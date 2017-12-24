 
 
 
Sunday 24 December 2017

South Sudan rival forces trade accusations of truce violation

A newly arrived South Sudanese refugee waits for registration after crossing the border into the DR of Congo, near Aba, on December 23, 2017 (AFP photo)
December 24, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese rival forces have traded accusations of violating a cessation of hostilities brokered by the IGAD mediators three days ago ahead of a revitalization process for the implementation of 2015 peace agreement.

The agreement takes effect from 00:01 hours (local time) on 24 December 2017. Also, all the leaders of warring parties made public statements declaring their commitment to the deal.

However, the spokesperson of the government army claimed on Sunday that rebel forces launched attacks on the SPLA positions across the country in order to control some areas and establish their headquarters.

“Because they have no headquarters, they are carrying out these activities in an attempt to get at least a one they would use as their new headquarters," said the deputy military spokesman of the government, Col. Santo Domic.

"They have been trying this in Maiwut state, particular areas in Jekou, also in Leer, in Raja, in Lasu, overall but they failed," he further said.

Our forces have been acting in self-defence because they have been issued orders to comply with directives and orders from the commander-in-chief to observe the ceasefire and act only in self-defence and pushed them away”,

The mediators and international facilitators have been working since last June to bring the conflicting parties to the negotiation table and put huge pressures on them to ink the truce agreement, hoping it would serve as confidence-building measure paving the way for the implementation of the permanent ceasefire fire which is part of the peace deal.

For his part, the deputy spokesperson of the armed opposition group SPLM-IO, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel blamed the government for attacking their positions in a number of areas in the country.

“This morning 24/12/2017 at about 6:00hrs, the Juba regime’s forces based in Koch County Centre of Lich State launched the most aggressive attack against our military position in Bieh Payam of the said County," said Gabriel.

The rebel spokesperson added that they repulsed the attackers and are now pursuing them to Koch Centre, pointing that the fight was continuing when he issued the statement,” said Gabriel in a statement.

Also, he claimed that SPLA Chief of Defence Force Lt Gen James Ajongo on Sunday was in Wau and ordered his forces to attack the SPLA-IO positions in the area, pointing Jebel Rabi along the Bazia road.

Gabriel went further to accuse the government forces of bombarding their positions around Yei County.

These activities, he said, "are all acts against the peace process as strategies to prompt response from armed opposition forces for the resumption of hostilities".

The opposition officer accused the government of causing so many civilians suffering through these attacks and called on the mediators and facilitators to condemn the government.

The SPLA-IO, therefore, calls upon the IGAD, AU, TROIKA and the world to hold the government responsible for these violations committed just hours after the CoH takes effect. The resistance continues,” said Gabriel.

(ST)

  • 24 December 21:31, by DO IT

    We all know when Salva was ordering his gangs to comply with with peace, he Kiir was drinking at a time, the unknown gunmen passed that information. Since dayone of war, Salva Kiir has never meant of what he is being said.

    repondre message

  • 24 December 21:38, by DO IT

    The good news is.. The eyes witnessed will eventually tell the world the truth of who are violented the IGAD peace. And we all know who is that guys are, but I can’t point out my middle figure right now.

    repondre message

  • 24 December 22:14, by Kush Natives

    This is exactly the results of giving order from South Africa, first and foremost those rebels are mentally civilians, because they never received training. There’s no reason for Riek Machar to deceive himself by declaring useless cessation of hostilities. Sometimes, I regret. Mr. President Salva Kiir is completely too soft to handle such useless rebellion.

    repondre message

    • 24 December 22:54, by South South

      These are minor violations. The leaders can correct them very quickly if there is will to bring peace to our country.Let’s all encourage them to work hard on these issues. peace is the only hope to develop our country.

      repondre message

  • 24 December 22:57, by William

    Hey S Sudanese, that’s all about revitalization planned by so call AGAD and their allies. They ordered rebels to attack government forces in order to blame government. They just want to change South Sudan government by any means and that is their objectives.

    repondre message

s
Sudan Tribune

