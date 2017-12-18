Sudan’s ruling party and Chinese communist party agree to promote joint cooperation

December 17, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s ruling National Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Sunday have agreed to implement a number of political and economic programmes to enhance joint cooperation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, September 1, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Parker Song)

The two parties held joint talks on the sidelines of the NCP’s annual national conference of thought which kicked off in Khartoum on Saturday.

The NCP side was chaired by the head of the party’s Foreign Relations Sector Kamal Ismail while the CPC side was headed by the Vice-Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the CPC, Li Jun.

Ismail told reporters following the meeting the two sides discussed ways to promote joint cooperation between the two parties and countries.

He pointed out that agreement has been reached on all issues under discussion, saying the two sides agreed to carry out a number of future projects on the various political and economic domains.

For his part, Li Jun said the two parties have to assume their leading political role to enhance the official relations and activate cooperation between the two countries on all fields.

He pointed the meeting have built on the valuable 15-year relations between the two parties, adding “we exchanged views on the future cooperation and the next year’s programme”.

China has been Sudan’s largest foreign investor, particularly in oil and telecommunications after western firms shunned the East African nation due to conflicts and sanctions.

In October, the NCP and CPC signed a joint economic and political protocol which determines the priorities of the joint cooperation and the related issues.

(ST)