South Sudan president orders army to comply with ceasefire agreement

December 23, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has on Saturday directed the chief of defence staff to instruct all the heads of the state army divisions and units across the country to comply with the ceasefire agreement.

President Salva Kiir addresses the nation at the South Sudan National Parliament in Juba, November 18, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomon)

“I know you (SPLA) have always acted in self-defence but you now have to demonstrate the strength of an indomitable people, the sense of acting within the constitution and your duties to guard the constitution and protect lives and properties. The ceasefire agreement has been reached and the government is a signatory. You know to respect it and I want to start complying immediately. The division commanders have to get clear instructions about this,” said President Kiir.

The South Sudanese leader made the remarks on Saturday after receiving a briefing from the government delegation which travelled to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, to participate in the IGAD-brokered revitalization forum.

The parties to the 2015 peace agreement converged this week in the Ethiopia capital to participate in the launch of the revitalization forum of the deal.

Kiir said the army has the right to fight back in self-defence and in pursuit of constitutional duties and functions if an attack by any of the forces identified in the ceasefire agreement.

His order comes 24 hours after a decision by the SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar who directed his troops to observe the humanitarian cessation of hostilities at midnight on Sunday 24, 2017.

However, SPLA-IO rebel commanders accused the South Sudanese army of carrying attacks on their positions in Bahr el Ghazal, Upper Nile and Equatoria on Friday morning.

