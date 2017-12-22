 
 
 
South Sudan’s warring factions sign ceasefire agreement

South Sudan information minister Michael Makuei Lueth shakes hands with Lam Akol during the revitalization forum on 19 December 2017 (ST Photo)

December 21, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s warring factions on Thursday signed a new agreement to cease military hostilities and protect civilians in the latest effort to calm a devastating civil war.

The ceasefire, according to the deal, will begin Sunday morning.

The ceasefire aims to revive a 2015 peace deal that collapsed last year after heavy fighting broke out in the South Sudan capital, Juba.

Representatives from South Sudan’s Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) and the armed opposition faction were present at the signing of the ceasefire deal in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, descended into violence in mid-December 2013 after political dispute between President Salva Kiir and the country’s former vice-president, Riek Machar.

However, the 2015 peace agreement signed in Addis Ababa end the conflict did not hold after renewed outbreak of violence in July 2016 forced Machar to flee the South Sudan capital, Juba into exile.

The African Union Commission chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat said, "I do hope in signing this agreement, you [warring factions] will try to put an end to this tragedy. This is an encouraging first phase”.

On Thursday, United States, Britain and Norway issued a statement welcoming the agreement and congratulated the parties on their "willingness to compromise for the benefit of the people of South Sudan."

The statement called on all parties to implement the agreement "immediately," including providing humanitarian access to affected areas.

The three nations, known as the Troika, also called on all parties in the South Sudan conflict to address the security and governance concerns that are, as quoted in the statement, "essential for peace."

Also present at the occasion was Ethiopia’s foreign affairs minister, Workneh Gebeyehu who warned against violations of human rights.

“All parties are obliged to observe cessation of hostilities agreement,” he said.
In June, a summit of IGAD heads of state and government decided to convene a meeting of the signatories of the South Sudan peace agreement to discuss ways to revitalize the peace implementation.

KIIR REJECTS PEACE DEAL RENEGOTIATION

Meanwhile, a South Sudanese official said President Kiir instructed those representing coalition government at the revitalization forum not to accept renegotiation of the August 2015 peace agreement.

The cabinet affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomuro announced this during opening of the revitalization forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The objective of the forum, he said, was to discuss ways to restore permanent ceasefire, full implementation of the peace agreement and develop revised, realistic timeliness and implementation schedule for the conduct of democratic elections at the end of the transitional period clearly provides the agenda for the forum.

“Your excellency, the chair, brothers and sisters, on our part as the TGONU (Transitional Government of National Unity), comprising of the parties to the agreement as provided for in chapter 1, sub-article 3.1.4, of the ARCSS (Agreement on the resolution of conflict in the republic of South Sudan), we have come with unequivocal instructions from President Salva Kiir Mayardit, and his two deputies, to engage constructively, within the confines of the agreed IGAD ( Intergovernmental Authority on Development) principles of the HLRF( High Level Revitalization Forum), particularly that (1) the forum is to energise, re-activate and revitalize rather than renegotiate of ARCSS and (ii) that the forum should review the ARCSS implementation status to provide the basis for the conduct of the HLRF," said Lomuro.

He added, “So brothers and sisters, we stand ready to engage as ordered in good faith and with focus for the success of this meeting”.

South Sudan’s government earlier warned that the revitalization forum initiated by the regional bloc that mediated the 2015 peace accord should not be another platform for negotiations of the peace accord between the two factions to the conflict.

(ST)

For the full text of the signed agreement please click on this link
TEXT: South Sudan Final Cessation of Hostilities Agreement

  • 21 December 22:15, by Masiah

    busines as usual but later change story, Just laughting Kirr Government does not have any word of men.

    Wait for two days you will hear different story

    • 22 December 05:52, by William

      MASSIAH you are right. Kiir never keep his word and that is why South Sudan devastated. I have been monitoring since he came to power. He has been scare to death of neighboring countries, US, and rebels. He will accept tomorrow and give position of Taban, and Wani to rebels.

