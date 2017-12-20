PCP and SRF groups agree to work for peace in Sudan



December 19, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Popular Congress Party (PCP) and Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) led by Minni Minnawi agreed to work together for peace in Sudan in line with the African Union-brokered roadmap and national dialogue outcome.

On 18-19 December, Ali al-Haj, the Secretary-General of PCP which is now part of the National Consensus Government led by President Omer al-Bashir discussed, in the German city, the issues of war and peace with a delegation of the SRF a coalition of armed groups led by Minni Minnawi.

The meeting comes within the framework of an initiative for peace in Sudan launched by the PCP which historically had a negative position from foreign processes to bring peace in the country. The initiative is also in line with the outcome of the dialogue process concluded in October 2016.

"The two parties commit themselves to work towards advancing peace, peaceful settlement and comprehensive political settlement based on their reference to the African Union Road Map for the (Sudanese) Revolutionary Front and the outcomes of the national dialogue for the Popular Congress (Party)," reads a joint statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday evening.

They further agreed to establish a joint mechanism to ensure the continuation of dialogue on all national issues.

Also, the parties said they will brief their respective allies about the outcome and discuss with them "on expanding the circle of joint political work," says the statement without elaboration.

However, the statement stressed the need to ensure the flow of humanitarian assistance, and release "fundamental freedoms". Also, the meeting welcomed the release of prisoners of war and called to free those who remain in jail.

