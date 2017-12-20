 
 
 
Wednesday 20 December 2017

Dialogue committee official says S. Sudan has "collapsed"

President Salva Kiir attends a session during the 25th Extraordinary Summit of the (IGAD) on South Sudan in Addis Ababa March 13, 2014 (Reuters Photo)
December 19, 2017 (JUBA) – A member of South Sudan’s national dialogue committee has expectedly admitted that the war-torn nation has “collapsed”, citing the displacements, destruction of properties and deaths of innocent civilians due to the country’s ongoing conflict.

Aldo Ajou Deng Akuey, also a member of the Dinka council of elders, said the country was at the point where people are suffering and called on political leaders to come together instead of continuing to make procrastination without breaking the sufferings.

“Seriously speaking South Sudanese have reached the climax in their suffering. Insecurity: political, economic, social, cultural and livelihood have been brought down to earth in every field of humanity. The prove is that more than eighty people have died; two million are internally displaced from their homes, four million have left the country to neighbouring countries and beyond and six million are starving and dying of related disease,” wrote Akuey on Monday.

He added, “The real conclusion underlines that the country has truly collapsed, rating the inflation to over 1050 percent. A quite impossible reverse. This huge disaster only occurred between 2013 and 2017. The cry of the people is unanimous: Peace now! Enough”.

The official, who is also the chairperson of the specialized committee for human rights and constitutional affairs in the Upper House of parliament, said it was time to end the war and bring peace in the country.

“Peace now, but with great lack of confidence and mistrust of leaders by the public, the mediators, Troika, IGAD, AU and UN, express skepticism that the ARCSS High-Level Revitalization Forum, (HLRF), may fail the warning that this is the last chance available for peace in order to bail out the country and its people from the deadly disaster”, he added.

Akuey’s comments follow statements from the European Union and the Troika nations in which they warned anti-peace elements with sanctions if they continue obstructing durable peace in the country.

While addressing reporters in the capital, Juba on Sunday after meeting the cabinet affairs minister, the ambassador of the Royal Norwegian embassy, representing the European Union, said the international community has a high expectation in the country’s leadership in the High-Level Revitalization Forum of the agreement.

"On the side of the international community we have made clear to the minister that the leaders of the country will be judged on their actions, not on their words and that there will be consequences and costs for those who want to spoil the process," said Lars Andersen.

“This is a critical moment in which decisive action can be taken for the benefit of the well-being of the people of South Sudan", he added.

Andersen said they expect the concrete outcome of the forum that there will be a secession of hostilities, an unimpeded access of humanitarian aid to the people in need and that there will be space for everybody who wants to build the country to participate in the discussions on what kind of country South Sudan wanted to be like.

The representative of the Troika countries, Ambassador Geert Geut said they will closely watch the HLRF taking place in Addis Ababa.

"We will be watching the process closely, we will support the process and we will stand ready to take action on those that are working against peace,” said Geut.

He added, I don’t want to leave any doubt on the determination of the International community to sanction those who want to spoil the peace process."

Meanwhile, the director of international cooperation in South Sudan’s ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation John Andruga Duku reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the delegation of the troika and EU to achieving peace in the country.

"The government is committed to seeing that the delegation going there led by the minister will go with open-minded and be going there with the idea that finds a solution to the long conflict in the Republic of South Sudan”, said Duku.

On Monday, the IGAD Council of Ministers threatened to take punitive measures against spoilers of South Sudan’s peace process.

The regional bloc, in a statement, vowed to take necessary actions against individuals and groups that spoil or derail the revitalization process from progressing.

The five-day forum provides a unique opportunity to bring IGAD, regional and international parties together towards ending the conflict in South Sudan with the help of stakeholders on the negotiation table.

(ST)

  • 19 December 23:36, by Masiah

    Issue face Dinka

    1- They fighting 63 tribes in south sudan.
    2- Poverty & disease are killing them every day
    3- They Killing themselves every days in their village.
    4- they’re son’s & Daughters are in jail all over the world.

