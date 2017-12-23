African Union, UNMISS welcome South Sudan cessation of hostilities deal

December 22, 2017 (JUBA) - The African Union (AU) and the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) welcomed the signing of a cessation of hostilities agreement by South Sudan’s government and rebel groups.
Brokered by the IGAD mediators, the deal provides to stop any attacks or military operations starting from the first hour of Sunday 24 December 2017 and to allow humanitarian access to civilians in the conflict areas.
The humanitarian truce will be monitored by the Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM), also the parties commit themselves to cooperate with UNMISS in the discharge of its mandate to protect civilians.
"We welcome the successful conclusion of your deliberations, marked by the signing of an Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access," said the chairperson of the African Union Commission in a speech delivered after the closing session of the revitalization forum on 21 December.
"By signing this Agreement, you have started acknowledging the gravity of the situation, and the fact that it is neither morally nor politically acceptable to allow the ongoing tragedy to continue," Mahamat further stressed.
In Juba, the UNMISS hailed the signing of the cessation of hostilities and urged the warring parties to adhere to the Agreement and end the ongoing violence in order to pave the way for additional concrete steps towards the implementation of the peace agreement.
"The Agreement (...) is an important first step in the revitalization of the peace process," said the peace keeping mission in a statement released on Friday.
"UNMISS is committed to supporting the peace process in line with its mandate through advancing reconciliation efforts, strengthening conflict resolution mechanisms, building national cohesion and engaging in regional and international peace initiatives," the Mission stressed..
(ST)
