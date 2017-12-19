 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 19 December 2017

IGAD warns spoilers of South Sudan’s peace process

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

The opening session of the revitalization forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, December 18, 2017 (ST)

December 18, 2017 (JUBA) - The Intergovernmental Authority Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers has threatened to take punitive measures against spoilers of South Sudan’s peace process.

The regional bloc, in a statement during Monday’s launch of the revitalization forum, vowed to take necessary actions against individuals and groups that spoil or derail the revitalization process from progressing.

The five-day forum provides a unique opportunity to bring IGAD, regional and international parties together towards ending the conflict in South Sudan with the help of stakeholders on the negotiation table.

“In this regard, the Council [of ministers] calls upon the TGoNU [Transitional Government of National Unity], and all South Sudanese parties to focus on the higher goal of the national interest, and securing the future of the South Sudan,” the statement reads in part.

The Council, however, noted with deep regret that in spite of the continuing efforts by the East African regional bloc, the African Union and the United Nations as well as the contributions from the other international partners, the peace in South Sudan remains elusive.

Only a full and timely implementation of the peace agreement and effective enforcement mechanism will deliver a comprehensive and lasting solution to the South Sudan crisis, further stressed the Council.

LEADERS SPEAK OUT

The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, said during the opening session of the revitalization forum on Monday that the two South Sudanese warring factions should leave their differences aside.

Desalegn, also the IGAD Council of Ministers chairperson, who urged the South Sudanese warring parties to do their part for the peace and stability of the war-torn nation, stressed that the five-day forum in Addis Ababa provided the last opportunity to ensure peace in South Sudan.

He warned IGAD will take necessary actions if current peace efforts fail.

The African Union chairperson, Moussa Faki said there have been many opportunities to put an end to this tragedy over the last four years, citing the peace agreement that was signed in August 2015.

“But these opportunities have never been seized. And the reasons are as simple as they are distressing,” said Faki.

The AU chief, speaking at the forum launch, also blames South Sudan’s woes on the “failed” political will from the country’s leaders.

“You [South Sudan leaders] must realize the second and final phase of the fight for freedom that the SPLM [South Sudan ruling party] was, at other times, carrying, by acting in a way that respects the right to life, the aspiration to the well-being of your compatriots,” said Faki.

He also said too much time had been lost and the urgency is great.

“You cannot leave this forum without solemnly and sincerely committing to an immediate end to violence and building on such a foundation to accelerate the journey towards peace and reconciliation,” stressed the AU chief on Monday.

The Troika (Norway, United States and Britain) described the revitalization forum as a "new chapter" in the quest for peace in the war-torn East African nation.

"All parties must engage sincerely and make concessions in the national interest; otherwise, the conflict and suffering will continue," the Troika said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the IGAD council of minister, during its 59th extra-ordinary session, also emphasized that IGAD member states have followed with concern the continuation of the senseless violence in South Sudan, which is inflicting enormous pain and suffering on the South Sudanese people, and has resulted in massive displacement of the population, a dire humanitarian situation, and the devastation of the economy unprecedented in the history of South Sudan.

Violence broke out in South Sudan in December 2013 after a political dispute between President Salva Kiir and his former deputy, Riek Machar saw a split within the ruling party (SPLM). The 2015 peace agreement, which temporarily ended the war and saw a coalition government formed, collapsed in July 2016 as renewed violence forced Machar out of the capital, Juba.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 December 04:06, by DO IT

    I am sick of that useless organization (IGAD) with their lacks of actions. They are seeing those thugs in Juba taking offensives against opposition forces in middle of their watches at Addis Ababa. While they are still wasting time talking of warning spoilers of peace process, which obviously that government of Salva Kiir is not ready for peace

    repondre message

    • 19 December 07:41, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      IGAD threatened situation for what they will not do.

      repondre message

    • 19 December 22:28, by Masiah

      Issue face Dinka

      1- They fighting 63 tribes in south sudan.
      2- Poverty & disease are killing them every day
      3- They Killing themselves every days in their village.
      4- they’re son’s & Daughters are in jail all over the world.

      Solution to Dinka

      1- Education
      2- counselling & controling of Guns
      3- development & infrastructure.
      4- Management of cattles.

      repondre message

  • 19 December 05:14, by lino

    The Government in Juba must be questioned strongly of how they derailed the implementation of August,2015 when South Sudan Forces went on rampage forcing the opposition forces out of Juba, and trying to kill the 1St Vice.
    If the discussion didn’t start from there, I am thinking no peace soon in the country!!!!

    repondre message

  • 19 December 06:35, by john akeen

    peace spoiler is you rebel of Riek Machar and the second peace spoiler is SPLM Former Detainees of Pagan Amum, especially the former politician detainees that are out side the country. So what da fuck are you rebels talking about. IGADs are right, they said that because they do know that REBELS are peace spoilers. Sham on you

    repondre message

  • 19 December 06:42, by Lenin Bull

    IGAD failed to understand that Riek Machar and his groups have been causing havoc in South Sudan since the liberation struggle days employed by Khartoum as their agents to ensure the liberation struggle doesn’t succeed militarily. Now the same Riek and his associates are being used to destabilise South Sudan so that there is no peace and no develpoment. Period.

    repondre message

  • 19 December 06:46, by Lenin Bull

    Do you think that Riek Machar and his tribal army have " well being and interests of South Sudanese" at heart? No. They only care what their masters in Khartoum tell them and that is to ensure South Sudan is destabilise to prove right their Arab masters and funders " South Sudanese cannot rule themselves."