  • 21 December 22:26, by wau-wau-wau

    South Sudan Government is not serious and willing to bring an end to the suffering South Sudanese. they don’t accept that the economy of the country has collapsed and should take this meeting to end the suffering.

    • 21 December 23:14, by Kuch

      Mr. Salva Kiir, you are absolutely right on this---there is nothing to negotiate in the hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa, asked the traitors like Rebecca Nyandeng, Deng Alor, Pagan Amoum & Co. to come back to Juba & give an example that treason pay with people’s lives. As for the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, ethiopia, North Sudan, their evil juus>>>

      • 21 December 23:22, by Kuch

        or Kenya interest in our country, let us round up these so-called UNIMISS merceanaries, killed the criminals & dump the evils into the Nile & wait for their sponsors. Mr. Salva Kiir, our country has been taken hostage by the greatest evils on earth and---it is not your problem alone. We are back uncle. The US, the UK, the UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus, ethiopia, North Sudan>>>

        • 21 December 23:29, by Kuch

          and some of their allies in between are the ones who toying with our country & our people. We keep informing you fools that the US, the US, their UN, their NGOS, their evil juus, cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan & ethiopia are not our uncles. But many of you idiots & even you, yourself married your own daughter to dogs---taste the pills of your own making uncle but we are going>>>

          • 21 December 23:37, by Kuch

            to bomb the criminals out of our country and take our Gambella region back by force uncle. Mr. Salva Kiir, let the so-called former detainees back to Juba & fire squatter them in front of South Sudanese people to give an example that South Sudanese people are not playing games. Even Kenyans have their own differences, but they don’t always take their rubbishes>>>

            • 21 December 23:43, by Kuch

              to hoetls, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa, no. Mr. Salva Kiir, our country is being used as a geopolitical football by our arch enemies, the US, the UK & some of their creepy allies in between. Simply because of our resources & to counter China, but the evils have step on the wrong people feet uncle>>>

              • 22 December 03:08, by Eyez

                Kuach Kus

                You’re just like a dog who returns to eat its vomit, you repeat the same bullshit over and over like a broken record. We understand that you MTNs are programmed to follow blindly, but didn’t know that an idiot like you can stick his thumb up his ass just for the sake of cheering your failed tribal leader.
                You Jienge are done and dusted this time, period.
                X1

        • 22 December 00:12, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          Hey Kuch

          Develop some sense in your thick head. How dare you called UNMISS mercenaries? Mercenaries those ragtag soldiers of Uganda, SPLA/N, JEM of Darfur you invited to fight alongside your militia ya bolit inta. Grow up and learn to love the country with its people irrespective of its ethnicity.

          • 22 December 07:18, by jubaone

            Jur,
            Absolutely, NO re-negotiations bcoz ARCISS 2015 is a comprehensive document and both parties IG-IO (Not IO Taban) must fully implement it in letter and spirit. Riak MUST assume his rightful place as FVP and as main signatory. There’s NO discussion on this. The RPF must guarantee his return and protection. And reneging by Kiirminal must be sanctioned. Things are going well 👊

            • 22 December 07:24, by jubaone

              The main objective of convening the HLRF was bcoz the Kiirminal-Nyagat Taban has miserably failed and so they desperate need to get Riak on board again. Riak must insist on no re-negotiations of ARCISS and just gets his position as FVP. Taban and his Crown 👑 Hotel sellouts were officially dismissed in early Aug 2016 and so play no role anymore. Taban is just a chairwarmer

              • 22 December 08:16, by Sunday Junup

                Jubaone,
                Thanks for elaboration, this is what Juba call renegotiation. IGAD and every one want Taban to step aside and give peace a chance but Juba call it new agreement b/se they consider Taban SPLM Crown Hotel as SPLA-IO. They are calling for election which can never happen without peace. Let them know that there is no re-negotiation just SPLA-IO lead by Dr.Machar vs Kiir SPLM. Period!

