More than1700 illicit weapons captured in South Darfur: sources



December 16, 2017 (NYALA) - The security forces have captured more than 1700 weapons at Al-Nadif area in Tulus County, some 86 kilometre south of Nyala, South Darfur state capital.

Last August, the Sudanese authorities launched a six-month disarmament campaign to eliminate illegal weapons in the conflict-affected areas in Sudan, particularly in Darfur region.

The higher committee for the collection of weapons and unregulated vehicles started the forcible phase of the campaign in all the states of Sudan on 15 October.

An official source told Sudan Tribune on the condition of anonymity a joint security force tasked with the collection of illegal arms has captured more than 1700 weapons hidden inside “water tank” in Al-Nadif.

According to the source, these weapons are likely belonging to a famous tribe in the area that is engaged in fierce clashes with other tribes.

He pointed out that the perpetrators have emptied the water tank after they disabled its pump in order to mislead the security force, saying, however, one of the soldiers have discovered the trick.

The same sources added the commander of the 16th infantry division and commanders of the security forces rushed to Al-Nadif on a helicopter, saying the weapons have been transferred to the headquarters of the 16th infantry division in Nyala.

For his part, the deputy governor of South Darfur Sabeel Ahmed Sabeel said they would continue to carry out the voluntary and forcible phases of the disarmament campaign until all weapons are being confined to the hands of the regular forces.

He stressed his government wouldn’t hesitate to arrest those holding illegal arms and bring them before the court to receive deterrent punishment.

The official statements say 30,000 arms have been collected in the five states of Darfur region during the voluntary process which started in August, while official figures estimate at 700,000 the number of illegal weapons in Darfur.

