Something that was peddled out by the US, the UK & the UN-UNIMISS to cover their>>>

          repondre message

          • 26 December 10:03, by Kuch

            damn ars&s after their Riek Machar & Co. take over an elected government by force failed. Eastern, talk to General Taban Deng Gai & Alfred Lado Gore, they know pretty well of what exactly happened in the two army barracks on the night of the 15/12/2013 & they will tell you idiot if you are much interested in truth. But hey! Truth is not you Riek Machar supporters are known for>>>

            repondre message

            • 26 December 10:09, by Kuch

              Mr. Eastern, l will volunteer a vague example to you chap. On the night of the 15/12/2013, why did your Riek Machar, Alfred Lado Gore, Taban Deng Gai & other senior Riek Machar officials slipped out of Juba if they were not the coup plotters? If Riek Machar & his officials feared for their own lives that they would be harmed by Salva Kiir & his minions. Then why didn’t they just went any foreign>>

              repondre message

              • 26 December 10:16, by Kuch

                embassy in Juba that night & called for calm that night or the next morning of the 16/12/2013. And whole shoot out would have been confined to two army barracks & there would not have been innocent Nuer lives lost in Juba. But it was not the case, your Riek Machar, Alfred Lado Gore, Taban Deng Gai & others are so deep in the neck in the coup>>>

                repondre message

                • 26 December 10:23, by Kuch

                  Again, as many you Riek Machar supporters often claim that Mr. Salva Kiir recruited his then Warrap & Northern Bhar El Gazelles militias to massacre the Nuers in Juba simply because they were Nuers. Dah! Why did your Riek Machar ordered his fool, Mr. Gadet Yak to start his revenge killing in here in Bor, Akoba, Anasir, Balliet, Malakal & Bentiu?

                  repondre message

                  • 26 December 10:30, by Kuch

                    And not in Mr. Salva Kiir home state of the then Warrap? This is because, you Riek Machar suppoters & your own boss are nothing but some of criminals who are out of touch with reality. Why did the so-called white army captured Bor & name it, their Ngundaeng city? My Riek Machar’s fellows, Mr. Salva Kiir is a many of peace & he is your man in our country. To be honest, retook my machine gun>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 26 December 10:37, by Kuch

                      in Jan. 2014 when your Riek Machar so-called white army were running amok in my home town of Bor & we bombed the so-called Riek Machar white army fools thoroughly. I am not happy to be boasting about killing my own South Sudanese country men. But Mr. Riek Machar & some of his Nuer community messy lifestyles & lack of the word sorry to other people they have wrong would always>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 26 December 10:45, by Kuch

                        keep the idiots at odd with the people who don’t like our cousins messy lifestyles. Anyone with brain would now understand, why are there some Nuers still here in Jonglei, Malakal, Melut, Renk, Rumbek, even Salva Kiir home state and other Dinkas/Jaang countries and they are not being killed. Some of the Nuers are told to get the hell out of these so-called UN POCs & farm their damn own food since>

                        repondre message

                        • 26 December 10:50, by Kuch

                          there is no more violent even their own states like Unity state, but they have let themselves being used as hostages by the US, the UK, their UN & the NGOs as their means to sabotaged our country & to use them as their blackmails or bargaining cards to the government of South Sudan. The same thing was done by the UN, the NGOs & their foreign agents in Jubek & Yei River state in July 2016>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 26 December 10:56, by Kuch

                            where many foreign agents of CIA, M16 & foreign operatives posing as NGOs workers goaded the innocent Jubek & Yei river states’ civilians to run to Uganda & were told by these foreign creeps that they were being targeted by Jenge/Dinka government simply because they were Equatorians----and the CIA & MI6 criminals urged their Thomas Cirilo to run to Adis Ababa>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 26 December 11:01, by Kuch

                              and then go & called for Salva Kiir resignation. Fellows, if the Dinkas/Jenges you idiots often called names for no apparent reasons were to be behaving like some of our Nuers & some Equatorian idiots, then the so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan would still be lurking in some of you idiots villages to up this day>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 26 December 11:06, by Kuch

                                But for some well informed Nuers & some Equatorians, they understand fully that the dirty game being played around our country & against our people is a pure destruction of our country by the criminals from the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their creepy allies in between. And this is simply because of our resources, Nile waters & counter China’s influence>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 26 December 11:13, by Kuch

                                  A country like Congo has never has peace since 1960th. And this is simply because Congo has a lot of resources that the evil corporate America & some European criminals want for their industries. There was Congolese statesman called Patrice Lumunmba who was killed by the Belgium, the US & the European criminals when kicked out the Belgium criminals out of his country>>>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 26 December 11:21, by Kuch

                                    https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/poverty-matters/2011/jan/17/patrice-lumumba-50th-anniversary-assassination
                                    http://www.notablebiographies.com/Lo-Ma/Lumumba-Patrice.html
                                    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patrice_Lumumba
                                    The UN & its sleazy NGOs, have not left Congo since 1960th & this is what the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between

