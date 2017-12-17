 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 17 December 2017

S. Sudan’s ruling party factions in government commit to ceasefire accord

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 16, 2017 (JUBA) - Three factions of South Sudan’s ruling party (SPLM) in the coalition government have signed a new deal recommitting themselves to ceasefire, saying reunification of the party is key to the resolution of the current crisis.

JPEG - 28.8 kb
A group photo of the SPLM factions in government reunification team with Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, December 15, 2017 (ST)

The country’s foreign affairs minister, Deng Alor Kuol, defense minister, Kuol Manyang and petroleum minister Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth signed the deal.

The group, documents Sudan Tribune obtained showed, recommitted themselves to cessation of ceasefire and stressed on the need to consolidate their relationship and common endeavor.

The signatures of the ministers who signed the deal show they represented three separate factions. Notably were the faction under President Salva Kiir, faction of the former detainees under ex-SPLM secretary general, Pagan Amum and the armed opposition faction under first vice president in unity government, Taban Deng Gai.

It is not clear whether the former detainees have resolved internal contradictions in which some of its members outside the government and in foreign countries are advocating for holistic approach while those in the government appears submissive to the views of the government and those of the armed opposition faction under the country’s first vice president which supports the views of the government in its entirety, representing a major shift in the drivers of the war.

The statement also urged the fighting groups to observe and recommit themselves to the cessation of hostilities. It pointed out that the reunified SPLM agreed to revisit the SPLM constitution and manifesto to ensure the SPLM redefine its ideological direction and agreed to ensure peace and security in the country and guarantee public safety and comprehensive security sector reform and professionalization of all security sector institutions to reflect national character.

The statement says the reunified SPLM recommits to and support establishment of comprehensive transitional justice and the political bureau shall be restructured in a manner that ensures timely decision making, internal cohesion and collective decision making.

"The reunified leadership shall develop party code of ethics and disciplinary procedures to be applicable and upheld by all members irrespective of their positions," it further reads.

The factions also agreed “to convene a national Liberation Council in Juba for the purpose of endorsing the Arusha agreement on the reunification matrix”.

President Kiir, the statement noted, will work with guarantors to provide security for those who need it.

Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni signed the new agreement as the guarantor while Betty Kigombe and Mohammed Alamir initialed the deal as witnesses.

The meeting of the SPLM factions was held in Entebbe, Uganda from 13-15 December.

Last month, the rival factions of South Sudan’s ruling party signed a unification agreement seeking to rebuild trust and confidence among them.

The deal, dubbed the “Declaration of Unification”, was signed in Cairo, Egypt under the auspices of Egyptian President Abdel-Fatah al-Sisi and Museveni.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 16 December 23:20, by Kush Natives

    What? None of those three factions aren’t fighting themselves. So, the question here, is sign what- to- stop What? I hope that we all should signs cease-fire with us! Why is Taban and Deng Aloor keeps repeating themselves that they’re a rebels? Is it how they have been handling issues in the country since they came back In? Why not only focusing on the really rebels?

    repondre message

  • 17 December 01:21, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Uganda needs to stop meddling in the affairs of South Sudan. This public relations show is nothing other showing their disaffection with revitalization of ARCSS in Addis Ababa. Uganda has been exploiting the resources of the country through foolish leader by name Salva Kiir as a their conduit as such they are working hard to maintain status quo.

    repondre message

    • 17 December 03:40, by Kush Natives

      jur_likang_a_ likan’g,
      Salva Kiir is ruling primitives society. Otherwise, there’s no way completely to look after the government to fix everything in the country. We the citizens should play at least some roles.

      repondre message

    • 17 December 07:47, by South South

      jur_likang_a_ likan’g,

      Don’t talk like a baby and start the game of finger point to Uganda. We have been sitting around table since Riek’s IO left peace. You, jubaone and Eastern thought that you will take government in Juba by force, through war, that’s what you have been singing here. Now it has become very clear to you that war is not an option. You lost everything. Let’s go for peace.

      repondre message

      • 17 December 08:50, by jubaone

        South South,
        IO under nyagat Taban, FDs, IGs has always been one thing with 3 faces. Thus now makes it easier for HLRF to progress. Neither of these groups will claim to operate independently. SPLM reunification is a non starter and only idiots believe it’s reunification will bring anything good to SS. Now Uganda, just 1 month ago it was Egypt all is worthless without Riak. Take it or leave it. Pe

        repondre message

        • 17 December 09:00, by South South

          jubaone,

          Very good news from you. You are now done with war and the only hope you have is HLRF. This is great. Let’s sit down and talk to bring peace to our country. This is the only way people like you will be able to contribute to our government. When it comes to war, we know how to teach wicked people lessons. Welcome back to Juba.