                • 22 December 08:57, by jubaone

                  Sundy Junup,
                  You are welcome. Just relax, but keep watch. Tell all our supporters we DO NOT need any re-negotiations on ARCISS, just it´s full implementation in letter and Spirit as Riak has often said. Now the CoH has been signed and we move on to governance. IO-Taban has NO role, he MUST quit and leave this position for Riak as in ARCISS 2015, period!

            • 22 December 09:33, by South South

              jubaone,

              Don’t be silly and stupid. Riek is gone, is done, is finished. He will not work with Kiir again for the rest of his life. Yes, he can come back to South Sudan, form his own party and wait for an election, period. Anyone who doesn’t understand that is very stupid.

              • 22 December 17:53, by jubaone

                South South,
                The IGAD/Troika/AU/UN all want him back that is why the HLRF was convened. Your Kiirminal and nyagat Taban thought they were clever but like any other idiots, it’s over. NO ARCISS re-negotiations. Riak as main signatory must assume his position for full implementation. Is that difficult for you jienge dummy and sucker?

              • 22 December 17:58, by jubaone

                South South,
                You dummy kiirminal has personally acknowledged that the will be NO renegotiations of the ARCISS 2015, implying we get down to the provisions of the agreement. Suck or lick 👅 his a** or mine, if that bothers you loser and lazy jienge thinker.

                • 22 December 20:55, by South South

                  jubaone,

                  Merry Christmas! Let’s celebrate Christmas this year and hope that next year our country will move forward. Kiir will be your president. Riek needs to see his doctor for cancer treatment. It’s going to be Kiir, Kiir and Kiir.

            • 22 December 13:23, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

              Jubaone,

              Eeh po!!

  • 22 December 00:41, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    When the people want to put their dear country in order, who is Kiir to reject their move? south Sudan does not belong to Gogrial it is the other way around. Leave the people determine their destiny.

  • 22 December 01:04, by DO IT

    A lack of English and understanding of concepts are big problems for Salva Kiir. Where on earth you sent people to Addis for peace talk and Change your mind before they return home...

  • 22 December 05:25, by Eastern

    This where I said the IGAD HLRF won’t bring the desired outcome. Kiir want ceasefire with who? With whom is he IMPLEMENTING the ARCSS? Let foolish South Sudanese allow Kiir to fool them to their detriment!

    • 22 December 09:35, by South South

      Eastern,

      What is point here now? You are against peace and your against war. What is this?

      • 22 December 12:51, by Eastern

        South South,

        I am not here to make myself understood by those who won’t understand a thing. I won’t refer you to my text either. I can’t be against war and peace at the same time. That is very stupid insinuation.

        • 22 December 13:39, by South South

          Eastern,

          I am laughing, enjoy your key board war, funny?

  • 22 December 05:32, by lino

    Renegotiate or exist door!!! You can’t win both ways. Lumoro said Kiir is objecting renegotiation rather than the Government of National Unity. So, Kiir is the problem!!

  • 22 December 06:55, by Lenin Bull

    Dear President Salva Kiir, it is not enough to say that there is no renegotiation of peace in South Sudan. In fact the region and the world ( UN, troika, IGAD, AU, etc) will always call for peace negotiation as long as there are people rebelling in South Sudan. The strategy your government should apply now is the make cost of rebellion so heavy such that no idiots will ever attempt again.

  • 22 December 07:00, by Lenin Bull

    Ask why there is no such rampant rebellion in neighboring countries like Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Israel, USA, UK, China, Russia, etc. It is because rebellion is considered as high treason, and national betrayal and punishable by CAPITAL PUNISHMENT!!. No reward. No position in government for rebels.No military ranks.

