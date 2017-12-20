 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 20 December 2017

S. Sudan’s Maiwut government relocates after cabinet appointment

The governor of South Sudan's Maiwut state, Maj. Gen. Bol Ruach Rom meeting a delegation from Ethiopia in Pagak (ST)

December 19, 2017 (JUBA) - Authorities in South Sudan’s Maiwut state have relocated from the country’s capital, Juba to the state days after Governor Bol Ruach Rom issued several orders for appointment of a new cabinet.

The speaker of the state parliament said an advance team headed by state advisers for peace and reconciliation, child, education and environment, minister of local government and law enforcement agencies, minister of finance and public service, minister of education, minister of rural development, minister of health, county commissioners, town mayor and deputy will this week travel to the state before the governor and speaker of the state assembly follow.

Choul Kiir said priority of newly appointed officials will be to engage with their respective communities, currently in Ethiopia-South Sudan border due to fighting in July between government troops and the armed opposition forces in the state.

The relocation comes after the formation of the state government following months of consultations and negotiations with members of ethnic Koma community, whose a quarter of their political figures have preferred being annexed to northern Upper Nile state.

The tension and deadlock were resolved with the appointment of the deputy governor and some cabinet ministers from the Koma community. The state government was operating from Juba and relocation will be first of its kind since the state was created through a presidential order early this year.

Rev. Simon Ruot Riang, Advisor for Peace and Reconciliation, Dorach Both Nyuot, Advisor for girl Child Education and Environment B. Ministers, Major General, Gach Puok Dak, Minister of Local Government and Law enforcement Agencies, Buk Lul Joak, Minister of Finance and Public Service, Chol Bol Wur, Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare, Duop Abshiry Duop Bichiok, Minister of Education, Simon Duop Puok Tir, Minister of Rural Development, Gatluak Liphoth Diew, Minister of Health and Environment, will be in the advance team to relocate to the state headquarters in Pagak, a former rebel headquarters at South Sudan- Ethiopia border.

The border area changed hands from the armed opposition to the government. The county commissioners include Col. John Miyieny Lual Roth, commissioner of Longechuk county, James Yach Lul Puok Thiwat, and commissioner of Jiokow county. The state deputy mayor, Tut Gang Met is also part of the advance team.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 December 08:54, by Sunday Junup

    You are all welcomed to face your destinations!

    repondre message

  • 20 December 12:30, by Lenin Bull

    Millions congratulations Hon.Governor Bol Ruach for the good work in Maiwut. No time to waste. Enough is enough for the time lost during the last three and half years of Riek’s messes. People of Maiwut State want to focus on their own development and education of their children rather on war and satanic self-hatred.

    repondre message

    • 21 December 03:10, by choldit

      Importation of dinkaism is not going to work. I’m fact, that is their destination. This coming dry season Adar state will face the worst fight ever known to ss.

      repondre message

  • 21 December 05:46, by Free at Last Viva!

    Going to hell?! Sandwiched between Ethio-sudan border, where government soldiers die everyday like flies. My advice is: Don’t try this. That is going to be their destination. They are going to die, very soon! The issue is who are they going to deliver services and what services?

    repondre message

  • 21 December 05:47, by Free at Last Viva!

    Going to hell?! Sandwiched between Ethio-sudan border, where government soldiers die everyday like flies. My advice is: Don’t try this. That is going to be their destination. They are going to die, very soon! The issue is who are they going to deliver services and what services?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