          repondre message

          • 17 December 09:10, by jubaone

            South South,
            The war is currently in Upper Nile and Unity states where jienges have outsourced it to poor Nuer nyagateen of Taban while jienges are preoccupied with butchering themselves or running away to Uganda. None called for the HLRF except JMEC chairperson. Riak and the rest responded positively but doesn’t inply war is over. Recall, Kuol gave a 30-day ultimatum to IO, nothing happened.

            repondre message

            • 17 December 09:53, by South South

              jubaone
              Welcome back jubaone to Juba. HLRF will help you to come back to Juba. Kuol was right when he gave Reik 30-day ultimatum. He defeated Reik everywhere including in his headquarters Pagak. Just name to me one place Reik captured since Kuol Manyang released that statement. Kuol is a man of words and his yes means yes, his no means no. No games with him.

              repondre message

          • 17 December 09:16, by jubaone

            South South,
            Sit back and relax ask how many luakjienges or nyors were deployed since 2013 and how many died, injured or quit? Tell me how jiengeland has been affected by this war? Entire families have perished or are unable to live bcoz their sons have died in Equatoria defending a jienge cause. Jiengeland is worse off even without war. See all these street beggars in Juba? Jienges. So???

            repondre message

  • 17 December 05:00, by Mayendit

    To: redefine the SPLM Vision and its Ideological and good direction first of all, make sure that, your differences within SPLM leadership are resolved, tribal rebels must surrender, because there will be no development if those rebels like Johnson Olony, Thomas Cirillo, Riek Machar Teny, Lam Akol, Peter Gatdet Yaka and Ayii Akol Ayii left holding guns on its own citizens Southern Sudanese people.

    repondre message

  • 17 December 05:16, by Mayendit

    Indeed, the Arusha Reunification and reconciliation was the only way of getting back as you were one family in the SPLA/SPLM however, I am very concerning about your failure, corruption, nepotism, favoritism, alluding, taking side to supports tribal politician and above all greed of power has puts the young nation at risk and human suffering leave alone lives lost what a shame SPLM Party?

    repondre message

  • 17 December 05:27, by Mayendit

    Remaining groups of Riek Machar Teny are still demanding full peace agreement instead of asking IGAD, UN, to make another arrangement and process of integrated their fighters SPLA I0 in to government so that, the refugees living out side country and inside camps will have to returned back. The diehard supporting rebellion must understand that, this is the last chance to show your willingness.

    repondre message

  • 17 December 05:42, by Mayendit

    The bottom-line for those rebels led by Dr. Riek Machar Teny, there is no another reinstatement on position of vice president period.The fact is, gen, Taban Deng Gai is a vice president of South Sudanese right now and there is nothing we can do about that, because he is citizen just like Dr. Riek Machar do. Now his families are planning to leave Leer, Adok and go to Tonj State that is what I hear.

    repondre message

    • 17 December 07:52, by Nyesi Ta

      The thugs (SPLM-IG/IO) who destroyed South Sudan since the inception of the CPA has now agreed to once again resume the looting spree to control and enrich themselves. The thuggish SPLM party is unfit and rotten enough to lead any future govt if South Sudanese need peace and development to happen in the country. The real SPLM has been put to rest by our Hero Dr. John Garang by his killers in Juba.

      repondre message

      • 17 December 08:57, by jubaone

        Nyesi Ta,
        The SPLM has outlived it’s purpose. The SS is free and sovereign and no need for Sudan Peoples nonsense. That old vision is gone with Garang and wr must focus on real and practical issues concerning SS. Fools and idiots who can grow up to new challenges still dwell and glorify childhood and shun adulthood and responsibilities. SPLM for what vision again? Try to bring Nubas, Funj et al on

        repondre message

  • 17 December 08:06, by Nyesi Ta

    Positions is the ultimate goal of the SPLM-IO, because the faction has been flooded up by job seekers and if Dr. Riak couldn’t be reinstated what will be the hope for those bunch of job seekers. In 2002 Nairobi Declaration between the SPLM & SPDF, Dr. Riak wanted to be #2 in the SPLM hierarchy, but Kiir greedy attitude for the position didn’t step aside the poor Wani kiir’s Kitchen boy stepped ...