    Solution to Dinka

    1- Education
    2- counselling & controling of Guns
    3- development & infrastructure.
    4- Management of cattles.

  • 19 December 23:45, by Masiah

    As I mention before Kirr Government and Jieng are the one desperate of peace more than anybody else but they don’t want to admit because they have two though of peace,

    1- if peace comes they will be kick out
    2- if peace comes they will face accountability
    3- If peace comes they have nowwhere to go

    1- if no peace they will die with poverty
    2- if no peace they nothing to loot

  • 20 December 00:43, by lino

    It takes you long time Aldo Ajou to react to the situation in the country! I thought you were an experienced politician as you have been on the zone since independent of Old Sudan. Do you remember???!

  • 20 December 01:04, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Mr Aldo Ajou.

    It is good that you have mentioned it yourself on behalf of Jiengs in the country. Now remember you can not run away from that responsibility of bring the land of milk and honey to its knees. You all will be held responsible for all these.

  • 20 December 01:21, by john akeen

    Peace spoilers are Pagan Amum, Majak Agoot, Lam Akol, Rebecca Nyandkara, Oyai Ajak, Bakosoro and more corrupt politicians who are outside the country, and also there are some corrupt politicians in Press Kiir government who doesn’t want peace, bcz they’re afraid that they gonna lose their job. Press Kiir wants peace, Riek Machar wants peace, but those peace spoilers they don’t wanna give a chance

    • 20 December 02:08, by Masiah

      john akeen

      what you said is not true, Kirr doesn’t want genuinely peace, the only peace he want is to stay in power uncondition, all the politician you mention are not ruling the country. Kirr himself and Jieng responsible for all this mess, Jieng are the biggest problem in south sudan.

      Education is the first key for all Dinka.
      secondly counselling

      • 20 December 03:03, by john akeen

        Masiah
        you’re one of them peace spoilers in this country. Tell me who is Salva Kiir and who is Dinka? also tell me who is Riek Machar and who is Nuer? and also tell me where did you get the name SPLA or SPLM from? If you have problem with Kiir, than go after Kiir not Dinka, ya peace spoiler inta

    • 20 December 02:15, by john akeen

      if South Sudan had collapsed, than it has collapsed on all of us not on Dinka alone, please use your brain correctly and think correctly, because this country it’s not for Dinka or Nuer alone, it this for all 64 tribes, it this not for any nonsense politicians to do whatever they wanted to do, this country it’s for its people, but its people decided to go after politicians instead of going after>>

      • 20 December 02:46, by john akeen

        what their country need, and after what their family need, being poor in life is what we SSudanese need, because it is something which is in our blood, its something stupid that we SSnese have seen a lot around the world and we still doesn’t want to learn, we’re everywhere around the world and we’re still acting stupid like we’re still in the village. Basher is already going, just think about that

        • 20 December 04:08, by lino

          Haha! It funny brother Akeen that your uncle Aldo and then you mentioned it today,collapsed Nations", but did you ask the Politician of all governments in Old Sudan who the JCE played a big role starting March, 2013?
          Did you read the master plan of JCE that was published just after Riek firing in 2013 from VP?
          When you read this,it doesn’t matter whether your are a Dinka or not, you will know th

          • 20 December 06:43, by john akeen

            Limo
            I thank you didn’t understand what is going on, according to your thoughts, it looks like you’re defending Riek Machar not the people of Southern Sudan, I hope you understand the meaning of defense

            • 20 December 08:21, by lino

              Ya John Akeen,
              I am defending nobody in this mess. All leaders in South Sudan played their role. I am not paid either by anyone to defend, but truth must be said; here you have a veteran politician saying it clear and crystal.
              If I said the truth means I am working against the people? Please don’t use the name of people for granted! If government care about them, they wouldn’t have not run away.

        • 20 December 16:27, by William

          John
          Not all of us, it’s Kiir and Riek plus Nuer who useless Riek. The blame to goes them only.

