South Sudan’s Rebecca Garang calls on President Kiir to step down

Rebecca Garang (Al Jazeera Photo)

December 20, 2017 (JUBA)- Rebecca Garang de Mabior, widow of the founding leader of South Sudan’s ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) said the conflict in the country would never be resolved unless President Salva Kiir steps down.

Speaking at the IGAD-brokered forum to revitalize the implementation of a peace deal signed in 2015, Rebecca described the government of President Kiir as “ineffective and should be replaced”.

“If you are afraid to say it, I am saying it, because there is nothing they are delivering. Three weeks ago, hundreds of people died. How many people do we need to die in order for us to see this government is not delivering and should be replaced?”

The former presidential adviser on gender and human rights before falling out with President Kiir, leading to her sacking, quoted her late husband to describe the inability of the government to deliver.

“The way forward for the government in Juba is to go because there is nothing that they can deliver. Dr John (Garang) used to say the government in Khartoum is too deformed to be reformed. It is this government in Juba which is too deformed to be reformed,” said Rebecca.

Rebecca was one of the senior party officials who showed interest in the leadership of the ruling SPLM in 2013. Their calls for Kiir’s resignation built tensions that escalated into a full-scale war when presidential guards of the deputy SPLM chairman and Vice President Riek Machar clashed with their colleagues who backed President Kiir in the army caserns outside Juba.

The two men later signed a peace deal in 2015 but could not work together to implement what they signed. Their forces fought each again in July 2016, unravelling the deal and forcing Machar to flee the country.

As a result of the war, tens of thousands may have died. More than two million people have also fled the country to neighbouring in search of peace and security. A humanitarian organization described the movement out of the country to neighbouring states as the largest national exodus in Africa in 20 years.

This week, however, another round of regionally brokered peace talks began in Ethiopia on Monday.

Since last year’s collapse of the peace deal, government forces in collaboration with an SPLM-IO splinter faction led by the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai scored significant military victories across the country. While other armed groups have failed to unite their ranks.

The East African regional bloc has failed to convince them to unite or form an alliance to negotiate with the government. Each group is negotiating as an independent and a separate group

(ST)

  • 21 December 01:11, by Naath

    The Dinka tribal gangs leader Kiir has now been identified by some peace loving Dinka as the most war criminal tribal chief. Salva Kiir is the most foolish, power hungry, war criminals, gangs organizer and money launderying leader.

  • 21 December 01:16, by DO IT

    Rebecca Garang
    It was a your husband’s mistake for not killing that bustard in 2004. Salva Kiir has already robbed John Garang achievements and its seems it would get away with it since your Bor are busy Blaming Nuer for 1991 incidents. While Kiir is slowly destroying you Bor Dinka

    • 21 December 01:26, by dinkdong

      There is no doubt Riek did the destruction of Bor in 1991, but this destruction that started in 2013 is now for the entire S. Sudan. So don’t tried to use Bor as your scapegoat.

      • 21 December 03:14, by South South

        Two things about Rebecca:
        1- what is killing people in South Sudan today started with SPLM leadership. These people:
        1- Riek Machar
        2- Rebecca
        3- Pagan Amoum
        4- Majak Aguot
        They came out openly and they want to push away president Kiir from the leadership of SPLM. This is what trigger the war in 2013.
        2- Her own son, Mabior is the one killing people with Riek

        So what she is talking about?

        • 21 December 04:11, by Kuch

          "South Sudan’s Rebecca Garang calls on President Kiir to step down" Yes, we all want Salva Kiir to resign just like we all want you your self & your bunch of so-called former detainees traitors to resign from politics & bring your ar*ses back to South Sudan. Every trash has been calling for Salva Kiir resignation, but they always fail to give the name of their chosen replacement of Salva Kiir>>>

          • 21 December 04:17, by Kuch

            this Rebecca Nyandeng bitch seems to have easily forgotten how the SPLM/A under her husband use to round up South Sudanese traitors & fired squatted in front of everybody to give an example that betrayal of South Sudan people’s cause was not something to be played games with. But these days, Mr. Salva Kiir lousy & dalliance leadership of always trying to appease every piece of shit in our country>

