18 dead in clashes between South Sudan army, rebels

December 17, 2017 (JUBA) - At least 18 people were killed in clashes between South Sudanese government troops and rebels loyal to the country’s former First Vice-President, Riek Machar, officials from the two rival forces, said.

PNG - 70.8 kb
The map of Upper Nile state

The attack, according to the South Sudanese military spokesperson, occurred on Saturday night in the north state of Upper Nile.

"The raid on the army base in Latjor state left eight soldiers and 10 attackers dead," deputy military spokesman Santo Domic Chol said.

The deputy rebel spokesperson, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel, said their forces have been heavily attacked in the past one month or so.

“It is about a month now that government forces have been constantly attacking SPLA-IO [Sudan armed opposition] positions in Mundri East and West displacing civilians to the bushes. For all this period civilians have been subjected to hunger, insecurity and no shelters having been displaced by government incursion,” he said.

He said several civilians were targeted and killed by government troops, their properties looted and houses burnt to ashes, claims which Sudan Tribune could, however, not independently verify.

A separate attack, Lam said, erupted on Friday at Sokare and Bori in Kajo-Keji county between government troops and the country’s rebels.

“The SPLA-IO captured 19 AK-47, 2 PKM and 1 RPG in good condition. Right now, both Bori and Sokare are under our full control,” he said.

Lam said rebel forces simply responded to government attacks on their positions.

South Sudan’s rival forces also resumed armed confrontations in Equatoria region, undermining statements and declarations reaffirming commitment to the ceasefire.

It is not clear as to which of the two sides initiated the offensives against the other as the parties and stakeholders prepare to participate in the peace revitalization forum.

Last week, South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir declared a state of emergency in Lakes state, after days of tribal clashes killed over 150.

South Sudan plunged into civil war in December 2013 when a political crisis escalated into fighting between forces loyal to Kiir, a Dinka, and rebels allied with his former deputy, Machar, a Nuer. The war, now in its fifth year, has left more than 4.8 million people in South Sudan facing severe food shortages, aid agencies said.

Tens of thousands have been killed since the civil war broke out in December 2013.

(ST)

  • 18 December 06:43, by Lenin Bull

    SPLA-IO should not waste more human lives thinking that will IGAD to consider them still a fighting force. You are defeated because you have been reduced to roads bandits and criminals killing innocent civilians on ethnicity base on high ways. IGAD are looking for more money but not to rescue you folks. Learn this fact and don’t waste lives of your young men.

    repondre message

    • 18 December 20:22, by jubaone

      Lenin Fool,
      Is this a desperate appeal or hopeless growling in an attempt to draw attention? You should be more concerned with your fellow luakjienges in Lakes State who are savagely butchering themselves. They are making it easier for the IO as many potential "nyors" and thugs kill themselves. Great!

      repondre message

  • 18 December 06:44, by Lenin Bull

    SPLA-IO should not waste more human lives thinking that will IGAD to consider them still a fighting force. You are defeated because you have been reduced to roads bandits and criminals killing innocent civilians on ethnicity base on high ways. IGAD are looking for more money but not to rescue you folks. Learn this fact and don’t waste lives of your young men.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



