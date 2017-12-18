 
 
 
Monday 18 December 2017

South Sudan cabinet minister leads government revitalization team

December 17, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s coalition government has dispatched a team led by the cabinet affairs minister to the revitalization forum, sparking debate about its commitment to participating in a good faith in the IGAD brokered peace process.

JPEG - 18.5 kb
S. Sudan cabinet affairs minister Martin Elia Lomoro (Photo KT Press)

Minister Martin Elia Lomuro, according to the government spokesman and the minister of information, Michael Makuei Lueth, was nominated by the cabinet of the transitional government of national at its regular meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir last Friday.

Lomuro, according to minister Lueth, has the full backing of the whole government and was going to participate in the forum with an open mind and in good faith on behalf of the unity government.

The appointment of Minister Lomuro as the lead representative of the government has received mixed reactions from the public with government critics and peace advocates expressing doubts about the sincerity with which the government wants to participate in the revitalization forum.

Many believe Lomuro was one of the hardliners and those wanting to push through the government views and agenda in every process as a way to preserve the current status quo. Also, analysts and observers are keen to underline Lomuro has always been a pipe through which government views are expressed in order to paint a different picture of other political parties and forces in the country upon which the government would capitalize, using it as the position and voice of other political parties.

This appointment follows a statement by the UN Security Council in which it urged all parties engaging in the revitalization of the 2015 peace agreement to agree on strong monitoring and enforcement mechanisms that will ensure cost and consequences for those who violate the agreement.

The Security Council on Thursday endorsed the IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development) -led High-Level Revitalization Forum which will kick off on Monday 18 December.

The 15-member body acknowledged that the conflict in South Sudan continues to cause great suffering and expressed deep regret that the parties had not heeded its calls for a permanent ceasefire.

"We would like to see the parties avoid these consequences by engaging with the IGAD revitalization,” said Matthew Rycroft, the Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the UN.

“If they fail to do that, then the consequences we are talking about are either imposing an arms embargo and or introducing targeted sanctions. “The Council urged all parties to engage constructively in the process without preconditions and end hostilities as they had pledged.

Referring to a briefing received from IGAD Special Envoy Ismail Wais on pre Forum consultations, the Council also urged the parties to agree to an implementation timeline, monitored arrangements to stop the conflict and a political process with an agreed path to viable elections.

(ST)

  • 17 December 23:45, by Masiah

    Who can deny our Country ran out of cash, Now our MPs In parliament are surviving with IDP’s rice

    • 18 December 00:34, by Kuch

      Masiah,
      "Who can deny our Country ran out of cash, Now our MPs In parliament are surviving with IDP’s rice" Watch out chap. Only a bonehead of type would dare buy your nonsense of running out of cash some of these days. By the way idiot, you & your foreign masters can go to your Adis Ababa brothels, hotels, bars & all. But the bucks stop with us here in South Sudan>>>

      • 18 December 00:40, by Kuch

        When your Riek Machar was stranded in Adis Ababa in 2015, some of you idiots used to sing that same bullshit that the South Sudanese economy is tanking & so what? When your Riek Machar came back to South Sudan, what did he brought from your damn hotels, bars & brothels of Adis Ababa? None, Nil, zilch---in fact his mercenaries were transported back to Juba by the UN mercenaries>>>

        • 18 December 00:47, by Kuch

          So do you idiots think going to Adis Ababa is would bring you fools free money? You have been informed time & time again to get the hell out of these so-called UN POCs’s compounds & farm your damn lands. But you are letting yourselves being used by some fools from the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their sleazy allies in between, with their so-called "revitalization forum" Whoa!>>>

  • 17 December 23:47, by lino

    Martin Lumoro has been always representing views of his leader Bona Malual Madut Ring since they were successful in penetrating the SPLM party.
    Nothing new these folks will participate with and they try their best to block other oppositions to keep their dirty mess to the people and the country!!!
    Bona has become the spiritual leader of Juba SPLM!!!