            • 21 December 04:36, by Kuch

              has been exploited by these traitors. The reason as to why Rebecca Nyandeng & his so-called former detainees are not going to be put in jail for high treason & shot in front of all South Sudanese people to give an example. Rebecca Nyandeng & his bunch of these so-called former detainees have been used as blackmails or bargaining chips by their criminals in the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs>>>

              • 21 December 04:45, by Kuch

                and some of their creepy allies in between as their puppets/stooges to crawl their evil selves into our country. The traitors have been asked time & time again to come back to our country, form their own damn parties & help in the amendment of final constitution before elections. But the traitors have let themselves being used by the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs>>>

                • 21 December 05:24, by Kuch

                  and some of their creepy allies like ethiopia, North Sudan & Kenya as their tools to toy around with our country.

                  • 21 December 16:06, by Mr. Right

                    Kuch,
                    I may not clearly specify what you are suffering from, that kind of illness, but it’s not far from PTSD; a deadly mental illness. If you were mentally fit, I would have had a go at you but it’s all clear because of that condition.

                    Just a message when you recover, when you indeed do recover from your constricting state of mind, we’re not in the bush anymore. It has dawned on us long ago.

        • 21 December 04:13, by Mayendit

          South Sudan
          I strongly disagree with you even though I don’t share their views. I belief the people which you mentions were not the caused of fighting in 2013. The president Salve Kiir Mayardit would have prevent conflict by all account if he was aware that, war is the last choice after trying everything in his power but he rushed on war and this is why many innocents lost lives on man made war.

          • 21 December 10:00, by Landlord

            Mayendit,

            I will always respect your view. you write logics then this Kush thing. this guy doesn’t have analytical ability totally. I wonder how he got into this forum.

      • 21 December 04:05, by DO IT

        Dinkdong
        I did not ask or encouraging you guys to fight Barhelghazal, .. I am just pointing the facts. You have enough problems with Murle Youth anyway to solves

    • 21 December 16:28, by Mr. Right

      We are all entitled to our opinions and for that, Rebecca Nyandeng can speak her mind. One thing is pretty clear and dead clear; the government is half-dead or incapacitated by numerous factors....to deliver on any thing tangible.

      Get one thing straight, I support nobody but she was right by speaking out. If more politicians call for Salva Kiir’s resignation, we/citizen will gather strength.

  • 21 December 04:26, by Mayendit

    Yes, the president should and must step down because the young nation is going wrong direction for almost 12 years and he was not able to turned country around. You can see many lives continues to be lost daily a cross the country, economic is already collapsed, civilians servants have not been paid, SPLA have not been paid for 8 months and no budgets for States this is enough sign of weakness.

  • 21 December 04:42, by Mayendit

    Judgement period:
    The only sad about president leaving office is that, he has done nothing from Bhar El Ghazal regions, a strong regions which stand up with late Chairman Dr. John Garang de Mabior and him for all these different time war. There is no good road in his own village Akon leave about two Awans communities and the whole Gogrial State. I think this is going to be record it in his history

  • 21 December 05:15, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Nyandeng, please stay out of the South Sudan problem. You have done a great harm to people already by joining Machar and his supporters. When did you realize government is not delivering services to people. You was a part of the government and you did not do anything. Now, you are out job, you said the government is not an "ineffective." Get a life. Just eat, sleep, and think about other things.

