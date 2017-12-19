 
 
 
Tuesday 19 December 2017

Seven aid workers kidnapped in war-torn S. Sudan state

December 18, 2017 (WAU) - Seven aid workers were abducted by unknown gunmen in Raja town of South Sudan’s Lol state on Sunday, officials said.

"The rebel’s loyal to Riek Machar attacked four commercial trucks coming from Aweil near Mogayat in Raja, and at the same time there were two NGO vehicles coming from Raja," the state minister of information, Omar Isahaq told Sudan Tribune Monday.

The abducted aid workers, the minister said, were from HealthNet and Solidarity International.

“There are four aid workers from Solidarity International, and three aid workers from HealthNet. The rebels took the two vehicles belonging to the NGOs,” said Isahaq.

A dozen civilians were reportedly killed when the gunmen attacked four commercial vehicles near Mogayat area.

A South Sudanese rebel official separately admitted they abducted 15 people during the attack.

The rebel appointed governor of Lol state, Ayman Mohamed Ibrahim, claimed those abducted were South Sudan government soldiers and Sudanese rebels.

Nine aid workers were killed in South Sudan in November alone, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), said last week.

More than 90 aid workers, the UN said, have been killed in South Sudan ever since the conflict in South Sudan, which was caused by political differences, broke out in 2013.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 December 12:39, by Lenin Bull

    Now where UN, troika, UNMISS, UN Human Rights, etc? Riek’s IO has done it after government have given okay to all humanitarian actors to operate without road blocks. Let us wait and see the reactions of the so called UN/UNMISS to this evil act by SPLM-IO in Raja.

    repondre message

    • 19 December 15:09, by jubaone

      Lenin Fool,
      This was an act of self defence, pre-empting an imminent attack from jienges and JEM hirelings. You can’t describe them as negative forces. IGAD should condemn the Kiirminal.

      repondre message

  • 19 December 12:43, by Lenin Bull

    If the UN, UNMISS, Human Rights, Troika, IGAD, and AU are not going to declare SPLM-IO as a negative force that is destabilising South Sudan and the region for no apparently good reasons, then they must be joking here in South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 19 December 15:13, by Jamy Moses Black

    Why targeting aid workers who are the only alternative sources for the delivery of the services to the war affected people of South Sudan? This banditry act must stop. The international humanitarian law need to be exercised here. Hey! UNMISS, why leaving it like that?

    repondre message

  • 19 December 20:17, by Fair Man

    Jubaone
    You are very correct. How can they cover military supplies in name of traveling in private trucks? That’s using humanitarian workers as shield right? The only legitimate body to escort relief is UNMISS and must obtain clearance from revolutionaries. Who ever in custody must produce an ID of NGO. Those with Nationality IDs are species. Send them to hell.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



