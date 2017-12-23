 
 
 
South Sudan rebel leader declares cessation of hostilities

December 22, 2017 (JUBA) - The leader of the main rebel group in South Sudan (SPLM-In Opposition) has issued an order declaring a cessation of hostilities with the government forces, despite reports of continued fighting in several parts of the country after the signing of the ceasefire in Addis Ababa.

JPEG - 12.3 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader, Riek Machar (Photo: Reuters/Tiksa Negeri)

Rebel leader Riek Machar, through the order he issued on Friday 22, 2017, said the declaration was in adherence to the agreement on cessation of hostilities which his group had signed with other groups, including those in the government as part of the regional efforts to end the war.

“I am hereby ordering all forces to cease all hostilities, to remain in their bases and to act only in self-defence or against any aggression”, the order seen by Sudan Tribune reads in part.

The truce which the parties signed on Thursday evening in the Ethiopian capital will take hold at midnight on Sunday 24, 2017. It is unclear whether the parties would observe what they have signed after reports started emerging on Friday morning of attacks on positions held by rival groups in Bahr el Ghazal, Upper Nile and Equatoria.

Observers expressed fears the new deal could follow the path of the previous deal.

The regional and international leaders and guarantors behind the ceasefire deal welcomed the signing and said that the group representing the government under President Salva Kiir in Juba and others "reiterate full commitment to ending the war and creating space for a permanent ceasefire.

Also, they expressed their hope that this truce will lead to a constantly improving situation in terms of safety for the aid workers and civilians.

While the deal has been largely welcomed, violence has frequently marred previous declared ceasefires.

Col. Lam Paul Gabriel, SPLA IO Deputy Military Spokesperson released a statement on Friday accusing the government forces of attacking the positions held by their forces in different places in three regions of Upper Nile, Equatoria and Bahr el Ghazal.

“Today 22nd Dec 7:00 am just less than 12 hours after signing of the Cessation of Hostilities in capital Addis, the government is on aggressive attacks on our positions. The SPLA IO base in Deim Jalab along Raga Boro Medina came under attack from SPLA and JEM (Justice and Equality Movement; they came in a convoy of 8 land cruisers and one (1) armoured vehicle. Our forces repulsed the attackers killing five (5) enemies -3 SPLA IG soldiers and 2 JEM Militias- injuring dozens. We lost two (2) freedom fighters and one (1) wounded,” reads the statement.

The opposition spokesperson further claimed that government forces carry out an attack on the SPLA IO forces in the Upper Nile.

“The SPLA IO forces are under attacks by government forces in Kola in Fashoda State, Upper Nile, as they are on a plan to capture more areas from the SPLA IO during this dry season,” he adds.

(ST)

  • 23 December 01:08, by john akeen

    We the online government supporters and online government warriors, we also declare to stop bad comments and hate comments against our brothers, online rebels supporters or rebels warriors, we also would like our brothers the online rebels supporters to declare stopping bad comments or hate comments against their brothers online government supporters

    repondre message

    • 23 December 01:35, by South South

      Let’s give peace a chance in our country. Merry Christmas to everyone.

      repondre message

    • 23 December 06:34, by Eastern

      john akeen,

      Are you dreaming? Dry season is here and it’s here and that’s when the war theatre should be very active. Do mathiang anyors understand what Christmas is?

      repondre message

      • 23 December 11:48, by South South

        No more negative talk, let peace rings.

        repondre message

  • 23 December 02:44, by DO IT

    When you stop saying that Dr. Riek Machar will never be President in this country than the peace would definitely return to our land... And also stop generalising all S. Sudanes for something that may concerns and serve only you Dinka interests.