    repondre message

    • 17 December 08:40, by South South

      Nyesi Ta,

      You maybe kidding. Riek betrayed SPLA and joined fake Arabs, then he came back to SPLA in 2002 with his tail tucked. We welcomed him back to SPLA, but we were watching him very careful. Who will give #2 in SPLA to Riek while those who are very loyal to SPLA were there (Kiir Mayardit, Kuol Manyang, just to name a few).

      repondre message

      • 17 December 09:03, by jubaone

        South South,
        If all jienges harbor such nonsense about all those that oppose you, then its logical not to compromise whatsoever. SS is not your father’s luak nor is the SPLM/A is jienge outfit. If so, there’s absolutely no need for SS. Either jienges take it all or face the wrath of the rest. It’s your choice. Mine is clear. You want a showdown we are on it, you want peace, we talk.

        repondre message

        • 17 December 09:49, by South South

          jubaone,
          Welcome back to Juba. You and I will sit under tree in Juba and order tea from Bari lady who is selling out tea. I can not fight with you because you are weak and in my culture a weak person can not fight with a very strong person. There are some people I know in government of South Sudan who said the same things you are saying now, no problem, welcome back to Juba.

          repondre message

          • 17 December 12:30, by jubaone

            South South,
            I thought you would invite me to your luak eh? Seems you have no place called "home". I magine Juba or Equatoria never existed, where would you be scumbag? I´ve told you, without us, you would not be different from tailless monkeys. Just good for nothing. For this reason Kokora, in 1, 5 10, 100 yrs. If you cant develop your luaks with stolen billions, how can you do it in bankruptcy?

            repondre message

          • 17 December 13:29, by jubaone

            South South,
            Why would even a Bari lady serve a jienge un my presence? First, I can’t share anything with someone who was more like a slave tendering our cows and who we civilised and had them wear underpants. My culture does not allow "monye kak" and "jienge dupi" to sit together. That is abomination.

            repondre message

            • 17 December 20:59, by South South

              jubAONE,

              Many Bari ladies are selling out tea in Juba, this is a noble job and nothing is bad about it. If you do not want to share tea with me, that’s fine, it’s your right not to do that with me. No civilization in Bari land, nothing is really there other than monkeys and rats.

              repondre message

      • 17 December 09:35, by Whortti Bor Manza

        I have never seen inveterate liars like the Nuers and the Dinkas. Come on you bastards. Who are more NCP? explore the identity of these people: prof. Moses Machar, George Kongor A top, Galuak Deng, Riek Gai Kok, Riek Machar. All served under Bashir as vice presidents or presidents of Coordinating Council for the South.

        repondre message

        • 17 December 09:37, by Whortti Bor Manza

          Yet you claim you are angels. One thing is that the South will never be the same even if you deny.

          repondre message

        • 17 December 12:53, by jubaone

          Whorrti,
          Precisely, the SPLM has been infiltrated by NCP converts and moles. The Kiirminal foolishly has been "holed" and has lost track of the original path. The SPLM has evolved into a SPLNCP Monster. it has become the golden calf for looting and job seekers. Clever people like Lam Akol, Bakasoro, Cirillo et al.. have all decamped. Riak must do likewise NOW

          repondre message

        • 17 December 16:53, by South South

          This guy MUST be from Equatoria because I have not seen idiotic argument like this in my life. Who says all Dinkas are good? Who says all Nuers are good. George Kongor and Moses Machar are two individuals who did wrong during our struggle, but they are now quiet. Unlike Equatoria militias who fought beside fake Arabs. They are now open their dirty mouths full with monkeys meat.

          repondre message

      • 17 December 14:29, by Nyesi Ta

        South Sudan,
        I think you are not following the political developments in the SPLM, that it does have the political culture of hierarchy. It is only the position of the chairman of the party that can’t be given to anyone but remains with Kiir al Awiir who has made the #2 position in the party as a street prostitude. Riak by default became #2 after the death of Dr. Garang and now Kiir gave it to TDG

        repondre message

        • 17 December 17:27, by South South

          Nyesi Ta,
          You are wrong. Kiir gave #2 to Rein with open heart and love, but Rick as usual betrayed him and water to unseated Kiir. He got what he was asking for. Big time.

