Sudan’s JEM announces death of six members

December 20, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) on Wednesday said confirmed reports about the death of six of its members including the humanitarian official saying they were killed last Sunday in "the liberated territories" while performing administrative duties.

Rebel fighters from the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), active in Sudan’s western Darfur region (AFP)

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday evening, JEM spokesperson Gibril Adam Bilal identified the deceased persons as Suheib Ibrahim Abkr Hashim, Deputy Secretary of Humanitarian Affairs, Gen Ali Tom Shusha, Ishaq Ammar Ishaq, Mohamed Abkr Suleiman (Shibli), Nasr al-din Abkr (Gedo) and Saleh Ibrahim (Adrop).

Bilal didn’t indicate where they were killed and under which circumstances. He just said they were "martyred in the liberated territories during an administrative mission".

Citing rebel sources, Sudan Tribune Arabic Service on Monday reported that the rebels had been killed in an ambush on Raja road in Western Bahr El-Ghazal region South Sudan.

(ST)