Al-Bashir reelection campaign launched in Khartoum

President Omer al-Bashir waves during a rally in Nyala town in South Darfur on December 29, 2010. (Reuters Photo)

December 19, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The National Initiative of Youth Around the President (NIYAP) on Tuesday has officially launched a campaign to re-nominate President Omer al-Bashir for a third term.

Speaking at a press conference in Khartoum Tuesday, the head of the NIYAP’s higher preparatory committee Yasser Mohy al-Din said “there is no alternative to al-Bashir except al-Bashir”.

He said al-Bashir is the “nominee for the 2020 elections”, calling on the youth to support the NIYAP campaign.

Mohy al-Din added the NIYAP would establish “al-Bashir house” across the Sudanese states and counties to list names of those supporting al-Bashir re-election and assist the poor people.

He pointed out they would organize a large celebration to give Bay’ah (declare allegiance) to President al-Bashir next month.

Al-Bashir’s term ends in 2020 and he couldn’t run for office again according to the constitution. However, some voices within the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) and the government have recently called for amending the constitution to allow him to run for the presidency again.

(ST)