  • 17 December 23:51, by Masiah

    Government desperate of pecae more than anybody else but with two heart. for me if not because of innonnce civils we should’ve just enjoy watching Governemt collapsing.

    • 18 December 00:22, by South South

      This is great delegation from government side. Peace will come.

      • 18 December 06:40, by Eastern

        Where will peace come from....?

        • 18 December 08:39, by South South

          We are holding it right now, but we have a few people hiding in the bushes and in the refugee camps. First, we will see what they will say about revitalization. If they refuse it, our plan B is already in place and they know it. Riek thinks he is a smart guy to make useless man from Equaotiria as the head of his delegation to deceive us, well look to our delegation, we can play very smart cards to

          • 18 December 09:39, by Eastern

            Have ever played any smart cards? The Sudanese, Kenyans, Ugandans, etc have South Sudan as the village boy of the region.

            • 18 December 12:16, by South South

              I am not sure what Sudanese, Kenyans and Ugandans have to do with the selection of the heads of delegates for revitalization.My point is very clear I am dead sure you got it. Of course, you are dying because our neighbors from the South part of our border are standing with us, big time.

        • 18 December 18:53, by jubaone

          Eastern,
          In my earlier posting I stated clearly that the Kiirminal and nyagat Taban would not go for the HLRF. In such critical moments you get the best Equatorian for the job. Either Dr Lomuro is a submissive jienge errand boy or an eloquent and articulate statesman with the stuff to get peace. One thing is clear: Nothing will change and war will continue unabated.

          • 18 December 21:32, by The Rhino

            Jubaone,

            The only best thing Mr. Lomuro would do right now is quit the government and declare his opposition against jienges cesspool in Juba.This is a rare window of opportunities to rescue oneself from a sinking boat.He should salvage his reputation and self esteem and preserve his personal integrity by joining NAS or IO.Foreign observers wonder why this man still clinch to that dead....

            • 18 December 21:50, by The Rhino

              ...government in Juba.Why is he punishing himself so badly among jienges?He should take courage and purge himself from a disoriented jieng junk environment.NAS will embrace him,b’cos he’s one of the Sons.He should demonstrate his own interpretations in the history book of peace making in South Sudan by dispatching himself from the greedy jieng morons.So, what is it going to be? A genuine....

              • 18 December 22:00, by The Rhino

                ...conscious intelligent Lomuro who has powers to come out big and courageous or a measly jienges tamed pig who remotely runs decisions from JCE or even worse uneducated primitive Kiir? Either ways,the War will continue until real leaders take charge to free all South Sudanese from protection sites in— and outside the country...Salute!!!

      • 18 December 19:00, by jubaone

        South South,
        There’s NO peace until you let the Kiirminal grow teeth once again. That is of course impossible bcoz jienges in their own understanding acknowledge a total demise and not negotiations or are not sentimental. Junubin must be ready for another 20 yrs of war. That is for sure. UI/NAS/NDF et al must gear up cos the current war is asymmetric, no winner except losers.

        • 18 December 19:38, by South South

          juabone,

          You are barking. You talk like a small boy.We want peace in our country.You MUST report back to Juba soon. There is no any place in the world that is far away from us. We can reach anywhere. Ask former spoke person of Riek when he was making bogus statements in Nairobi. What happened to him? He was brought to Juba and he was in underwear only.

          • 18 December 20:42, by jubaone

            South South,
            Since you are used to stealing and rustling, kidnapping human beings or political opponents is not strange to you at all. Why don’t you dare headon, instead of using Bantu hirelings to do that, loser? Peace is agreed between equals but not subjugation as you idiotically imply. I don’t buy to this jienge crap, ya scumbag.