    • 21 December 06:27, by Sunday Junup

      Dinka-Defender-General,
      What have you done after Nyandeng left your government for 4 yrs now? Your mind is blocked like Kuch who never have replacement for Kiir. For you Dinka it seem there is no other dinka who is capable to rule this country. Nyandeng has spoken only peace spoilers will rejected her call

    • 21 December 06:36, by Kuch

      "Dinka-Defender-General"
      Don’t you get worry chap, let the bitch bring her so-called former detainees & her former detainees, her evil juus, North Sudan, ethiopians, Kenyans & her corporate America, the UK, their UN & their sleazy NGOs into our country if the bitch can. The reason as to why the govt of South Sudan sent to her delegations to Adis Ababa brothels, hotels & bars>>>>

      • 21 December 08:43, by Kuch

        would be explained by the fools who sent them to those hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa again. But the govt of South Sudan & the Sudanese people would never ever again being bullied by the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus>>>>

  • 21 December 06:01, by Eastern

    This is an impassioned appeal by Rebecca Nyandeng Garang: Kiir should step down for South Sudan to pacify. She’s absolutely right. If Kiir remains in power some of us will continue to cause instability. Case closed!

    • 21 December 06:24, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      The Kiirminal has no other skills other than bush fighting. Hw can’t do anything with his miserable jienge life other than drinking and dreaming. He has nowhere to go and would get his ass busted up if he dared go to Warrap, so do most jienges online who have no homes but drift on Equatoria. As long as this kiirminal hangs on, NO peace. Period.

      • 21 December 06:37, by Mayendit

        JubaOne or Idiot one
        You must not abuse leader even if he was wrong thus, you must respected the nation. Look to me that, you have nothing in your mind than hatred. If you are from within Equatoria regions, what have Joseph Ladu done when he was leading? What did Equatorians contributed to SPLA/SPLM? The whole Equatoria regions were liberated by Sons of Jiengs/Dinka which you hated most. Idiocy.

        • 21 December 06:50, by Sunday Junup

          Mayendit,
          Who are the Nation? 2.5 Million refugee, 1.7 Million IDPs and 6Million in food sever insecure or Kiir and his thugs in Juba? Let me tell you what Joseph Lagu did ’’he was the first SS leader who shot the first rebellion bullet. I know you would not belief b/se you Dinka were at luak when South Sudanese start to strangle for self independent. That is why you Dinka start history from 1983

        • 21 December 07:59, by jubaone

          Mayendit,
          Suck him, if you do wish. First, there is NO Joseph Ladu, unless your thick jienge brains cant differentiate between LAGU and LADU? It is precisely this jienge thinking, oh what did the Equatorians do for the SPLM/A? When Equatoria Corps started the struggle in 1955 in Torit, where were you idiots? Was the 1972-1983 peace not our work? Did we brag ourselves like you now? Shut up MTN.

          • 21 December 09:53, by South South

            jubaone,
            Majority members of Anyanya one were Dinka. These are the people who brought peace in 1972. History is there and no one will change it. Ladu was a betrayer to his own Anya-nya one. Fake Arabs paid his all salaries while he was in bush leading Anya-nya one. case is closed. Now what is the big deal about the spelling of Lagu or Ladu or monkey, is that really important?

            • 21 December 16:36, by jubaone

              South South,
              It’s jienge attitude to always reap benefits where they have not sowed. We jienges did this, we did that and the rest are nothing! Oh jienge scumbag. It was a fatal mistake for all non Jienges to have voted in the referendum for separation. Only if we knew that these tailless monkeys were going to be that nasty!👊

            • 21 December 16:41, by jubaone

              South South,
              Yes your old jienge uncle and jellaba shoeshiner Abel Alier even dared to represent his jellaba masters and employers to talk to an Equatorian led Anyanya forces. You jienges were with jellabas so just shut up and don’t twist history to your favor, loser.

              • 21 December 16:48, by South South

                jubaone,

                You just check and see who were with Lagu when he went to Addis in 1972 for peace talk? It was Emanuel Abour Matongdit and Albino Akol Akol who led the delegation. I am 100% sure Equatorians are good fo food, sex and party, that’s what your people are good at. Lagu in Awinybol headquarters (check spelling) was guard by Alfred Deng Alok, a Dinka man, shut up.