          repondre message

    • 17 December 14:31, by Nyesi Ta

      17 DECEMBER 08:10, BY Nyesi Ta
      asside claiming he was doing it for the sake of peace, peace that we are not seeing it today. Therefore, the SPLM-IO has lost credibility and has become a mere fishing pond for catching jobs but not the people they claim to represent.

      repondre message

    • 17 December 14:32, by Nyesi Ta

      17 DECEMBER 08:10, BY Nyesi Ta
      asside claiming he was doing it for the sake of peace, peace that we are not seeing it today. Therefore, the SPLM-IO has lost credibility and has become a mere fishing pond for catching jobs but not the people they claim to represent.

      repondre message

  • 17 December 08:10, by Nyesi Ta

    asside claiming he was doing it for the sake of peace, peace that we are not seeing it today. Therefore, the SPLM-IO has lost credibility and has become a mere fishing pond for catching jobs but not the people they claim to represent.

    repondre message

  • 17 December 10:39, by Fair Man

    USELESS! USELESS! SO-CALLED SPLM UNIFICATION
    A former rebel-moment turned political party-SPLM has remains a rebel movement. Never met any standard of conventional political parties. All are thugs. Peace is an optional course through HLRF. Failure of HLRF means we remain in our trenches. Stupid South South can tell when will JCE pass through roads without being hit by our bullets!.

    repondre message

  • 17 December 13:46, by Ranmediit

    I never see one party to signed agreement by himself.
    It’s useless agreement.

    repondre message

  • 17 December 16:50, by chadoor weak

    this is just what so called hypocrisy

    repondre message

    • 17 December 17:17, by Kuch

      Many of my fellow South Sudanese, if we were to be behaving like some of our Nuers & some our Equatorians. Our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan would still be moving around our villages up to this day. Fellows, to be honest, our people’s stupidity is being exploited by our enemies & every piece of trash around the world since they have realized that many of our people>>>

      repondre message

      • 17 December 17:24, by Kuch

        including our so-called doctors like Riek Machar are nothing but bunch of idiots who are just as foolish as many of our citizenry that they think they can lead. My fellows, l written these a number of times on this web site since 2012 that your US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs are not our true uncles as they are always projected to be but our real enemies>>>

        repondre message

        • 17 December 17:30, by Kuch

          but most my detractors on this website always accused me that l just rant & hate Americans & English people for nothing. Well, l know what l mean, but many of Riek Machar supporters & Co. are not since they are least informed on how the real world works & how their US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs mess around with other people’s with resources countries & their people>>>

          repondre message

          • 17 December 17:35, by Kuch

            Case in point fellows, our next door DRC has never ever had peace since they kicked the Belgian criminals out of their country in 1960th. And this is simply because of DRC resources. The UN & the NGOs are used these days by the corporate America & Europeans as their Neo-colonizing agents to occupy other people’s countries on a disguise & then rape them indefinitely>>>

            repondre message

            • 17 December 17:40, by Kuch

              The US & her allies have destroyed, DRC, CAR & Libya in Africa. But their most prize country with resources left is our country. But since the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their allies to regime change Mr. Salva Kiir govt & then replace it with their puppets/stooges like Riek Machar & Pagan Amuom that they thought they would just enthroned into power in our country & then go & micro-managed>

              repondre message

              • 17 December 17:46, by Kuch

                them in Washington, London, Brussels, Paris, Dubai & other shady countries that the criminals bank their loots in is not going anywhere & will never ever go anywhere. The US, the UK, their UN, their UN & NGOs have resorted to their new tactics---humanitarian aid, peacekeeping, human rights & donations business bullshits since many of our people are found to be bunch of idiots who just want free>>>

                repondre message

                • 17 December 17:51, by Kuch

                  handouts from others people and don’t to grow their damn own food to feed themselves & sell the surpluses to make more money. There is more real war these days in our country. But for the US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs to make themselves relevant in our country---they have to invent an existent of war. Fellows, why are the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their creepy allies so much fixated>>

                  repondre message

                  • 17 December 17:58, by Kuch

                    on our country & our people when there are wars, in DRC, CAR, Libya, Darfur, Nuba Mts, Southern Blue Nile, ethiopia & Somalia? It is because our country is where the hyenas have projected their dirty lenses into & are salivating for our resources. Second, to counter China since Chinese companies are the ones that we trusted these days since the US refused our invitation right to come & invest>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 17 December 18:13, by Kuch

                      in our country when Mr. Salva Kiir & his then cabinet minsters went to Washington in 2012. Third, The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their allies in between have realized that there is no way we will welcome the evils with their dirty intrigues & bullying---they are now chess game playing our country & our people. And they hope that they can re-unite our country with their cloned>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 17 December 18:19, by Kuch