                                    repondre message

                                    • 26 December 11:27, by Kuch

                                      would want to replicate here in our country. To establish their damn so-called UN & NGOs occupation of our country like Congo & then their UN mercenaries would always instigate the instability of our country & our people. And then the evils would always to that UN building & renew their damn UN & NGOs relevant in our country>>>

                                      repondre message

                                      • 26 December 11:31, by Kuch

                                        Many of our Riek Machar supporters are always told that here in our Nilotic plains. We will never ever allow the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between usual cheap intrigues in our country & against our people. The US, the UK, their NGOs, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies love affair with our country & our people has gone>>>

                                        repondre message

                                      • 26 December 11:37, by Kuch

                                        has gone too far & it must stop. Cold war two part is what the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies are chess game toying around in our country & against our people these days. But this is not a cold war anymore, it is already a hot war. And we are going to bloody nose the evils out of our country once & for all>>>

                                        repondre message

                                        • 26 December 11:41, by Kuch

                                          Our Riek Machar fools, this is what your evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their allies are playing around in our country.
                                          https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/south-asia/1980-03-01/great-game-asia
                                          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Great_Game
                                          https://www.amazon.com/Great-Game-Struggle-Central-Kodansha/dp/1568360223
                                          >>>

                                          repondre message

                                          • 26 December 11:44, by Kuch

                                            And another bullshit being played around in our country & our people by our enemies is this:http://nationalinterest.org/blog/the-buzz/the-opium-wars-the-bloody-conflicts-destroyed-imperial-china-17212
                                            https://www.thoughtco.com/the-first-and-second-opium-wars-195276
                                            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opium_Wars
                                            >>>

                                            repondre message

                                            • 26 December 11:51, by Kuch

                                              The English criminal merchants took the Chinese people hostage by constantly supplying them with opium in exchange of Chinese silver until the Chinese people of Hong Kong became so much addicted. And when the Chinese authorities called the English merchants to stop their damn supply of opium from India. The English Merchants bombed Chinese people>>>

                                              repondre message

                                              • 26 December 11:58, by Kuch

                                                to continue the the supply of their opium trade. The Chinese people let off the island of Hong Kong & took their Hong Kong back in 1997 from the English merchants. Any South Sudanese man/woman who followed our SPLM negotiations with our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan would remember the most vociferous criminals with their then slogan in 1999, "one country, two system" were the UK & the US>>

                                                repondre message

                                                • 26 December 12:06, by Kuch

                                                  And that was that Sudan must be one country & must be ruled by two system like what the evils had experimented in 19 century’s China. But our then highly informed like Dr. John Garang who used to take the criminal corporate America, the UK & their then allies with an absolute contempt didn’t buy the evil corporate America, the UK & their then allies nonsense>>>

                                                  repondre message

                                                  • 26 December 12:12, by Kuch

                                                    but negotiated a reasonable settlement that was acceptable to South Sudanese people, our Abyiei Ngok Dinka/Jiengs, Nuba Mts & Southern Blue Nile. And put our cloned so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan on notice that that make attractive or you would loose the whole Sudan. The evil corporate America, the UK & some of their allies eventually killed Dr. Garang>>>

                                                    repondre message

                                                    • 26 December 12:19, by Kuch

                                                      on his way from Kampala, Uganda to his then New site residence & then the evils thought that they would put blame on Uganda & Mr. Salva Kiir. Something that Dr. Garang widower, Rebecca Nyandeng had been keeping ever since. If Mr. Salva Kiir doesn’t fire squat this bitch & her so-called "former detainees" then the South Sudanese people would kill the criminals>>>

                                                      repondre message

                                                      • 26 December 12:28, by Kuch

                                                        out of revenge on the traitors. The so-called former detainee traitors & this Rebecca Nyandeng bitch & their Riek Machar psychopath are the ones that are being used by foreign criminals as their blackmails & bargaining chips against our country & our people. Our country is being Geo-politically chess game played around by our enemies>>>

                                                        repondre message

                • 26 December 10:25, by South South

                  Mr. president is very serious about peace this time. He should be given the benefit of doubt to deliver peace. As long as other side is ready to work with him to bring peace to our country, peace will come in 2018. Let’s put aside our past and focus on our future. To hold a peace together is not an easy job, you have to prepare to all confusions and violations,determination and good will are neede

                  repondre message

  • 26 December 12:08, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    The episode of 2013;fighting broke out between rival factions of the presidential guade amid to president elect Salva Kiir &
    Former vice president who was accused by Kiir for Orchestrating an alleged coup attempt now reb
    el leader,the conflict that has
    Increasingly divided a long tribal fault line so called Dinka vs Nuer who re the largest ethnicity
    Let’s give the peace a chance if there is a cal

    repondre message

    • 26 December 12:13, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      A call against peace, we do not want enemies of peace ? to put their false mouth 👄 into this at this time round, what we need is the permanent peace accord no matter what course.
      Our people are have suffered a lot.
      We need changes and this is the time for it 2018 as Mr president put it..

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.