    repondre message

    • 23 December 03:25, by john akeen

      Ok. Mr. DO IT
      Dr. Riek Machar will be president, but not by force. Are you happy now, please let peace come to our country brother, just to tell you one thing, we are all not afraid of each other, but childrens and females are afraid, we can continue on fighting each other, but who will die the most? I believe it will be children’s and women’s are the one who will die for no reason

      repondre message

  • 23 December 03:07, by Nairobimitot

    Mary Christmas to all my brothers in rebellion. I am your brother from the government side. I wish you all well. This year and next year 2018, I want you to have a change of heart, and I want you to work hard of getting rid of hate so that we can have peace in our beautiful country. We are going to build our nation and marry many wives so that we also increase our population because we have lost so many innocent souls during this senseless war. A family that is divided cannot grow. We need to unite and rebuild South Sudan.
    Peace

    repondre message

  • 23 December 03:56, by DO IT

    Join Akeen
    The majority of S. Sudanes are peace but deceive peace from your JCE if you’re not apart of it, is waste of IGAD resources.

    repondre message

    • 23 December 04:29, by john akeen

      DO IT
      I’m done arguing with you. I don’t wanna to talk about something I don’t know about, and I don’t know who is JCE that you’re talking about

      repondre message

      • 23 December 05:59, by William

        Merry Christmas South Sudanese. I want to assure you that peace of South Sudan or Sudan never come out from Ethiopia. Only guns to fight each others is the only come out from Ethiopia. The cessation of hostilities is only on paper,not real since it is not the interest of Ethiopia gov’t. Neighbor countries and other world benefit from S Sudan war. These mediators will push for worse war tomorrow.

        repondre message

  • 23 December 05:48, by Lenin Bull

    Dear John Akeen, I absolutely agree with you for online cessation of hostilities. However, we are dealing with groups that are mentally derailed and that believe only in naked war though they have been trying for the last four years to no avail. Let us give them the benefit of doubt but you will be surprised soon to hear nasty things on roads to civilians and attacks on SPLA bases in the country.

    repondre message

  • 23 December 05:54, by Lenin Bull

    Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2018 folks!! May God Almighty bless South Sudan with real peace so that we regain our lost dignity and rebuild our lives in South Sudan.Though I lost terribly in this meaningless war I’m ready to forgive if the war truly stops and I see no women, children, elderly,no innocent civilians, no innocent foreigners in our land dying again.

    repondre message

  • 23 December 06:41, by William

    Thinker and researchers know very well that coup 2013 was plot by foreign countries through UN and Riek. They just use Riek to claim the South Sudan civil war. The report, that rebels claim, cessation hostilities and that gov’t attack rebels is plan from Ethiopia or mediators simply to blame S Sudan gov’t so war will not stop in South Sudan. That is reality.

    repondre message

  • 23 December 10:42, by Dalta Cirea

    William

    There was no coup in 2013 which is known to every south Sudanese that the war which brokout in Dec 2013 was the SPLM Party leaders deference and Militant brought in to kill civilian. that was the problem.

    repondre message

    • 23 December 16:49, by William

      Cirea
      The world know very well what was happening South Sudan in 2013. The world of today is the world of technology and nothing should be hiding. Civilians died in Juba 2013 were killed on cross fire. 99% civilians killed since 2013 were intentional killed by Riek rebels. Don’t forget that western and other world satellites exist anywhere over South Sudan. Everything already recorded.

      repondre message

      • 23 December 17:01, by William

        Riek know what he is doing but Nuers who were just following him simply Riek is Nuer or he just said that he is fighting Dinka. Riek agreed with foreign countries over South Sudan resources something nuers have no idea. All these biases reports by Riek are known.

        repondre message

  • 23 December 11:30, by Sunday Junup

    I needs some one who can translate this word Cessation of Hostilities in Dinka language so that Mathiang Anyor can understand this and peace come into South Sudan!

    repondre message

  • 23 December 12:54, by Whortti Bor Manza

    Dr. Riek Machar Teny;
    You were telling your supporters not to go for the HLRF unless you are released first. You even said no body will sign anything on your behalf. Remember: A man of words and not of deeds is like a garden full of deeds.

    repondre message

    • 23 December 12:56, by Whortti Bor Manza

      Repeat:
      A man of words not of deeds is like a garden full of weeds.

      repondre message

  • 23 December 15:45, by Majesty

    Dr. Riek, Pagan, Nyandeng, and Majak Agoot will continue holding public office BY APPOINTMENT, someone has to give it otherwise, I’m certain no one of them can attain enough votes to hold any office. Their impatience for Presidency and unnecessary war and heavy sufferings they brought will never go unpunished.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