                        so-called arabs of North Sudan, the evils we hate to death. The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their creepy allies in between are daydreaming. The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their allies love affair with our country & our people has gone too far & it must stop. Our Riek Machar & Co. idiots your US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their allies want to make our country>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 17 December 18:25, by Kuch

                          as a country to be fought over by other countries in our own region. ethiopia, North Sudan are considered to have some stake in our country. Uganda, Egypt & Rwanda are considered to have some stake in our country. Kenya has not yet blurted out where she stands in all these. But she has her own problems with Raila Odinga. But Kenya is secretly being courted on the sly to join the melee>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 17 December 18:31, by Kuch

                            By corporate America, the UK, their UN, their & their NGOs. But Kenyans are not that stupid to heed the evils, we can just walk over should they dare try. Let ethiopia & North Sudan play games with us, with their corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies. And they are going to regret ever mess again with our country & our people>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 17 December 18:39, by Kuch

                              Fellows, Thomas Cirillo was force to run to Adis Ababa by his foreign minders purposely to go & use him as their blackmail & bargaining card against the govt of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people. The same goes to Lam Akol, he desperately ran to Khartoum & he yet again being used by his foreign masters as their puppet/stooge & blackmail>>>

                              repondre message

                            • 17 December 18:40, by Kuch

                              Fellows, Thomas Cirillo was forced to run to Adis Ababa by his foreign minders purposely to go & used him as their blackmail & bargaining card against the govt of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people. The same goes to Lam Akol, he desperately ran to Khartoum & he is yet again being used by his foreign masters as their puppet/stooge & blackmail>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 17 December 18:45, by Kuch

                                against the govt of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people. The greatest thieve of old---Pagan Amuom is also being hostage by his corporate America masters and they think, they can use the thief as their tool to crawl their evil selves into our country. Good luck to our corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between. Watch this space fellows>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 17 December 18:51, by Kuch

                                  South Sudanese problems would be solved by no bodies in foreign hotels, brothels & bars but here in our country. From Tanzania, Kenya, Adis Ababa, Egypt & Uganda---to go to hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa again? What do the criminals smoke really? Their puppets/stooges of Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot, Kosti Manibe & Co. are told to come back to South Sudan>>>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 17 December 18:56, by Kuch

                                    to join the national dialogue, so that they tell the South Sudanese people what is that the traitors want. But their foreign masters of the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their allies in between, are the ones who have been pretty much the ones that have taken the positions of oppositions in our country & against our people. Fellows, here in South Sudan. We have some communities>>>>

                                    repondre message

                                    • 17 December 18:58, by Kuch

                                      who have an absolute attitude & contempt towards the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus & their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan.

                                      repondre message

  • 17 December 18:30, by Fair Man

    Kuch/Kus
    I guess you are still the most primitive human in this world. I learnt with SHOCK today that you a blind-Dinka Warrap elderly man of Anyanya 1 and relied on you grandson to read out what Sudan Tribune says. That’s the reason you repeat your stupid lengthy rubbish by copy and pasting. I did not bother you know why are blind. More research to be done but you a devil and deserved who you are

    repondre message

  • 17 December 18:38, by Fair Man

    Ya Stupid Kuch Pany’amuk!
    Your uncle Salva Kiir, AKA African’s Chief Devil had decided to rule the Republic of South Sudan through wars, so that no one can question his stupid decrees, copied by useless Governors (Gunners). Here is the way. Either SPLM/A get dissolved totally to achieve peace or no peace at all. Political gambling by IGAD through HLRF must fail and our bushes can accept us for yrs

    repondre message

  • 17 December 20:39, by Eastern

    No amount of FORUM-SHOPPING will save Kiir; either he has to cede power to save the country, which is unlikely or the country goes down the drain....You make peace with enemies not friends.

    repondre message

  • 17 December 20:54, by lino

    South Sudanese leaders always make funny things, and most of the times make themselves funniest.
    The Unity Government as it is called should make reunification between others that can bring peace.
    With this reunification now, these three groups should go for revitalization meeting as one unit vs other different oppositions, I hope!!1

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.