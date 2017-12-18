Trump has no right to “give Jerusalem to Jews”: Sudan’s al-Bashir



December 17, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Sunday said United States President Donald Trump “does not have the right to give Jerusalem to the Jews”.

Defying worldwide warnings, Trump on 6 December reversed U.S. neutrality on Jerusalem and declared the disputed holy city as Israel’s capital. The decision was rejected by the international community and Muslim and Arab countries particularly.

Sudan’s government has rejected Trump’s decision, while the parliament called to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

Speaking before a large crowd in the Northern State Sunday, al-Bashir reiterated Sudan’s categorical rejection of Trump’s decision, saying “Jerusalem is an Arabic and Islamic territory”.

“Who gave you [Trumpt] the right to hand over Jerusalem to the Jews? and where did you get that right from?” al-Bashir wondered

He stressed the Sudanese government and people refuse Trump’s decision to transfer the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, saying “the youth are ready to defend Jerusalem”.

On Wednesday, al-Bashir took part in the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) in Istanbul on Jerusalem.

The meeting condemned Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as unlawful.

In December 2016, the U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution providing “that it will not recognize any changes to the 4 June 1967 lines, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties through negotiations.”

At the time, Obama Administration resisted to Israel’s request to veto the vote but abstained from approving it.

(ST)