    repondre message

  • 19 December 06:56, by Lenin Bull

    IGAD should not waste time reminding the SPLM leaders of what they were fighting for and the good days of the freedom struggle. No. Riek and his groups betrayed the movement and went back to Khartoum and helped Bashir to do harm to SPLM/SPLA and people in liberated areas. May be IGAD is ignorant about history of the SPLM/SPLA. Riek and his group have been bad guys all along the way.

    repondre message

  • 19 December 07:21, by jubaone

    Lenin Fool,
    It’s this intransigence, obstinacy and pitifully trying to potray jienges as victims and Riak as villain. We hold the Kiirminal for the Nuer, Collo, Fertit, Acholi, Pojulu massacres and his jienge savages directly responsible. We still have scores to settle. By the way, if jienges can make peace among themselves, how can that be with non jienges? Over 30 dead in Tonj!😈

    repondre message

    • 19 December 10:05, by South South

      Jubaone,

      Nuer, Shulluk (Collo), Fertit and Pojulu are the big problem we have in South Sudan today. During our struggle, they were with fake Arabs. Right now, they want us to give them power. Acholis are our cousins, leave them alone. By the way, you did not mentioned your wicked tribe, Bari, why? Maybe they are tucking their tails.

      repondre message

      • 19 December 10:14, by jubaone

        South South,
        So why try to get all these people onto your shit peace caravan or national dialogue? I have maintained that it was stupid for Junubin in the first place to associate themselves with jienges and all that referendum shit. It is now clear, the jienge is not different from the jellaba. they are the same and only the bullet speaks. For this reason, the HLRF is destined to fail.

        repondre message

        • 19 December 13:45, by South South

          jubaone,

          My invitation is still waiting for you. You and I need to sit down and have tea in Juba street. A Bari lady who is selling out tea in Juba will serve us, then we can talk about the issues we have today " Egyptian Saying: Let’s drink tea first so that our talk can be sweet". Don’t be stupid, the issues we have today will go, but South Sudan as a country will remain, member that very well.

          repondre message

          • 19 December 22:26, by john akeen

            Mr. South Sudan
            why are you being replying back to this idiot or stupid gay ass guy name Jubaone? That guy doesn’t know how to comment, he has no opinion regarding anything, that guy is very sick, he got brain disease or cancer. Just read his comments, is all nonsense, all he says Kiirminal - jienge, Kiirminal - jienges, Kiirminal - jienge, very sick gay man

            repondre message

  • 19 December 08:05, by lino

    Ya Akeen and Lenin,
    I hope there are leaders in Juba or this IGAD who have brains to answer this question!
    How comes Kiir has many rebels after July, 2016 when he just had IO before the mentioned date???!
    I make you the cabinet affairs minister if you have a brain to answer it....thick headed African!!!!

    repondre message

  • 19 December 08:56, by Eastern

    The IGAD HLRF is a complex thing. It has been deliberately designed with STRATEGIC AMBIGUITY for the parties not to bank much on personal or organisational benefits. The devil is clearly in the details. Watch this space.

    repondre message

    • 19 December 10:07, by South South

      Oh, IGAD give us power, Oh, HLRF give us power, Oh, UN give us power. There is one word to describe the man who has above comment, weak, weak and weak.

      repondre message

      • 19 December 10:23, by jubaone

        South South,
        Only idiots would believe that UN/Troika/IGAD or whichever would bring peace to SS. The opposition MUST change its strategy and approach. Intensify attacks, road ambushes and make sure no nyors/jienges get peace. One good thing now, is economy is dead, Country is bankrupt, civil servants/MPs/IDPs are living on WFP handouts, investors are on the run. No development.

        repondre message

      • 19 December 11:30, by Eastern

        South South,

        Kiir will no longer need to send anybody on his behalf to Ethiopia and Taban Deng will not an ineffective directives for his "soldiers" to ceasefire if you are dealing with weaklings. South Sudan will only attain peace if South Sudanese have come to their senses are ready to co-exist as EQUALS, else forget about peace for now.

        repondre message

        • 19 December 13:41, by South South

          Eastern,

          Of course, all South Sudanese should sit down and find the way to overcome the issues they have today. No one is refusing Equality of our tribes in South Sudan. All tribes in South Sudan should live equal and share the resources they have, that’s the best way to run a country, but when Some people are campaigning to kill all Dinkas, then you are inviting big problem to yourself.

          repondre message

          • 19 December 17:42, by lino

            Hey Southerner,

            Myself, I am a Monyjang, but I don’t think anyone who was born by his mother around the world dreamed one day to kill all Monyjang; well your today’s friend in Khartoum dreamed so but you saw the results.
            Someone Monyjang in the form of JCE and who ever believed in their Master-Plan brought condemnation to us all, and so we should repent and apologize for our mistakes if believe!

            repondre message

            • 19 December 17:46, by lino

              Yesterday I was reading about the clans inner killings in Warap States, and I say if same brothers, and same tribes are killing themselves like chickens, for sure they will be killing others like animals!!!
              I hope that makes senses.

              repondre message

  • 19 December 15:09, by Jamy Moses Black

    I always regret why our political leaders fail to hear the call for ending the war. There must be conscious minds and hearts from the leaders who are symbolically leading the nation to care for the people, otherwise if they do not feel the pain inflicted by war on the people of South Sudan, then they are not worth to be leaders of the people.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.