 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 18 December 2017

Sudan’s ruling party and Chinese communist party agree to promote joint cooperation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 17, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s ruling National Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Sunday have agreed to implement a number of political and economic programmes to enhance joint cooperation.

JPEG - 27.2 kb
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, September 1, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Parker Song)

The two parties held joint talks on the sidelines of the NCP’s annual national conference of thought which kicked off in Khartoum on Saturday.

The NCP side was chaired by the head of the party’s Foreign Relations Sector Kamal Ismail while the CPC side was headed by the Vice-Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the CPC, Li Jun.

Ismail told reporters following the meeting the two sides discussed ways to promote joint cooperation between the two parties and countries.

He pointed out that agreement has been reached on all issues under discussion, saying the two sides agreed to carry out a number of future projects on the various political and economic domains.

For his part, Li Jun said the two parties have to assume their leading political role to enhance the official relations and activate cooperation between the two countries on all fields.

He pointed the meeting have built on the valuable 15-year relations between the two parties, adding “we exchanged views on the future cooperation and the next year’s programme”.

China has been Sudan’s largest foreign investor, particularly in oil and telecommunications after western firms shunned the East African nation due to conflicts and sanctions.

In October, the NCP and CPC signed a joint economic and political protocol which determines the priorities of the joint cooperation and the related issues.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.