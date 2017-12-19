 
 
 
Tuesday 19 December 2017

South Sudan army regains control of key rebel-held areas

December 18, 2017 (JUBA)- The South Sudanese army has retaken full control of the areas in Yei River State previously held by the armed opposition forces under the overall leadership and command of the former First Vice President, Riek Machar.

JPEG - 87.4 kb
The SPLA-IO forces during their arrival at Masana Biira in Wau on 07, August 2017 (ST)

The commander of the government troops in Yei, Col Malong Agat told Sudan Tribune on Monday their forces have regained control of Mitika and Lasu after forcing the opposition to withdraw.

“All these areas are our under control and the security situation is calm. There was no fighting and so we don’t have casualties to report. They did not stay in town when our forces enter. There was no resistance. It was an entry without exchange of gunfire,” said Agat.

Yei River State which is close to the border with Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, witnessed fierce fightings as the two warring parties launched attacks and counterattacks several times this year.

Col. Lam Paul Gabriel, SPLA-IO Deputy Military Spokesperson also confirmed in a statement that government forces launched an offensive towards Lasu in Yei River State capturing Mitika at night. The government forces, according to Gabriel, also entered Lasu area where civilians reside and embarked on destroying properties and raping women they captured.

“Early this morning, the enemy forces went straight to the SPLA-IO base in Lasu and took full control of it after our forces were advised to withdraw to avoid more civilian casualties”, said the opposition spokesman in a statement released on Monday following the takeover.

The opposition spokesman also admitted that their forces ambushed a convoy allegedly carrying Sudanese fighters from Darfur region members of rebel Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) under the command of Brig. Gen Abdel Rahman Arbab in Mangayat.

These foreign forces, he claimed, were taking weapons and ammunition from Wau to Raja to help Governor Rizik Zachariah to attack their bases as part of the government campaign to widen their areas of control during this dry season.

“The SPLA-IO forces destroyed two (2) government trucks and captured one killing 35 government soldiers combined with JEM militias and injuring several. The SPLA-IO forces also rescued four humanitarian staffs whose identities and organization are yet to be established; being used as shields by the government in the transportation of this military hardware. They are currently safe and sound with our forces around Raja and will be handed over to the concern third party as soon as possible”, the statement reads.

The rebel group said all these attacks coincide with the IGAD-brokered high-level revitalization forum which started Monday in Addis Ababa to ensure the full implementation of a peace agreement signed in August 2015.

“It makes one wonders if the government really means peace or war. The SPLA IO, therefore, calls upon the IGAD, TROIKA and the World to take note of all these acts of aggression and provocation and we should not be blamed for retaliating,” said Gabriel in a statement.

(ST)

  • 18 December 22:50, by South South

    Lasu is a very important town. It links South Sudan with DRC. Col. Malong Agat is a very touch commander. He just went through rebels like a knife through steak. Good peace will come when we have one strong army, SPLA is the only army which will protect South Sudan land.

    repondre message

  • 18 December 22:53, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    The government is talking peace while implementing war!! Where is the integrity of the system in Juba? It looks like they are enjoying killing South Sudanese!! This is a war for occupation if political solution is rejected in pursuit of war!!

    repondre message

    • 18 December 23:34, by South South

      jur_likang_a_ likan’g,

      All towns and cities in South MUST be under control of the government. Rebels must move to remote areas,bushes and wait for peace to come.

      repondre message

      • 19 December 00:24, by john akeen

        Hahahahaha- Mr. South Sudan, I like that, your comment it’s very clear. It will be sham on anyone who doesn’t understand your comment. I believe those stupid idiot online IOs won’t understand, because they’re idiots

        repondre message

  • 18 December 23:25, by john akeen

    IOs of the vampire blood drinker Riek Machar you need to put your gun down and come help your elected government to move the country forward or else you will be loose in the bushes with no place to stay on. If you don’t listen then that will be on you. We will make sure copter you in that bushes

    repondre message

    • 19 December 00:12, by john akeen

      Correction. I mean will make sure we capture you one by one when you get lost in those bushes of ours if you don’t wanna listen. If peace doesn’t want to come in a easy way, than we will make it come in a hard way by getting you rebels loose in the bushes then we can go after you in those bushes to capture all of you one by one. Losers

      repondre message

  • 18 December 23:38, by garrak1520

    You talk peace and you keep on annexing land. It does not matter how much land you have conquered, the truth of the matter is you are killing people, displacing folks who have nothing to do with this mess you created for your own good. You as government of South Sudan hate peace. Your mission is to see instability so you keep on hoarding the wealth. Shame on all of you.

    repondre message

  • 18 December 23:39, by The Rhino

    Look,

    Exactly what I predicted! These fucking jienges only understand brute force and savagery.People are negotiating peace in Addis Abeba, but only you are believing in War.This has always been your strategies...attacks during cease fire and periods of peace negotiations.Kiir and his jieng primates,like most other dictators across the globe only bow before venerations of a fierce force and ...

    repondre message

    • 18 December 23:46, by The Rhino

      ...double punishment.The jienges are against any peace in South Sudan,period! This War must continue to the bitter end, fuck it!!!

      repondre message

      • 19 December 07:38, by jubaone

        The Rhino,
        The problem is no longer the jienge, the problem is the Equatorian. The jienge has a clear goal, kill the rest and establish hegemony at any cost. Equatorians foolishly have made to believe in this "one nation nonsense". This is a do or die thing. Jienges can’t reconcile among themselves and can’t do so with the rest. Organize, mobilize and don’t agonize it’s show time.

        repondre message

        • 19 December 10:13, by South South

          jubaone,

          Please let’s talk about peace first and gives it a room first. You can do more than this shit writing. Equatorians are ok and they are our brothers. Let’s focus on peace. Don’t be mad on Dinkas. Dinkas one time fed you with cow milk when you where in Aweil or Wunrok. Just come down, war will not give you anything, but peace will reward you with everything.

          repondre message

          • 19 December 10:29, by jubaone

            South South,
            If jienges are savagely killing themselves everyday (over 30 dead in Tonj, last week over 100 in Rumbek) and CANT make peace among themselves, one must be an absolute idiot to think jienges can make peace with the rest. It is in the essence of "jiengeism" that savagery, anarchy and lawlessness prevails. I dont buy to this jienge crap. let the winner take it all. Period. No compromise

            repondre message

            • 19 December 13:50, by South South

              jubaone,

              If the winner will take it all, who is the winner? US, right? I need compromise to make our country great, if not people like you will die outside the country.

              repondre message

  • 19 December 02:03, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    What we need is the complete permanent peace accord, we the public dominant we are not interested as to who capture what? Or who? And to what extent the casualties are? We are tied of 🛂 of innocent civilians brutality every now and then. Those who are interested in praising their masters of winning aimless, senseless wars! You are not the true blood of this nation, if you are? You should condemne

    repondre message

    • 19 December 02:07, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      This castrophic act in the strongest term possible, if you are logically sounds minded, Pliz don’t comments on my piece. Thanks u.
      Good luck for re-educating the generational of hatred society, God is at work.... Will bring solutions to our problem.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



