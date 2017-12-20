UN urges return of aid workers abducted in South Sudan

December 19, 2017 (JUBA) - The United Nations’ humanitarian coordinator in South Sudan on Tuesday called for safe return of six aid workers abducted in Raga and Wau towns of South Sudan.

In a statement, Alain Noudehou said one international and five national aid workers went missing on Sunday while travelling between Raga and Wau, where they operated from.

Solidarites International said it "lost contact" with three of its workers, but it could not be independently verified if they were kidnapped.

A deputy spokesman for the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO), Lam Paul Gabriel, said their forces intercepted a convoy “carrying weapons” between Wau and Raga town, allegations Sudan Tribune could not easily verify.

He said four aid workers, “used as shields by the government in the transportation of military hardware” were rescued during the operation.

"They [aid workers] are currently safe and sound with our forces around Raga and will be handed over to the concerned third party as soon as possible," Lam said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

A South Sudan rebel official separately admitted they abducted 15 people during the attack. The rebel appointed governor of Lol state, Ayman Mohamed Ibrahim, claimed those abducted were government troops and Sudanese rebels.

Nine aid workers were killed in South Sudan in November, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), said last week.

Over 90 aid workers, the UN said, have been killed in South Sudan ever since the conflict in South Sudan, which was caused by political differences, broke out in 2013.

