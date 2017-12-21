 
 
 
Thursday 21 December 2017

Armed opposition calls to review South Sudan peace monitoring body

South Sudan Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC) meets on Wednesday in Juba on 13 December 2017 (JMEC photo)
December 20, 2017 (JUBA)- The South Sudan major armed opposition group, SPLM-IO led by the former First Vice President, Riek Machar has called for reshaping the monitoring body tasked with overseeing all aspects of the implementation of the peace agreement including the ceasefire.

The rebel group made its request in a statement released on Wednesday from the venue of the High-level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) of the parties to the Agreement for the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS) which started in Addis Ababa on 18 December 2017.

Pointing to the "failure" of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) to condemn the government forces for the different violations of the ceasefire and atrocities on civilians, the SPLA-IO said it crucial for a successful implementation of the ARCSS to review this body chaired by the former Botswana President Festus Mogae.

"The SPLM/SPLA (IO ) believes the only way that JMEC can credibly and effectively monitor any cessation of hostilities or ceasefire, is by dissolving and reconstructing it to reflect the new realities," reads a statement signed by Mabior Garang Mabior, Chairman of the SPLM-IO National Committee For Information And Public Relations Office.

Last July, Mogae rejected the SPLM-IO calls to resign and to declare the JMEC failure to perform its duties. He further said the revitalization forum would not negotiate the peace agreement.

“The Peace agreement is still alive but has been wounded, the Revitalization Forum formed by the IGAD heads of states on 12th June 2017 in Addis Ababa is set to get the agreement back on track,” he said on 15 July.

The former Botswana President who is accused of siding with the government confirmed that the government had rejected a proposal to renegotiate the peace agreement, claiming that it was already being implemented and pledged to fast-track implementation of areas still lagging behind in the schedule.

The SPLM-IO delegation to the IGAD-brokered forum said the draft Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities and Humanitarian Matters on South Sudan was presented to the participant "before any of the parties had an opportunity to deliberate or present any positions".

The statement also regretted that only the government through its participation in the IGAD council of ministers can participate in the elaboration of the draft document while they have no such opportunity.

(ST)

  • 21 December 09:19, by Eastern

    The IGAD HLRF is going to be protracted; the REAL stakeholders would not agree on a thing and IGAD is aware of the futility of imposing issues. Like Madam Rebecca Garang requested, Kiir should step aside and like SPLA-IO (I don’t consider Taban Deng’s organisation here) demanded, the former president of Botswana should be sent packing...

    • 21 December 09:59, by South South

      Eastern,
      "The statement also regretted that only the government through its participation in the IGAD council of ministers can participate in the elaboration of the draft document while they have no such opportunity."

      Rebels are not equal to our government. They will get what we decide to give them, take it or leave it.

      • 21 December 10:14, by jubaone

        South South,
        You jellaba scumbag, who gives you the audacity to decide what, when and how to give the rest? Is SS your mother´s granary where you can scoop out dura and disburse at will? NO. Stick it down your jienge throat and swallow it, MTN.

        • 21 December 13:26, by South South

          jubaone,

          Yes, we are majority and as long as we are supporting our government, rebels will be second and they will get a little. This is fact, you may not like it, but you have to learn to live with it. Painful, right?

          • 21 December 16:50, by jubaone

            South South,
            Worthless majority without value. You could as well have several million pigs and that means NOTHING to the jellaba Muslim. Just a useless burden to the rest Junubin.

      • 21 December 10:17, by Eastern

        South South,

        I am more than happy that I keep you on the tenterhook 24/7. That being said, accepting to participate in the IGAD HLRF is one thing, but getting anything useful out of it is quit another. We are leaving EVERYTHING here; there’s nothing to take. Kiir and Festus Mogae must step aside for South Sudan to pacify. Loud and clear....

        • 21 December 13:32, by South South

          Eastern,
          No, you are wrong, you are not keeping me doing anything. Maybe your tiny brain predicts that to you. When a very weak person like you who have nothing but the key board is throwing out big words like Kiir MUST go, is very laughable to read. You can not put your feet on the ground in South Sudan unless you change your color, let alone talking about Kiir.

