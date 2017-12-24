 
 
 
FVP’s Gai orders his troops to observe South Sudan humanitarian truce

December 23, 2017 (JUBA) - The forces of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army - In Opposition (SPLA-IO) led by the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai Saturday have been ordered to observe the cessation of hostilities agreement brokered by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD)

South Sudan First Vice President Taban Deng Gai addresses the general debate of the UN General Assembly (UN Photo)

The parties of the revitalization process agreed before to begin discussions on the need to create a conducive environment through the cessation of hostilities and allow humanitarian access to the civilians in the war zone.

The humanitarian truce, which takes effect from 00:01 hours (local time) on 24 December 2017, is also seen as a test for the seriousness and willingness of the parties to work together towards a permanent ceasefire and a last peace in the country.

"I’m hereby ordering all the SPLA (IO) forces to strictly cease all hostilities, to remain in areas of their deployment and to act only on self-defence, protect Civilians and allow Humanitarian Access," reads a statement signed by the First Vice President and SPLM-IO leader Taban Deng Gai.

The SPLM-IO led by Riek Machar and the South Sudanese government army have already ordered their forces to cease hostilities on the first hour of Sunday 24 December.

On Friday, there were reports about alleged attacks on the positions of the SPLM-IO led by Riek Machar but the situation was calm on Saturday.

The mediators are expected to convene the warring parties to meet in Addis Ababa to begin discussions on the implementation of the peace agreement signed in August 2015.

On most important obstacles to overcome will be the ceasefire implementation as the SPLM-IO Machar demands to review the structure of the monitoring mechanism.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 24 December 08:19, by DO IT

    Very interesting, who is actually the head of SPL-JCE? Is it Taban Deng or Salva Kiir or a way to try to confuse the world.

    repondre message

    • 24 December 08:23, by DO IT

      Taban Deng is absolutely has no single soldier on the ground frankly speaking. Taban did bribed some drops out primarily schools in Kakuma refugees Camp in Kenya as his bodyguards. Nothing else.

      repondre message

  • 24 December 08:28, by DO IT

    IO is still intact dispute of Machar detention and the bribery has been carrying out by Taban with collaboration with JCE.

    repondre message

  • 24 December 08:34, by DO IT

    Idiot Taban Deng has rightly get himself on the hot seat where he will be treated as a number one enemy by his own kins from the what he just wrote

    repondre message

    • 24 December 08:51, by micheal gatkuoth

      hey mr war monger what held do u want again n peace is coming back, FVP has his troops n z why is lived in Juba with his running made H.E Salva, congrats! to H.E FVP Taban Gatdeng Gai

      repondre message

Comment on this article



