South Sudan president orders army to comply with ceasefire agreement

December 23, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has on Saturday directed the chief of defence staff to instruct all the heads of the state army divisions and units across the country to comply with the ceasefire agreement.

JPEG - 23.7 kb
President Salva Kiir addresses the nation at the South Sudan National Parliament in Juba, November 18, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomon)

“I know you (SPLA) have always acted in self-defence but you now have to demonstrate the strength of an indomitable people, the sense of acting within the constitution and your duties to guard the constitution and protect lives and properties. The ceasefire agreement has been reached and the government is a signatory. You know to respect it and I want to start complying immediately. The division commanders have to get clear instructions about this,” said President Kiir.

The South Sudanese leader made the remarks on Saturday after receiving a briefing from the government delegation which travelled to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, to participate in the IGAD-brokered revitalization forum.

The parties to the 2015 peace agreement converged this week in the Ethiopia capital to participate in the launch of the revitalization forum of the deal.

Kiir said the army has the right to fight back in self-defence and in pursuit of constitutional duties and functions if an attack by any of the forces identified in the ceasefire agreement.

His order comes 24 hours after a decision by the SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar who directed his troops to observe the humanitarian cessation of hostilities at midnight on Sunday 24, 2017.

However, SPLA-IO rebel commanders accused the South Sudanese army of carrying attacks on their positions in Bahr el Ghazal, Upper Nile and Equatoria on Friday morning.

(ST)

  • 23 December 18:50, by Kush Natives

    Now the government and rebels accepted cessation of hostilities. Let’s all stop by now and give peace a chance to hold on in our country. No more flames languages needed at the moment, let’s put our influence on peace, so that it bear fruits. I hope rebels leader know the number of his army and where they’re located!

    repondre message

    • 23 December 20:59, by The Rhino

      Ya Kus,

      Have you ever heard of the phrase, "No Justice No Peace"? You Jienges have totally abused power beyond repair.I don’t understand why others should take your tribal chief Kiir very seriously?People call Kiir a "President"... what and whose president?Which election legitimized him as the "prae sedere" of the people? You Dinkas/Jienges got it really twisted.Fact is Kiir was never elected..

      repondre message

      • 23 December 21:07, by The Rhino

        ..the president of the republic of South Sudan.In 2011,South Sudanese voted only for the secession of South Sudan from North Sudan.No one voted for any President! This MUST BE CLEAR TO YOU AND EVERYBODY! Kiir is a measly Jieng errant,a pathetic JCE marionette who plays cards on destabilization and sabotage activities.Now, experts on the ground don’t expect any positive outcome from whatever he...

        repondre message

        • 23 December 21:19, by The Rhino

          ...says,just couples of whisky today and tomorrow he changes his position...being it past ceasefires or decrees to move all herders and animals from Equatoria—all bullshit!Now,I am cowboy myself from Terekeka,and we cowboys say what we mean and mean what we say straight up. Kiir should stick onto that tradition or else remove that cowboy hat and keep on walking naked behind a cattle.A president..

          repondre message

Comment on this article



s
