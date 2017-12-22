 
 
 
U.S. sanctions S. Sudan official, 51 others over corruption and human rights violations

December 21, 2017 (WASHINGTON) - The United States government on Thursday imposed sanctions on a South Sudanese official and 51 other people for alleged involvement in corruption and human rights violations.

JPEG - 34.5 kb
Benjamin Bol Mel (Gurtong photo)

The U.S. Department of Treasury announced sanctions against Benjamin Bol Mel and three of his entities relating to the implementation of the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

The U.S. action freezes any assets the sanctioned individuals and entities may hold under U.S. jurisdiction and blocks Americans from dealing with them.

“Today’s announcement of sanctions demonstrates the United States will continue to pursue tangible and significant consequences for those who commit serious human rights abuse and engage in corruption,” US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement.

The U.S. reportedly took action against Mel for his role and that of his business network, in “facilitating corruption”. A close associate of President Salva Kiir, Mel has allegedly used his high-level connections to regularly engage in large-scale government contracts worth millions of dollars for construction work that was not completed.

A report with additional details Mel’s acts of corruption will be submitted to the Federal Register, the U.S. embassy in Juba stated.

“While much of South Sudan’s population suffers from violence and hunger, a small coterie of elites continues to enrich itself. Acts of corruption undermine the values that form the essential foundation of stable, secure, and functioning societies; have devastating impacts on individuals, weaken democratic institutions, degrade the rule of law; perpetuate violent conflicts, facilitate the activities of other dangerous persons; and undermine economic markets,” partly reads a statement issued by the U.S. embassy in Juba on Friday.

It further stressed in the statement, “The people of South Sudan have had to endure conflict and the humanitarian catastrophe it brings”.

The U.S. vowed to take additional action against those who profit from this catastrophe, including those who facilitate the actions of corrupt officials.

The sanctions are the first imposed under a U.S. law called the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which was enacted in 2016.

Sanctions also affected Israeli tycoon, Dan Gertler and his companies, Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of ex-Uzbekistan leader Islam Karimov and Myanmar military general, Maung Maung Soe, among others.

(ST)

  • 22 December 11:27, by chadoor weak

    that’s a great move by US government all south Sudanese are tried of this corrupt officials ,they are who created all this chaos that is taking place right now the country ,they deserve this sanction ,for they can not hold south Sudan as their hostage

  • 22 December 13:14, by Eastern

    US should actually include senior members of the JCE on their list of sanctioned people. Include folks like Aldo Ajou Deng Akuey, a very evil man!

    • 22 December 13:43, by South South

      Eastern,
      JCE is a pain in the neck of some people in South Sudan.

      • 22 December 14:33, by Eastern

        South South,

        Get used to the reality that my campaigns are a pain in in the underside of dinkocrats in South Sudan! Don’t get surprised that through my campaigns, Kiir and cohorts will end at The Hague. Stand warned!

        • 22 December 16:25, by Majesty

          Eastern,
          You’ll have to provide records on how your nonsense could have different in American Washington. Here’s what I know happened, Gen. Kiir betrayed good soldiers and experienced men men such Gen Malong, Pieng among many and instead chosen to to embrace traitors. I’m not sure but Gen. Kiir must be a blessed ones, even after almost one year without paying our selfless, gallant SPLA and other c

          • 22 December 16:29, by Majesty

            ....but Gen. Kiir must be blessed one, even after almost one year with out paying our selfless, gallant SPLA and other civil servants. No, ther’really no rooms for losers taking taking credit now or in future.

            • 22 December 18:12, by Eastern

              Majesty,

              The English language being a foreign language should be used with some basic understanding for one to be able to COMMUNICATE using it; I have not understood what you struggled to scribbled here. Back to the cattle camp please!

  • 22 December 17:39, by lino

    Great move!!! All those beautiful houses and buildings setting in Juba and mortgages paid off abroad in other countries which belong to who worked or still working for the government since 2005 should be confiscated and put on the country treasury.It is all our people belonging; when SPLM/A came from bushes, they were not making any money to be wealthy in few years!!!

  • 22 December 19:44, by William

    US sanction don’t base on right information but anyone rebels don’t like is the one US impose sanction. Why US shift from gov’t to business people. Bol Mel have nothing to do with gov’t or war in South Sudan. Useless sanction

    • 22 December 19:56, by Eastern

      You also need to take some basic English language course or just join Ateny Wek Ateny, this is a far more intellectual war than what Dr. Garang fought!

  • 22 December 19:47, by Eastern

    Oh how I love this! The plots of former nuer occupants in Juba, north of Lou medical clinic have been apportioned among dinka MI, police and NSS officials. Now when any agreement is about to be penned in Addis Ababa, thats what those in Juba do on the nuer property. Mia Saba (107) has now been nearly 100% cleared of nuers. Are nuers not South Sudanese?

