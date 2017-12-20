Rwanda’s Kagame to visit Khartoum on Wednesday

December 19, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame would arrive in Khartoum on Wednesday on a two-day official visit to hold talks with his Sudanese counterpart Omer al-Bashir.

According to the Sudanese presidency, the two Presidents would discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of common concern.

Kagame would be accompanied by the Foreign Minister, Louise Mushikiwabo, Defence Minister, James Kabarebe, Trade Minister, Vincent Munyeshyaka, intelligence chief Joseph Nzabamwita and the director general of bilateral cooperation at the foreign ministry, Faith Rugema.

The two sides would hold bilateral talks on the political and economic relations and prospects for trade exchange between the two countries.

Kagame will visit the National Archaeological Museum and the International University of Africa where he will address university students.

At the conclusion of the visit, the two sides would sign an agreement to establish the joint political consultation committee between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said Rwanda has been among the African nations that continued to support Sudan’s just issues in the regional and international forums.

It added Rwanda, under Kagame’s leadership, managed to overcome the plight of genocide and destruction during a short period, saying the country’s economy has been ranked among the fastest growing in Africa.

Last August, al-Bashir attended in the Rwandan capital, Kigali the inauguration ceremony of the Kagame for the third term.

