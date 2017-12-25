South Sudan army calls to investigate cessation of hostilities violations



December 25, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government army has called to investigate violations of the recently signed cessation of hostilities agreement in South Sudan reiterate accusations against the armed opposition of attacking its positions.

Hours after the signing of the humanitarian cessation of hostilities in Addis Ababa on Thursday 21 December, the SPLA-IO led by Riek Machar and the government forces traded claims of attacks on their respective positions across the country.

On Monday, the SPLA spokesperson Brig Gen Lulu Ruai Koang issued a statement accusing the rebels of carrying out attacks on the government forces in five states: Yei River, Northern Liech, Amadi, Awiel East and Fashoda, in the last 24 to 72 hours.

"The rebels had stepped up offensive operations against SPLA’s positions in futile attempts to capture new strategic areas before IGAD peace monitors could embark on field visits," said Koang.

Also, he accused the rebels of disseminating " negative propaganda" in a bid to mislead the public opinion and present themselves as victims of attacks by the government forces.

Therefore, "SPLA calls upon IGAD to immediately send investigation committee and peace monitors to investigate the latest violations as well as establish and verify who has been in control of all locations recently attacked by the rebels," said the army spokesperson.

Further, he called on the Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM) to send monitors to Kansuk, Lokbere and Koch, three areas where the army says the rebels attacked their positions.

"SPLA reiterates its commitment to Cessation of Hostilities Agreement but reserves the inalienable right to fight in self-defence when attacked," he emphasized.

