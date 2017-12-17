 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 17 December 2017

South Sudan’s Maiwut governor appoints cabinet ministers

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 16, 2017 (JUBA) - The governor of Maiwut State in South Sudan has issued several orders appointing ministers, advisers and commissioners.

JPEG - 69.3 kb
The governor of South Sudan’s Maiwut state, Maj. Gen. Bol Ruach Rom meeting a delegation from Ethiopia in Pagak (ST)

The appointments follow months of consultations and negotiations with members of ethnic Koma community, whose section of members wanted to be annexed to Northern Upper Nile in protest over the manner in which they were treated by members of Nuer who are currently the majority in the state.

Officials and traditional leaders told Sudan Tribune that the delays to form the cabinet stemmed from the desire of politicians from Koma community preferring to be annexed to Northern Upper Nile, despite assurance of support and protection of their interest and rights in the new state to which they have been annexed.

“The issue has been resolved. No more problem”, Maiwut state parliamentary speaker Choul D Kiir told Sudan Tribune on Saturday.

The speaker said the dispute was resolved amicably and the deputy governor was appointed from the Koma community in August, paving way for mutual power sharing and peaceful coexistence between the two communities in the new state.

“]The] deputy governor was appointed from Koma in August by the President because the position of the deputy governor has to be filled by the nominee of the government. This is according to the power sharing stipulated in the 2015 peace agreement in which the government was allocated a percentage and the SPLM-IO [South Sudan armed opposition] was also allocated a percentage permitting them to nominate a candidate for the position of the governor”, explained Kiir.

“Ministers, county commissioners and advisers were also shared in an equal split consistent to the power sharing formula”, he adds.

The governor, in his gubernatorial orders, also appointed a number of state advisors, county commissioners, a town mayor and deputy as well as head of the state revenue body.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 December 08:50, by Kush Natives

    Great work Mr. Governor of Maiwut state! There’s always coexistence between communities around the globe, if the communities of this particular state sense such, then that should be always ways of solving problems. Koma community have a full right in that state as anybody else. Therefore, their equal participation is important in the state government. But, who are the appointees? No names given!

    repondre message

    • 17 December 08:56, by South South

      You are bright Kush Natives, Nuer and Koma can live now in peace because of this power sharing in Maiwut State. No names given because you should know that Sudan Tribune is not a good reliable sources of any news.

      repondre message

      • 17 December 19:18, by Kuch

        Fellows, there is no more war in our country. But some of our Nuers would never understand it. they will not get out of these so-called damn UN POCs compounds for a fear of their imaginary Jaang/Dinka waiting to kill them. Why are the Nuers are still here in Jonglei, Malakal, Melut, Renk & other Dinka/Jaang areas if the Dinkas/Jaang are really killing the Nuers?>>>

        repondre message

        • 17 December 19:26, by Kuch

          Some of our Riek Machar & some Equatorians are only being kept hostage by the US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs and they are using them as their bargaining chips & blackmails to the govt of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people. Just like they (the UK, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their allies) are using their puppets/stooges like Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Riek Machar, Rebbecca Nyandeng & Co.>>>

          repondre message

          • 17 December 19:40, by Kuch

            as blackmails to the govt of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people. But many Nuers with brains have these days realize the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, the NGOs & their allies want to be our new masters on the disguise of their humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping & human business scams. But the evils have step on the wrong people’s feet.

            repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.