      • 20 December 23:18, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        John Akeen,

        if you do not know you are an idiot then you are in trouble. The mismanagement of South Sudan is solely a Dinka affair, Just look at the political mirror who controls the executive and Judiciary and Legislature. The speaker of national assembly is a Dinka appointed, in other words he is a Zande in Dinka. Nothing else RUBBISH!!

    • 20 December 03:34, by DO IT

      John Akeen
      Is a most primitive Monkey has never lived in the forest... Blamed the victims of the war would not resolve your collapse economy. You Dinka are responsible for all these masses and you must fixed them

      • 20 December 06:34, by john akeen

        Mr. Do It
        I hate you and I want you to be responsible for the death of the South Sudanese people. I really do

  • 20 December 02:05, by The Rhino

    Strictly spoken,South Sudan has been drifting down the abyss since Dinkas/Jienges took power and started abusing it by first massacring Nuers in Dec. 2013 in Juba, followed by wide scale killings of Equatorians,.unlawful arrests of anti government officials,media critics..etc.This present Dinka republic must completely be destroyed and replaced by The United South Sudan.See, the Dinkas/Jienges..

    • 20 December 02:23, by The Rhino

      ...are truest Arabs,they behave and handle like deep rooted opportunistic Arabs ready to displace others from their ancestral lands and claim propriety without shame.The Dinkas were evicted from their home North Sudan by the real Arabs so now they displace Equatorians and others from their ancestral lands using all means of the state. Fuck,how come the Israelis support these fake Arabs the ...

      • 20 December 02:34, by The Rhino

        ...Dinkas but not those fighting for their survival and ancestral homes? Equatorians must get united and fight for their dignified habitat.
        Now, John Andruga is a worthless Ma’di murderer.He ruthlessly killed his own people and sold Ma’di lands to Jieng predators.He executed Paul Malong’s orders to painfully destroy Ma’di’s societies.The puppet was responsible for the killings of Ma’dis Chiefs ...

        • 20 December 02:43, by The Rhino

          ...and community leaders.This stooge must be crucified upside down when captured alive! Same thing to J.J. O/Akot...both men must pay their dues! The Oppositions NAS or IO must gear up strategies at every corner in South Sudan and inflict,crisp fatal damages to the government in Juba.Peace was yesterday,now is War time...full stop!!!

          • 20 December 03:28, by john akeen

            The Rhino
            the only way for you online rebels peace spoilers is to stop using your finger over the keyboard, and go tell the other rebels that in the bushes to come get president Kiir out of office through peaceful election, and also tell them that taking any elected president out of office through violence that will be considered as a coup

    • 20 December 03:37, by Mayendit

      The Rhino.
      How do get this name exactly from Equatoria? Please keep signing about Dinkas and you can say whatever come to your mind but I got to tell you, if you generalizing the whole Dinka thus, you will never achieved anything because the majority it mean all cost therefore, instead of singling individual leading. Dr. Riek Machar has tried and didn’t works while, he had about 150,000 militias.

  • 20 December 03:07, by Mayendit

    Hon, Aldo Ajou Deng Akuey, you are right man but remember those closer to president don’t like to hear the word collapsed even president himself had admitted and told Sudanese Officials that, his government has no money to pays his civilians servants and his SPLA leave alone supports SPLA N, rebels. If you tell Mr. Tor Deng Mawien and gen, Daniel Awet Akot, they wouldn’t want to hear it probably.

    • 20 December 03:31, by Whortti Bor Manza

      Kiir is an inveterate liars.
      He will do everything just to stay in power. Remember, SPLA divisions 9 and 10 from Blue Nile and Nuba mts are being officially paid for by South Sudan ministry of defence. Kiir is a callous president whose aim is to cling to power.
      South Sudan is already destroyed.

      • 20 December 07:38, by jubaone

        Whorrti,
        What we especially Equatorians must be envisaging NOW is, what structures, systems and institutions do we want in place in Equatoria? Fact is, anything that involves jienges will subsequently fail. We must go for full KOKORA/federalism where each group will govern itself. The current 32 or 36 states are junk states controlled by Kiirminal and all governors crowded in Juba.

