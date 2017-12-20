December 19, 2017 (JUBA) - Authorities in South Sudan’s Maiwut state have relocated from the country’s capital, Juba to the state days after Governor Bol Ruach Rom issued several orders for appointment of a new cabinet.

The speaker of the state parliament said an advance team headed by state advisers for peace and reconciliation, child, education and environment, minister of local government and law enforcement agencies, minister of finance and public service, minister of education, minister of rural development, minister of health, county commissioners, town mayor and deputy will this week travel to the state before the governor and speaker of the state assembly follow.

Choul Kiir said priority of newly appointed officials will be to engage with their respective communities, currently in Ethiopia-South Sudan border due to fighting in July between government troops and the armed opposition forces in the state.

The relocation comes after the formation of the state government following months of consultations and negotiations with members of ethnic Koma community, whose a quarter of their political figures have preferred being annexed to northern Upper Nile state.

The tension and deadlock were resolved with the appointment of the deputy governor and some cabinet ministers from the Koma community. The state government was operating from Juba and relocation will be first of its kind since the state was created through a presidential order early this year.

Rev. Simon Ruot Riang, Advisor for Peace and Reconciliation, Dorach Both Nyuot, Advisor for girl Child Education and Environment B. Ministers, Major General, Gach Puok Dak, Minister of Local Government and Law enforcement Agencies, Buk Lul Joak, Minister of Finance and Public Service, Chol Bol Wur, Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare, Duop Abshiry Duop Bichiok, Minister of Education, Simon Duop Puok Tir, Minister of Rural Development, Gatluak Liphoth Diew, Minister of Health and Environment, will be in the advance team to relocate to the state headquarters in Pagak, a former rebel headquarters at South Sudan- Ethiopia border.

The border area changed hands from the armed opposition to the government. The county commissioners include Col. John Miyieny Lual Roth, commissioner of Longechuk county, James Yach Lul Puok Thiwat, and commissioner of Jiokow county. The state deputy mayor, Tut Gang Met is also part of the advance team.

(ST)