                • 21 December 17:52, by jubaone

                  South South,
                  You forgot to tell us who was with your jienge uncle Abel Alier? Also jienges? Was it then jienge business as usual? LOL

                  • 21 December 19:09, by jubaone

                    South South,
                    Equatoria Corps (EC) felt they needed Military leadership, so Aggrey Jaden, then president of the Southern Sudan Provisional Govt together with those of Tafeng, Gwutala, Izbon Mundiri, Michael Loruwe decided to have Joseph Lagu, then the only SS military graduant to lead the armed struggle. By this time 1964-66, jienges were NOT part of Anyanya. They came later. DONT Twist history

                • 21 December 17:54, by jubaone

                  South South,
                  Jienges could have not led the Anyanya delegation, when they were not part of the Equatoria Corps in the first place, how? Equatoria Corps was Equatorian. Late comers coming to reap where they did not sow, ya jienge?

  • 21 December 06:46, by Lenin Bull

    This old witch is suffering from many frustrations: lack of sex, lack of where to steal money, family being destroyed by drugs like Mabior and sisters, and she wants to blame it all innocent President Salva Kiir. This whore must be told the truth. It started your late husband Dr.John Garang.

    • 21 December 15:53, by Mr. Right

      Lenin bull,
      Please grow up! You are old enough to depict some maturity in your thoughts.

      If Dr. John Garang started this conundrum as you stressed, did Salva Kiir had to follow in his footsteps? Next time you post some tripe, think properly dude.

  • 21 December 06:50, by Lenin Bull

    It was Dr.John Garang who mismanaged the SPLM/SPLA like a personal/family property right away from 1983 to 2005. He oppressed the Nuer freedom fighters, oppressed Dinka Bhar Al Ghazal freedom fighters, oppressed and demoted Dinka Padang freedom fighters, Oppressed Murle freedom fighters,etc.

  • 21 December 06:53, by Lenin Bull

    Dr.John Garang annoyed and mistreated freedom fighter number ONE Commander Kerubino Kuanyin Bol, and finally killed him, Dr.John Garang oppressed and mistreated freedom fighter number TWO: William Nyuon Bany and finally killed him. Dr.John mistreated Arok Thon and forced him out of the SPLM/SPLA and went died badly in Arab hands.

  • 21 December 07:02, by Lenin Bull

    Dr.John Garang killed freedom fighters such as Martin Majier Gai, Joseph Odwar, Wilson Kur, Lukurnyang, Daniel Akolayen, Makur Alakyou, Ngor Makiech, James Ruot, Gai Tut, William Abdhalah Chuol, etc. The litany is long and disheartening.

  • 21 December 07:10, by Lenin Bull

    Dr.John Garang retired Commander Michael Miakol Deng of Abushok Battalion and Commander Deng Alony of Muzulum Battalion in the bush in 1989 something unheard of in the history of guerilla/revolutionary movements in the world." People don’t chase each other during fighting time. It is the time the contributions and presence of everyone is needed" Dr.Garang’s self-contradiction.

  • 21 December 07:15, by Lenin Bull

    Dr.John Garang wanted to annoy and destroy Commander Salva Kiir in 2004 after ensuring that he got Arab support to eliminate pro-separation leaders in the SPLA/SPLM. Please, Nyandeng should not remind us of Dr.John Garang as if he was a saint. The freedom fighters endured Dr.John Garang misbehavior for 21 long trying years for the sake of freedom and dignity.

  • 21 December 07:19, by Lenin Bull

    Nyandeng and her foxy group never endured President Salva Kiir for 5 years. They started creating frictions and fogs in the government as a strategy to black mail President Salva Kiir and in order to finally take leadership from him. Poor foxes. The people of South Sudan have understood your modus operandi

  • 21 December 07:23, by Nyesi Ta

    Hon. Rebecca, you are right this bastard son of Baggara must go, with no fear, the truth must be told otherwise, there will be no peace and the regional military realignment will continue till its complete leading to the breakup of the goddamn country and you the Jenge with your unprecedented degree of barbarism are to blame for it.