        • 20 December 07:48, by Eastern

          jubaone,

          Kokora in, dinkocracy out. The dinka people thought it was Machar and the nuers who are the problem but now Aldo Ajou is mincing words by not CALLING Kiir out. In the so-called dinka culture, elders are revered even if they err. In the same culture a man can lose his life for messing around with a stray dog!

          • 20 December 11:10, by jubaone

            easter,
            You said it! However, "jiengeism" is by "nature", the state of things, inborn, congenital and genotypic of jienges characterised by lawlessness, anarchy, disorder and chaos. "Dinkocracy" meanwhile is by "nurture", it is taught, bred and culturally propagated conditioned by the socio-political environment. It follows that jiengeism precedes dinkocracy and shows total disorder.

            • 20 December 11:24, by jubaone

              ..You may remove "dinkocracy" from jienges, but it will be quiet impossible to erase "jiengeism". It is as if, you would want to remove the stripes from a Zebra. This ultimate state of disorder must be a wake up call for Equatorians to completely distance themselves from jienges and seek their own path. It is doable and Equatorians MUST believe in themselves. YES WE CAN!

        • 20 December 13:35, by Whortti Bor Manza

          Juba one,
          Our problems are with those sycophantic Equatorians following Riek Machar blindly forgetting that the Dinka and the Nuers are the same medieval people. Riek is dubious on the 10 states on 3 regions. He is still dreaming of implementing his 21 states. That’s why he is fooling those Equatorians whom he appointed as governors.
          The Equatorians should go for a fully fledged confederation.

  • 20 December 03:21, by Mayendit

    Well, I think the best way to rescued this young nation is by telling Top leaders to step down, because they have been driving people in to this messed and I strongly belief that, the young nation need smart educators leaders to clean up the big messed otherwise, nothing is going to improved at this direction and the new leader must came from none SPLM Party and should be the person who love unity

    • 20 December 04:33, by dinkdong

      Only if there was such a things as "stepping down" in South Sudan.

  • 20 December 03:28, by DO IT

    It is not even the beginning of worse to come in this country. Killed unarmed civilians because you continue to be rulling the country for another 100 years to come will hunt you all down JCE. God is a great that they finally admitted the collapsing of the State

  • 20 December 06:18, by Eastern

    Aldo Ajou Deng is a very big fool; he has been denying all along that his nefarious organisation the JCE has no hands in the current catastrophy what’s he talking about now. The dinkas cannot eat their cake and have it. It was southern Sudanese then who detested their ways of doing things that led to Kokora and it’s now South Sudanese rising up against Dinka hegemony. Every South Sudanese matters.

  • 20 December 06:43, by Sunday Junup

    Don’t run away from what you have started

  • 20 December 06:54, by john akeen

    Bearcking News: IGAD and international community and UN asked Riek Machar to resign from being a rebels leader and to go back to South Sudan to form his a political party to run against Dinka government in 2018, and Reik Machar agreed to that, but he said that he can do that as soon as possible if he can get protection from Nuer first because Nuer people might kill him if do that

    • 20 December 07:43, by Sunday Junup

      John Akeen,
      Be a good reporter, you contradicted yourself, Dr.Riek is in SA. while peace revitalization is done in addis. it is impossible to make phone call this time about agenda. Kiir will be down in 2018 other wise it war will go to greater Bargazhal

    • 20 December 07:44, by Eastern

      john akeen,

      For the records, UN nor anybody asked Riek Machar to rebel in the first place. Kiir thought by having Riek Machar detained in distant South Africa, all will be well for the JCE agenda to be implemented. Now it has backfired because after all, there 1,000s of Riek Machar!!!

      • 20 December 12:30, by South South

        Eastern,
        Kiir is in J1 comfortably. Kiir is in Pagak, a place rebels thought was a safe heaven. Kiir is Lasu. Kiir is ruling, but Riek and his supporters are in the bushes or roaming in refugee camps. Any talk about this and that is meaningless.