    • 18 December 01:38, by Augustino

      Fuck your ill wishes, you have been wishing government’s collapsing for nearly six years now but that wish will die with you. This government will be voted out peacefully and with respect such that you fools get trained on how system work. Yes Lomuro is member of Forum with full mandate from the government and the party so you must expect Bona Malual advising him no matter hate you are crying

      • 18 December 20:55, by jubaone

        Augistino,
        We all don’t come from broken up families devoid of any sense of ethics and morals as shown by your vulgarity and emotional outbursts. If your small brains get heated so soon, just keep off and take a break. Lazy thinkers and idiots often need such breaks. 😎

  • 18 December 01:33, by Kush Natives

    I hope Riek Machar will not be stupid damn ads enough to show up in Addis Ababa, otherwise we will not let him reached back safely. Stupid animal. No one understood what does this stupid man wanted since 1991. Blood sucker, South Sudan government MUST hold him accountable for all these mess!

    • 18 December 01:57, by Masiah

      Kush Natives

      why are you so frustrating when hearing the truth, our MPs in parliament are surviving with IDP’s rice, if you still not sure Go and ask your uncle working in parliament to tell you the truths unless you’re not Juba.

      My brother right now am telling you Government is the one desperate for peace more than anybody else. don’t be scumbag

      • 18 December 10:25, by Kush Natives

        Masiah,
        Using your idiocy and rhetoric comment wouldn’t help you on anything, why asking for peace, if your short brains MPs are feeding on U.N. rice in IDPs camp? This is an embarrassing heap of comment that I have never seen, I swear! Rebels supporters are completely dismentaling their rebellion without us!

        • 18 December 12:31, by Sunday Junup

          Kuch Native,
          Mr.Messaiah was telling the truth my dear. i hope he mention MPs b/se they are right people to impeach Kiir otherwise it is all political who are now feeding on rice donated by China. Go to Yei road and find by yourself. Most care coming from there are carrying Chinese rice

        • 18 December 19:15, by jubaone

          Bush Natives,
          No one asked for peace except the JMEC/IGAD/Troika/UN et al. What peace? Jienges dont make peace, the force peace.

  • 18 December 02:05, by Masiah

    No Salary for MP’s, they just waiting for IDP’s rice, if we say no Peace, all the ministries will be empty nobody with be there. I known you’re scumbag thus why you have two heart for peace. better to admit early than later. the more you insist the worst you making. for us we don’t worry because we’re scumbag and there’s nothing to afraid of. Peace will come any time soon and we’ll start from ther

  • 18 December 02:17, by Mayendit

    Mr. Mathew Rycroft
    The culture of imposing arms embargo on young nation is not a solution neither. We South Sudanese people are fully aware that, this conflicts in new country was not only created by Southern Sudanese themselves but also the outsider interest groups have hands to blamed them and it is only God knows how the people will come to their realization and accepts peace by themselves.

  • 18 December 02:35, by Mayendit

    Message to cabinet Affairs Minister

    Mr. Martin Elia Lomuro and his team please, tell them that there is a national unity government in the place already but what needed is arrangement only to integrated those refusal groups of Riek Machar that is all needed. No imposed agreement, no another negotiable, it is done already and these rebels must surrenders if they wanted peace to take place

    • 18 December 05:07, by Masiah

      Mayendit

      what do you trying to preach here, what national unity, you mean hotel agreement with TD, are you really seriouse,
      by the way if your uncle Kirr did not tell you what he rec’d last month.
      1- This called national unity is not recognised
      2- All the states are not recognised
      3- etc.. Why Governmet is hiding this information from public instead of singing People choice.

    • 18 December 05:10, by Masiah

      Mayendit

      what do you trying to preach here, what national unity, you mean hotel agreement with TD, are you really seriouse,
      by the way if your uncle Kirr did not tell you what he rec’d last month.
      1- This called national unity is not recognised
      2- All the states are not recognised
      3- etc.. Why Governmet is hiding this information from public instead of singing People choice.

    • 18 December 11:35, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Mayendit,

      The principle signatories of ARCSS are the ones to make national unity government if the peace talks can materialize.
      Taban Deng is a figure head, stooge and a criminal. He should vacate the chair to Riek.