  • 22 December 07:06, by Lenin Bull

    Mr.President, it was you who opened Pandora’s box in 2006 up to date by rewarding all militias who were fighting the SPLM/SPLA during the struggle and sidelining the true liberation struggle fighters, hence, South Sudan became the Pandemonia for rebelling in order to get military ranks and government positions. Loyal soldiers were dumped.

  • 22 December 07:12, by Lenin Bull

    Mr.President you captured Riek Machar alive and wholesome in J1 battle in July last year. Instead of killing him so that rebellion ends once and for all in South Sudan, you cowardly released him. Now he is back to the business he does best engineering rebellion and more rebellions and innocent civilians/women, children, and elderly are dying daily.

  • 22 December 07:19, by Lenin Bull

    Mr.President it is you who doesn’t have enough knowledge on state management affairs like Mr.Museveni, Bashir, Kagame, etc. Your style of management is so weird that it has result into innumerable number of innocent civilians being killed as collateral damages by the mad dogs of war which should have been tamed through sophiscated political strategies in the first place.

  • 22 December 07:22, by Lenin Bull

    I wonder what you will tell GOD ALMIGHTY on your judgement day during your rein as President of South Sudan. Allowing innocent civilians being killed without doing anything to stop it when you have all the powers, the armed forces, laws of the land, and resources of the country at your disposal!!

    • 22 December 08:53, by Eastern

      Here’s when trouble come closer to home. Kiir doesn’t believe in the DAY OF JUDGEMENT, he believes in Nhialic, a deity without a last day prescription. Ngundeng doesn’t mention a last judgement day either.Let’s talk of the current realities: the growing hate for the MTN amongst others...

  • 22 December 10:14, by Moru na depe

    The so called South Sudan’s Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU)is null and void. on 8 July, 2016 Mr. Taban Deng Gai and Salva Kiir planned a fight to take the life of Dr. Riak Machar but failed gloriously. Machar left with his forces to DRC, surviving the assassination attempt,the story is known to all. Why is IGAD not sincerely about the issue of Taban Deng Gai?

  • 22 December 10:24, by Moru na depe

    Why continue to deal with someone who has personal ambitions? Do we really have SPLA IO in Juba? If Mr. Taban is implementing the agreement successfully who is fighting in the bushes of South Sudan now since Taban has become the leader of the SPLA IO replacing Dr. Machar. This facts are known but IGAD countries have interest in South Sudan conflict. USA and IGAD know the reality on the ground.

  • 22 December 11:37, by Whortti Bor Manza

    Shame on these criminals called the SPLM/IO. They have blasting that unless Dr. Machar is released first, they will neither attend the HLRF nor sign the COH. This proves beyond doubt Machar is after power at any cost.

    • 22 December 12:41, by Eastern

      ....And power is what is causing you lives in Juba every night. Where has this Unknown gunmen scenario come from? Leave the useless Dr. Machar alone, deal with your very useful Tabsn Deng who plunged the whole country because of his greed for the ministry of petroleum. Now see who is very stupid!

      • 22 December 13:31, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Eastern,

        That animal called Taban lacks anything patriotic in him. Like a dog who follows who feeds it. He has now turned for crumbs of food from Kiir’s table and he will be there until there is nothing. He does not deserve to lead a country. Where has anyone seen tails leading heads!! That is what is going on in the country.

  • 22 December 14:50, by Nairobimitot

    Let’s all unite to end the war

  • 22 December 20:53, by Kush Natives

    Right call! Let’s keep it up and accept all peaceful solution in our country. For those who’re battling to degrade this peace rather then grading it will remain stacked on the computer’s keyboards. Enough is enough! Our interest is peace period.

  • 22 December 22:09, by john akeen

    You fucking stupid internet rebels need to get ya brain working right. Your leaders are in Addis Ababa working on how to bring peace to the people and you’re here working on how to bring war to the people. Gun sound will be silence very-soon, and I want you Wi-Fi rebels to silence ya stupid mouth very-soon too