        • 20 December 14:26, by Eastern

          South South,

          Kiir may be in J1, but comfort is what that man has not experienced in a long time. Kiir is already putting the cart before the horse - the IGAD HLRF will be protracted and not produce the desired results. Kiir is going to disown the outcome of his national dialogue and South Sudanese are going to continue fighting and killing one another.

          • 20 December 14:37, by South South

            Eastern,

            No more fighting in South Sudan. We want peace, that’s our first priority and if we fail, if rebels insist and push us to war, our answer will be simple, push rebels to deep bushes and refugee camps. South Sudan is a country and if peace has to come, it will come from people of South Sudan, not IGAD, not HLRF and not US as you wish.

  • 20 December 07:27, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Every body know the collapsing of the country and even 193 countries around the world has knowledge the failure of the country through its leadership.

    • 20 December 07:42, by Eastern

      Good that now the chief architect of the JCE is belatedly acknowledging the same. Who is fooling who?

  • 20 December 08:28, by Moru na depe

    the country just because of saying personal opinion about the collapsed of SPLM and the ruling Party. Now let us monitor slowly what is going to happen to Aldo Ajou Deng Akuey. This statement could even harm him if he was from a non DINKA. Fortunately he is a Dinka privilege to say anything about the government under the pretext of DINKA Council of Elders the ruling elites. AlAS and WOO to DINKA!

    • 20 December 15:10, by Kuch

      However you much you explain to many of our South Sudanese that SUDAN TRIBUNE, Radio Tamazuj & several other Europeans online papers are all out in force for the destruction of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people people. This is simply because of South Sudanese riches. SUDAN TRIBUNE & radio Tamazuj have no offices in South Sudan----they have been banned to operate here>>>

      • 20 December 15:15, by Kuch

        let alone allowing their propagandists from interviewing respectable Senior government officials. You must be outside South Sudan to be able to comment on this website or you must be using some kind of a proxy to comment or access this website. But many South Sudanese seem not to understand that over 90% of SUDAN TRIBUNE & RADIO TAMZUJ articles are nothing but fake news>>>>

        • 20 December 15:21, by Kuch

          Radio Tamazuj is in North Sudan. It was created right after 2005 CPA to promote the Unity of South Sudan & North Sudan, but when South Sudan voted to the hell of that dirty unity. Then Radio Tamazuj became the number one enemy of South Sudan. The same is true with SUDAN TRIBUNE---it edited in France by a cloned so-called arab North Sudan and end game is to destroy South Sudan at all costs>>>>

          • 20 December 15:26, by Kuch

            with their outrageous propaganda machines & fake news. Because they know, many South Sudanese are easily fools by rumors & propaganda. Our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan are still hoping that South Sudan would some day be re-united with damn North Sudan like then East & West Germany, but they are day dreaming though----that is what the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their allies are>>>>

            • 20 December 15:30, by Kuch

              some of these days. But the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their allies are wasting their times & our times. The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their allies do not know that this South Sudan where people have an absolute contempt to any evil on earth who thinks, he/she can stand over our necks. The US, the UK, their UN, NGOs & some of their allies have step on wrong people>

              • 20 December 15:35, by Kuch

                feet but they seem to ignore our warning that their damn love affair with our country & our people has gone too far & it must stop. We would never ever allow any damn evil on earth would to dictate his/her nonsense into our throats again. The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their creepy allies have taken our country & our people’s hostage. they have been treating our country like our country>>>

                • 20 December 15:40, by Kuch

                  is their colony & our people are their subjects. Really, what do the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies really think they are to our country & our people. There are some of our traitors like Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot, Kosti Manibe & Thomas Cirillo----the same old thieves are the ones that are being used by the evil corporate America,>>>

                  • 20 December 15:44, by Kuch

                    the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between as their blackmails & bargaining cards in the hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa to crawl their evil selves into our country so that the evils would come & plunder our country like what they had/are currently doing in DRC, CAR, Libya, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine and other countries>>>

