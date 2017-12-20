Al-Bashir reelection campaign launched in Khartoum

- President Omer al-Bashir waves during a rally in Nyala town in South Darfur on December 29, 2010. (Reuters Photo)
December 19, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The National Initiative of Youth Around the President (NIYAP) on Tuesday has officially launched a campaign to re-nominate President Omer al-Bashir for a third term.
Speaking at a press conference in Khartoum Tuesday, the head of the NIYAP’s higher preparatory committee Yasser Mohy al-Din said “there is no alternative to al-Bashir except al-Bashir”.
He said al-Bashir is the “nominee for the 2020 elections”, calling on the youth to support the NIYAP campaign.
Mohy al-Din added the NIYAP would establish “al-Bashir house” across the Sudanese states and counties to list names of those supporting al-Bashir re-election and assist the poor people.
He pointed out they would organize a large celebration to give Bay’ah (declare allegiance) to President al-Bashir next month.
Al-Bashir’s term ends in 2020 and he couldn’t run for office again according to the constitution. However, some voices within the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) and the government have recently called for amending the constitution to allow him to run for the presidency again.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)
South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)
ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)
MORE