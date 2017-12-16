South Sudan president removes key officers in army reshuffle

December 15, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has issued command orders announcing changes in the top army command.

South Sudan’s president, Salva Kiir, who rarely appears in military fatigues, addresses the nation in December 16, 2013 (Reuters)

President Kiir, according to the reshuffle broadcasted by the state-owned South Sudan Television on Thursday evening removed General Malek Ruben from his assignment as the assistant chief of defence forces, inspector general, and General Malual Ayom from the assignment as the assistant chief of defence forces for operation, training and intelligence.

Separate orders removed General Mangar Buong Aluong the assistant chief of defence forces for administration, personnel and finance, and General Charles Lam Chol the commander of the air force and defence forces.

The South Sudanese leader in his capacity as the commander in chief of the army also appointed other military officials to the four positions. He moved General Gabriel Jok Riak to the position of deputy chief of defence force, inspector general. Riak replaced Gen. Malual Ayom.

Also, he relieved General Marial Chanuong from his assignment as the commander of ground forces and appointed him as the assistant chief of defence forces for operations, training and intelligence.

General Johnson Juma was made deputy commander of ground forces and appointed as assistant chief of defence forces for administration and finance.

General James Kong Kong was appointed the commander of air force and General Charles Dut Akol Akol as the assistant chief of defence forces for logistics and procurement.

Gen Santino Deng Wol was appointed the commander of Ground Forces after promotion from the rank of Major General to Lt General and removed as the commander of the SPLA Division 3.

Presidential aides said the changes were part of a normal command and administrative change in the army.

(ST)