    • 21 December 10:10, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      One thing is clear though, NO re-negotiations of ARCISS 2015. Riak as signatory must assume his rightful place without any preconditions and Taban the nyagat and "chair-warmer" MUST quit. That simple. There was NO SPLA-IO (Taban) during the signing in 2015. Without this, the HLRF is worthless

      • 21 December 10:20, by Eastern

        jubaone,

        That’s why I said earlier accepting to participate in the IGAD HLRF is one thing and getting anything useful out of it is quit another. KIIR & FESTUS MOGAI MUST GO! Short of that happy dry season!

      • 21 December 10:29, by Majesty

        Jubaone,
        That has nothing to do with rest but to be sorted out ONLY by losers, fake SPLA aka SPLA-io.

        • 21 December 10:40, by Eastern

          Then can Kiir emissaries ship back to Juba..?

      • 21 December 12:03, by jubaone

        For peace implementation to be monitored, we want the ARCISS signatories Kiirminal and Riak to get together. Only so, will we hold either of them accountable. With nyagat Taban, he wasn’t a main signatory and is liable to reneging and obstructing peace. Without Riak NO peace 👊.

  • 21 December 10:55, by Lenin Bull

    So which is which now in the family of Nyandeng Chol? Mabior in SPLM/SPLA-IO, and Nyandeng doing her foxy dirty works in between to the extent of calling for President Salva Kiir’s resignation. You guys are taking South Sudanese people for a joke!! Anyway continue with your grand betrayal strategy and one day it will be applied to you perfectly.

    • 21 December 11:49, by Eastern

      Lenin Fool,

      Is calling for Kiir’s resignation an anathema? Kiir assumed the highest office after Dr. Garang was killed in a helicopter crush; not the creepy 2010 Sudanese elections. Kiir can now be asked by SOUTH SUDANESE to pack and go home short of that, let’s get prepared for the dry season!

  • 21 December 11:47, by Sunday Junup

    Let see what IGAD will do. JMEC was the cause of this problem.Dr.Riak arrive in Juba in April 2016 and stay in Juba for good 3 Months. where were this JMEC when Dr.Riak was telling Kiir to respect Peace and have 10 states instead of 28? Kiir again through his high ambitions of resources were demanding speaker of parliament. JMEC did not condemn Juba when they destroy house of FVP using gunships

    • 21 December 13:29, by jubaone

      Sunday Junup,
      This already tells us the nature of a jienge; namely he is lawless, recalcitrant and doesn’t follow laws and honor agreements. How often have intra-clan fights been mediated and flouted? The opposition MUST gear up for another 21 yrs. That is for sure.👊

    • 21 December 13:36, by South South

      Sunday Junup,

      You are sleeping. Kiir has constitution right to create more states in South Sudan as he wants. We have 32 states, not 28. You may not like it, that’s ok with us. It’s your own problem.

      • 21 December 15:55, by jubaone

        South South,
        In civilized countries, a president would seek the consent of the parliament and see what is politically, financially and morally tenable. Rather, these junk states have NEVER brought nothing in terms of service delivery, reducing inter-ethnic tensions. See your jienge state governments what have they delivered?

        • 21 December 16:40, by South South

          jubaone,

          You are very old and you can not understand things like the way used to do when you were young. When Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel capital, did he seek consent from the congress? You are sleeping too.

          • 21 December 16:54, by jubaone

            South South,
            Stay focused my little Jienge midget man. When we oldies speak, you should just fetch us water and tumba. Did you father not teach you manners and respect for the old? Ya Aryan jienge?

      • 21 December 20:42, by Sunday Junup

        South South,
        This is where Dinka mis understand peace agreement. Kiir was advice that he should use constitution to spoil peace agreement then if that was the case then why sign peace agreement. Lack of education is disease actually. When peace was signed Jieng thought that it was below constitution not knowing that it is above constitution and it is constitution by itself.

        • 21 December 20:44, by Sunday Junup

          Dr.Riak was right when he said peace will never come as long as Kiir never understand all vocabularies written in peace agreement.