  • 18 December 03:55, by DO IT

    These Juba’s gangs are not for peace at all. Michael Makuei is international criminal watching list and that idiot was leading the to Addiss is well known as a peace blockers...

    • 18 December 23:09, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Do It,

      Lomoro is a disgrace to Equatorians in general and Pojulu in particular. He left the path Aggrey Jaden took for his greed? He is an appointee of Kiir in the cabinet. He has no constituency in Equatoria therefore is a Dinka representative. A fool of highest grade!!

  • 18 December 04:06, by DO IT

    Do you honestly think that this... Correction

  • 18 December 10:42, by Sunday Junup

    Bye bye Michael Makuey,
    you will never lead any delegation b/se you were sanction. Now let see this equatorial Pujulu. I don;t think any thing good will come from Juba thugs. But the good part is that, they run out of cash

    • 18 December 14:03, by South South

      Sunday Junup,

      First Cabinet Minister of government of South Sudan will represent government of South Sudan and not Pujulu tribe. He is a prime minister of government of South Sudan. Second, Michael Makuei will still has very strong voice whether he leads the delegation or not will not stop him from airing his voice in the meetings. You will see. We are cornering Riek everywhere.

  • 18 December 17:46, by Lenin Bull

    Masiah and your rebel associates you are deluding yourselves of an imaginary collapse of Juba government. To the contrary it is the opposition is dwindling and collapsing. Are you not following news of daily defection of rebels to Juba? What about NASA chasing IO-Nuer out of Equatoria? Juba is now booming, light everywhere, prices stabilizing, beautiful queens are coming back to Juba, etc.

    • 18 December 18:46, by jubaone

      Lenin Fool,
      Just like any jienge dummies, Juba and Equatoria at large is SS, the rest are just uncivilized savages without identity and value. I like how you acknowledge and cherish Juba. Juba and Equatoria is your destiny without which, you could as well opt to walk 🚶 naked. This explains why jienges would rather die 💀 for Juba. Food!

  • 18 December 17:52, by Lenin Bull

    Bravo Kuch my brother. Tell these village idiots who entertain themselves with infantile folktales. Instead they will all collapse first leaving the government and South Sudan intact. South Sudan has lived without them for the last four years and life continues. Neurotics.

    • 18 December 19:11, by jubaone

      Lenin Fool,
      You have never been to Juba lately or perhaps in your entire godamn jienge life. The jienge republic and government is done; bankrupt, tired and hungry. With civil servants not paid for over 6 months, armed thugs scavenging on poor civilians, inflation at 400%, jienge hoardes begging in the streets of Juba (even when there´s no war in jiengeland), things are pretty nasty. Stay cool

      • 18 December 19:26, by Eastern

        jubaone,

        Kiir should have rejected the so-called IGAD HLRF if he was in charge as his sycophants want to portray. The HLRF is an indictment on the Kiir-Taban alliance. The world tried to cobble something excluding those to reckon with in South Sudan and it has not yielded any good result more than one year later.

        • 18 December 19:34, by South South

          I am laughing, just dance, sing and move around. You will come back to Juba with your tail tucked.

        • 18 December 20:49, by jubaone

          Eastern,
          The ludicrous IGAD political arithmetic of excluding Riak as a gateway to realizing peace in SS was stupid and costly. Like idiots, they hit the rocks and had to redo it allover again. The HLRF is proof. Kiirminal and Taban have been ensnared and can only send it a clever Equatorian as flagship. They will be indicted to ICC 😎

  • 18 December 17:59, by Lenin Bull

    In the battle fields, the damned NGUNDAENg’s white army have been screwed flat. In peace talks the IO politicians were/are beaten 10-0. IO hurried in 21 states, government operationalised 32 states, and in peace time to come Riek will be screwed dog style with 99.9% to 0.1%.Either way the IO is losing folks. You are in a nightmare.