  • 21 December 07:28, by Lenin Bull

    Even the great Nuer nation are being misused for a cunning project which is to take leadership away from the West and bring it back to Southeast region. The Nuer are only gun powder and a strategy catalyst. These guys fish through muddy water if you folks don’t know.

  • 21 December 07:32, by Lenin Bull

    So after Nyandeng and her boys have conspired to isolate and detained Riek Machar in Reuben Island, Nyandeng is now turning to demand the resignation of President Salva Kiir! Poor woman!! If your husband did not resign in the bush for 21 years hoarding liberation money and assets, how come now for an elected president?

    • 21 December 22:13, by Mangoor

      The so lenin bull and Kuch are clearly a few of the thieves who benefit from Salva kiir’s team of thieves who are destroying the country. Lenin bull or slave of Salva kiir, you dont have to smear the late Dr. John Garang’s legacy to keep Salva kiir in that seat. Even Salva kiir can disagree with your thinking becoz he respect late Dr. John Garang.

      • 21 December 22:25, by Mangoor

        Any person who has a nation in heart will call for a step-down of Salva because the citizens have died, continue to die, and displaced for unjust war. We as citizens shud support Rebecca by adding those of Riek, Lam Akol, Wani, Kuol, and the current cabinet to stepdown and open new chapter for young politicians. Unfortunately, Lenin bull and kuch think they will die once Salva is gone.

  • 21 December 08:08, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    The sitting of two leaders to share administration in the same government is impossible to bring peace to the country.
    Kiir Mayardit and Riek Machar, are completely, full out in the share administration.

    • 21 December 08:21, by Eastern

      Please write COMPREHENSIVELY; which language did you study at "Rumbek University of....?"

  • 21 December 08:41, by Joker Wizard

    Mama Rebecca, thanks for seeing what we saw years back. Power is more intoxicating than Alcohol. Our leader is power drunk and this is dangerous for the country. Even in toilet, he sees power and no control over him. an Alcohol drunkard can be advised and listen to people’s advised and have time for seeing others as human. A power drunkard, sees only power and trust no one around him or her. 2B Co

  • 21 December 08:48, by Joker Wizard

    Come on guys, Let’s be reasonable to comment and stop this insults. let talk sense and discuss matters of concern.

    Marry X-Mas to all commenters.

  • 21 December 09:33, by Majesty

    Madam Nyandeng is part of the problem from start. It was Nyandeng who on 16/12/2013 as a leader should have instead of condemning armed violence and demand they, she fueled it by publicly announced Nuer are being targeted and killed. Leaders don’t call names as in her case always make worsen situation. She isn’t right person to call for resignation, they more people like call the more Kiir stays.

    • 21 December 09:59, by Eastern

      LEADERS DON’T CALL NAMES....So do you want leaders who lie all the time that there is a harmonious working relationship between Kiir and Taban and the peace agreement is being implemented..?

    • 21 December 13:59, by Joker Wizard

      We need to call "a spade a spade, and not a big spoon" if Nuers are targeted, should she not mention? remain strong to receive piercing heat Mr. Justy.

      The Jeing Council of Elders, how does it sound to you? tribal right. Take the heat.

      We need to nationalize our habit and have the country at heart.

      Cool!!

  • 21 December 10:07, by Maguto

    that is a big liar from Nyandeng De Chol. Kiir will never leave that seat forever. I’m sure, Kiir will never be call a former president in South Sudan. He will die on the thorny

    • 21 December 10:21, by Eastern

      Kiir will never leave that seat forever...I hear you! Case closed!

    • 21 December 11:56, by Sunday Junup

      Maguto,
      Let him die soon South Sudanese are tired of war!

  • 21 December 22:36, by Mangoor

    I observed some S. Sudanese are imprisoned by their mentality of servitude to Salva Kiir to an extended of forgetting that they are educated and capable to be future presidents/cabinet of South Sudan. Why fighting to an extend of lying and insulting your fellow citizens because a certain politicians has called for a step down? To call president to step down is just a democratic expression.

