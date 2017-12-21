Missing aid workers in South Sudan "now safe": UN

December 20, 2017 (JUBA) - The United Nations said six aid workers who went missing after clashes broke out in South Sudan days ago, have safely returned.

People in conflict-affected areas of South Sudan collect food from WFP (WFP/eter Testuzza Photo)

In a statement issued Wednesday said the workers are with two international groups, HealthNet and Solidarity International, and one local aid group.

The Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, Alain Noudéhou commended all those who worked to ensure the safe return of the non-governmental organisation staff and particularly the efforts of the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP).

"The Humanitarian Coordinator reminded all parties of their obligation to respect the neutrality of on-going humanitarian operations and facilitate safe and unhindered access for humanitarian workers providing life-saving aid to vulnerable people throughout the country," the statement reads in part.

These aid agencies, it said, were implementing food assistance, livelihoods, health, and nutrition interventions in an area heavily impacted by food insecurity and malnutrition.

A spokesperson for South Sudan’s armed opposition group (SPLM-IO) refuted reports that the aid worker who went missing were under their custody.

“The SPLA-IO refutes all claims made by the Juba regime suggesting that the aid workers were kidnapped by our forces. The SPLA-IO is a defender of civilians’ lives and properties in South Sudan, a thing that government of Juba has since failed to do,” Lam Paul Gabriel said in a statement.

Nine aid workers were killed in South Sudan in November alone, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), said last week.

More than 90 aid workers have reportedly been killed in South Sudan ever since the conflict in South Sudan, which was caused by political differences, broke out in 2013.

(ST)