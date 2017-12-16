 
 
 
South Sudan president removes key officers in army reshuffle

December 15, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has issued command orders announcing changes in the top army command.

JPEG - 19.3 kb
South Sudan’s president, Salva Kiir, who rarely appears in military fatigues, addresses the nation in December 16, 2013 (Reuters)

President Kiir, according to the reshuffle broadcasted by the state-owned South Sudan Television on Thursday evening removed General Malek Ruben from his assignment as the assistant chief of defence forces, inspector general, and General Malual Ayom from the assignment as the assistant chief of defence forces for operation, training and intelligence.

Separate orders removed General Mangar Buong Aluong the assistant chief of defence forces for administration, personnel and finance, and General Charles Lam Chol the commander of the air force and defence forces.

The South Sudanese leader in his capacity as the commander in chief of the army also appointed other military officials to the four positions. He moved General Gabriel Jok Riak to the position of deputy chief of defence force, inspector general. Riak replaced Gen. Malual Ayom.

Also, he relieved General Marial Chanuong from his assignment as the commander of ground forces and appointed him as the assistant chief of defence forces for operations, training and intelligence.

General Johnson Juma was made deputy commander of ground forces and appointed as assistant chief of defence forces for administration and finance.

General James Kong Kong was appointed the commander of air force and General Charles Dut Akol Akol as the assistant chief of defence forces for logistics and procurement.

Gen Santino Deng Wol was appointed the commander of Ground Forces after promotion from the rank of Major General to Lt General and removed as the commander of the SPLA Division 3.

Presidential aides said the changes were part of a normal command and administrative change in the army.

(ST)

  • 16 December 05:08, by Mayendit

    President Salve Kiir Mayardit, frequently removed and appointed is not a good sign for any leadership even though some of them are the best experience and skillful SPLA leaders during the 21st years in the Sudan’s civil war. Gabriel Jok Riak was a right person in my view. The culture of dismissed and removed has created doubt-ability and they turned your enemies this is why there are problems.

  • 16 December 06:37, by Lenin Bull

    To remove military officers from active military is normal all over the world but it may be a source of trouble in our unfortunate new country. I hope and pray that these retired or removed officers will be professional and patriotic enough to have a wider panorama of life and spare children and women of South Sudan of more deaths through meaningless rebellions.

  • 16 December 06:42, by Lenin Bull

    Dear Mr.President Salva Kiir,
    Don’t announce promotion or removal of military officers or even military affairs to civilians and general public. It is like you are mixing politics with military issues and drawing civilians into discussing military issues. Please, do all the above secretly in Bilpam. Which country in the world announces military issues publicly anyway?

    • 16 December 07:02, by Mayendit

      Lenin Bull
      There is no system of government in South Sudan.The system of the government in South Sudan is not a democracy system, it is not a Quasi democracy system, it is not a moderate democratic nor communists system however,it seem to me that, the current system is a military system which is same as Old Sudanese system. Reforms are needed in all aspect. Term limited is needed in all level.

  • 16 December 10:05, by Mr. Right

    Like they say, "the abuse of power or authority for personal aggrandizement."

    Nothing sensible really from useless rotations.

  • 16 December 21:19, by kek nguan yok

    South Sudan President removes key officers in army reshuffle kiir mayardit salva.

  • 16 December 21:20, by kek nguan yok

    South Sudan president removes key officers in army reshuffle salva kiir mayardit.

  • 17 December 16:42, by lino

    South Sudanese leaders don’t know how to run the affairs of a country; it is why they can’t differentiate between what to announce or not!!!

