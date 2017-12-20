 
 
 
UN urges return of aid workers abducted in South Sudan

December 19, 2017 (JUBA) - The United Nations’ humanitarian coordinator in South Sudan on Tuesday called for safe return of six aid workers abducted in Raga and Wau towns of South Sudan.

JPEG - 15.5 kb

In a statement, Alain Noudehou said one international and five national aid workers went missing on Sunday while travelling between Raga and Wau, where they operated from.

Solidarites International said it "lost contact" with three of its workers, but it could not be independently verified if they were kidnapped.

A deputy spokesman for the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO), Lam Paul Gabriel, said their forces intercepted a convoy “carrying weapons” between Wau and Raga town, allegations Sudan Tribune could not easily verify.

He said four aid workers, “used as shields by the government in the transportation of military hardware” were rescued during the operation.

"They [aid workers] are currently safe and sound with our forces around Raga and will be handed over to the concerned third party as soon as possible," Lam said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

A South Sudan rebel official separately admitted they abducted 15 people during the attack. The rebel appointed governor of Lol state, Ayman Mohamed Ibrahim, claimed those abducted were government troops and Sudanese rebels.

Nine aid workers were killed in South Sudan in November, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), said last week.

Over 90 aid workers, the UN said, have been killed in South Sudan ever since the conflict in South Sudan, which was caused by political differences, broke out in 2013.

(ST)

  • 20 December 11:32, by William

    The world understood that sudantrinue and U.N. in South Sudan have been supporting rebels to devastate South Sudan. The rebels accepted kidnapping U.N. workers but U.N. and sudatrinue keep saying the missing of U.N. work could not verify. What is need to be verified? Rebels yes, we kidnapped but U.N. try to blame something else because rebels are U.N. agent.

    • 20 December 16:37, by Kuch

      william,
      The UN, the NGOs, the US, the UK & some of their creepy allies in between are the one & the same with the rebels if some of you people still do not know. The US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs are real oppositions to the govt of South Sudan some of these days. Riek Machar aimless armed rebellion had since been crushed>>>

      • 20 December 16:41, by Kuch

        on the ground. But the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their allies keep propagating lies after lies about their Riek Machar rebels & war in our country to continue to keep themselves relevant in our country. What is being negotiated in the hotels, brotels & bars of Adis Ababa is nothing to do with South Sudanese people’s peace>>>>

        • 20 December 16:46, by Kuch

          but the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their allies are the ones who are negotiating their evil selves into our country like they did last time in 2015. But the US & her allies are wasting their times & our times. Their puppets/stooges & traitors like Thomas Cirillo, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng & Co. have long since been asked to come & join the national dialogue>>>

          • 20 December 16:52, by Kuch

            But since the national dialogue is not a US & her allies brain child---the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some creeps in IGAD wanted to be included in the governance of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people. And that is why they came up with their so-called "revitalization forum" And they are using their traitors like Pagan Amoum, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirilo, Rebecca Nyandeng---the traitors>>>

            • 20 December 16:55, by Kuch

              the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their allies have been holding hostage in foreign countries & they are now using them as their blackmails & bargaining cards to crawl their evil into our country----good luck to US & her allies. They are wasting their times & our times though & they know it.

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