                    • 20 December 15:48, by Kuch

                      and we have some of our foolish South Sudanese who have sold their souls to the devil and want to sell our country cheap like their foolish souls. Fellows, what the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy are desperately shopping in our country & against our people is not going to end very well trust me. There is no damn way under the sun we would want the evil white Americans>>>

                      • 20 December 15:53, by Kuch

                        English people, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan with their usual dirty intrigues in our country never ever again. The evils can & drafts their bullshits in those hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa, but on the ground. The bucks would always stop with us. The US was given the first priority to come & invest in our country in 2012. But the US refused, citing lack>>>>

                        • 20 December 15:58, by Kuch

                          of infrastructures in our country to come & invest in them. But when our country asked the Chinese to come & invest in our country & the Chinese agreed that they would do what they can to come & invest in our country. The US became jealous & wanted a regime change & supported the 2013 foiled coup. And now the same US had taken our country hostage & some of our foolish citizenry have been>>>

                          • 20 December 16:02, by Kuch

                            told time & time again their US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between have never been our true uncles & but real enemies but they are not listening but fools would eventually listen when the evil white Americans, English people, their Arabs, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan take over their villages like in Gamabella region, Central Kenya, Zimbabwe>>>

                            • 20 December 16:07, by Kuch

                              Mozambique, Angola, South Africa or Namibia. But l am pretty darn sure that the evil white Americans, English people, their Arabs, their evil juus & some of their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan would never try to bring their usual long noses into Monyjiengs or Dinkas villages as far as l am concerned>>>

                              • 20 December 16:13, by Kuch

                                There are many conflicts in DRC, CAR, Darfur, Southern Khardupan, Southern Blue Nile, Libya, Northern Nigeria, ethiopia & Somalia. No one talks about these conflicts some of these days. But South Sudan is where they are hyenas have projected their evil lenses into simply because South Sudan is where the hyenas are salivating to destroy & then looted like DRC, CAR, Libya, Yemen, Iraq or Afghanistan

                                • 20 December 16:18, by Kuch

                                  Fellows, the level of hatred the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between have planted in our country & into our people is too deep & the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their allies are going to pay pretty dearly. Here in South Sudan, we take hatred very seriously---this is a land of revengeful people>>>>

                                  • 20 December 16:21, by Kuch

                                    Step on a Dinka/Jieng boy/girl and he/she going to revenge---it is the way it is. The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their allies thought they can kill our country purposely to come & plunder our country & get away with it? Good luck to the US & her allies.

                                    • 20 December 16:27, by Eastern

                                      Kuch/Kus,

                                      Now we have seen this nefarious dinka culture or called it bravery is doing well on the side of keeping your population in check thanks to the availability of modern firearms at your disposal. The Aguok and Apuk youth were at it & now the Ngap Agok are at it. Manhim Bol must be regretting why he left the comfort of ministry of water resources & irrigation in Juba to deal with this mess.

                              • 20 December 16:15, by jubaone

                                Kuch,
                                Nothing more than the classical jienge archetype who can’t learn. Such consistent idiocy and repetitive statements of copy and paste is the reason why good mannered and sensible Equatorians MUST NOT compromise. If such a learned Jienge can be so unteachable, it’s even impossible to teach a half idiot like the Kiirminal. No peace, no compromise only when the last jienge quits Equatoria. 👊

                                • 20 December 16:26, by Kuch

                                  Jubaone,
                                  No peace? Who cares. Where are you idiots now? You idiots were honestly asked not to join your Riek Machar aimless armed rebellion before hand. But you idiots refused to heed the warnings & joined & let the CIA, MI6 & other foreign agents posing as NGOs coerced you idiots to run to Uganda on the promise that you would be resettled in the US or Europe>>>

                                  • 20 December 16:31, by Kuch

                                    But now, many of you idiots are being used by the UN & the NGOs as their begging bowls around the world & the US, the UK & some of their creepy allies in between as their blackmails & bargaining chips. Jubaone, some of you Equatorians & some of our Nuers have always been no-do-gooders. Everybody knows this>>>

                                    • 20 December 16:33, by Kuch

                                      Equatoria is not a tribe if you fools do not know.

