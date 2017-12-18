 
 
 
Trump has no right to "give Jerusalem to Jews": Sudan's al-Bashir

A view of the Western Wall and the golden Dome of the Rock Islamic shrine on Dec. 6, 2017 in Jerusalem, Israel. (Getty Images/Lior Mizrahi Photo)
December 17, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Sunday said United States President Donald Trump “does not have the right to give Jerusalem to the Jews”.

Defying worldwide warnings, Trump on 6 December reversed U.S. neutrality on Jerusalem and declared the disputed holy city as Israel’s capital. The decision was rejected by the international community and Muslim and Arab countries particularly.

Sudan’s government has rejected Trump’s decision, while the parliament called to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

Speaking before a large crowd in the Northern State Sunday, al-Bashir reiterated Sudan’s categorical rejection of Trump’s decision, saying “Jerusalem is an Arabic and Islamic territory”.

“Who gave you [Trumpt] the right to hand over Jerusalem to the Jews? and where did you get that right from?” al-Bashir wondered

He stressed the Sudanese government and people refuse Trump’s decision to transfer the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, saying “the youth are ready to defend Jerusalem”.

On Wednesday, al-Bashir took part in the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) in Istanbul on Jerusalem.

The meeting condemned Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as unlawful.

In December 2016, the U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution providing “that it will not recognize any changes to the 4 June 1967 lines, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties through negotiations.”

At the time, Obama Administration resisted to Israel’s request to veto the vote but abstained from approving it.

(ST)

  18 December 12:43, by Sunday Junup

    Al bashir,
    Please don't send youth to die like chicken in the hand of Zionist Youth. Arab will never gain anything b/se Trump has done the right thing. please just join America in order to bring peace to middle east.

  18 December 19:45, by Eastern

    Already two Danes working for National Geographic channel have been attacked by the followers and worshippers of Allah and Mohammed....

  19 December 01:07, by Nyesi Ta

    Ya Bashir ya besit inta, Trump does have the right not only to give Jerusalem to Jews but has the power to capture and hand you over to ICC if he wants. You can talk as the president in Sudan but you don't know that America owns you and your country. Before you open your stinky mouth where is your Botle Al Araby Saddam Hussein, you better shut your mouth b4 Trump comes after you.

