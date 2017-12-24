FVP’s Gai orders his troops to observe South Sudan humanitarian truce

December 23, 2017 (JUBA) - The forces of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army - In Opposition (SPLA-IO) led by the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai Saturday have been ordered to observe the cessation of hostilities agreement brokered by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD)

South Sudan First Vice President Taban Deng Gai addresses the general debate of the UN General Assembly (UN Photo)

The parties of the revitalization process agreed before to begin discussions on the need to create a conducive environment through the cessation of hostilities and allow humanitarian access to the civilians in the war zone.

The humanitarian truce, which takes effect from 00:01 hours (local time) on 24 December 2017, is also seen as a test for the seriousness and willingness of the parties to work together towards a permanent ceasefire and a last peace in the country.

"I’m hereby ordering all the SPLA (IO) forces to strictly cease all hostilities, to remain in areas of their deployment and to act only on self-defence, protect Civilians and allow Humanitarian Access," reads a statement signed by the First Vice President and SPLM-IO leader Taban Deng Gai.

The SPLM-IO led by Riek Machar and the South Sudanese government army have already ordered their forces to cease hostilities on the first hour of Sunday 24 December.

On Friday, there were reports about alleged attacks on the positions of the SPLM-IO led by Riek Machar but the situation was calm on Saturday.

The mediators are expected to convene the warring parties to meet in Addis Ababa to begin discussions on the implementation of the peace agreement signed in August 2015.

On most important obstacles to overcome will be the ceasefire implementation as the SPLM-IO Machar demands to review the structure of the monitoring mechanism.

(ST)