                                      • 20 December 17:02, by Eastern

                                        Equatoria left the comforts of tribes in the 70s, when they pushed the Khartoum regime in the early 80s to divide southern Sudan into 3 regions, Equatoria already knew the futility of tribes. The dinka were left to beat their drum of the MAJORITY tribe which has not helped the tripe one bit....

                                        • 20 December 18:11, by Eastern

                                          The tripe. of course, as you know is the offal....Read and digest what the author meant here...

                                  • 20 December 18:58, by jubaone

                                    Kuch,
                                    You care idiot! It is you jienges who DESPERATELY need Equatoria and we Equatorians DO NOT need you. That simple. Equatoria has many different tribes, a good basis for a Nation state. We have, can and will live without jienges. PERIOD

                                    • 20 December 22:50, by Kuch

                                      Jubaone,
                                      The real problems with some of you Equatorians & some of our Nuers are: You seem to be void of the past events, to be honest chap, the Dinkas/Jenges that you big losers often disparage with every obnoxious names imaginable are the same Dinkas/Jenges who Cris-crossed your whole Equatoria blasting out Mundukuru while many of you were cowering in neighboring countries or Khartoum>>>

                                      • 20 December 22:58, by Kuch

                                        my own humble self was the one who helped captured your Yei in 1997 & small other towns. I was even injured pretty badly in 2002 in the battle of Kapoeta before the 2005 CPA. And honestly speaking Jubaone idiot, in all these battles, l had never ever saw any single Equatorian or a Nuer in my battalion then. It was only the Dinka/Jenge boys and a few boys from the Nuba Mts & Southern Blue Nile>>>

                                        • 20 December 23:06, by Kuch

                                          But as always, some of Equatorians & some of our Nuers just don’t like facts & evidences. Mr. Jubaone, tell us, is there any Dinka/Jenge in the government of Yei river state, Imatong, Gbudue or Jubek state et al? No, only Juba city is where you will find policemen or army from Dinka/Jenge in adminstration because Juba is a national Capital & there is nothing you idiots can do about it>>>

                                          • 20 December 23:13, by Kuch

                                            As for your absurd assertion that the Dinkas/Jenges desperately need Equatorians than you Equatorians need the Jenges? Well, every South Sudanese need another South Sudanese. But to be honest, what is that you Equatorians has that the Dinkas/Jenges don’t? Absolutely nothing----even the oil fields that the Nuers used to boast about to be theirs have turned out to be all in Dinkas/Jaang countries>>>

                                            • 20 December 23:20, by Kuch

                                              except one or two none productive well(s) that the Nuers even destroyed in 2014. But to be honest, not a single Dinka/Jenge has ever thought that since much of the oil wealth to which our country depended upon is generated in their lands. That the Dinkas/Jenges can just own the oil wealth alone than sharing it with their South Sudanese brothers/sisters. No sound minded Dinka/Jenges would ever>>>

                                              • 20 December 23:29, by Kuch

                                                think about this. But if it were to be some of our Nuers, Shilluks or Equatorians, my goodness! They would have gone for the total control of their wealth minus other South Sudanese. It is a plain fact. Just look how Riek Machar was trying to go for the regionalization of the greater Upper Nile----it was because of the oil wealth. But who would give a fool a chance. Some of his other fools>>>

                                        • 20 December 23:33, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

                                          Kuch,

                                          Please try to get denture into your mouth so that the flow of lies is controlled. In the way you are you are disgrace not only to general public but Dinka. Shape up yourself a bit into human kingdom.

                                    • 20 December 23:22, by South South

                                      jubaone,

                                      Why would Dinka be desperate to need Equatorians? Is it because Equatorians eat monkeys and rats? Any Equatorian who want to leave Equatoria and move somewhere, is welcomed.

                                      • 21 December 23:53, by Habibi

                                        equatorians eat rat and monkeys? so like west africans they eat bush meat?

                                        I didn’t know that...

