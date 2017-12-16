 
 
 
Saturday 16 December 2017

South Sudan rebels vows participation in revitalization forum

December 15, 2017 (JUBA) - The deputy leader of South Sudan’s main rebel movement (SPLM-In Opposition)led by Riek Machar said his group would participate in the revitalization forum in order to end the four-year war, build peace and pave for stability in the country.

JPEG - 26.8 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in his office in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, August 31, 2015. (Photo REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri)

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD)-led High-Level Revitalization Forum set to begin in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 18 December and expected to end on 22 December. The organisers worked during the past months to make the political process inclusive and comprehensive.

Henry Dilah Odwar told Sudan Tribune on Friday that his group was going to participate in the revitalization forum without preconditions because they want the war to stop so that peace and stability return to the country as soon as possible.

“We are going to participate in the revitalization forum with clear minds, open hearts and with the focus on how best and soonest the conflict can be stopped. This is our message to the people of South Sudan, to the region and the international community”, said Odwar.

“The government, particularly President Salva Kiir should reciprocate and participate in good faith in the revitalization forum. There should be reservations like he did before. The letter he sent to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, who is the chairman of the IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development), should not be the starting point for reservations. It should come out clearly and demonstrate his willingness to stop this war so that peace returns to the country,” he adds.

The deputy chairman of the movement also called for the release his leader from what he described a forced detention in South Africa so that he could participate in the process.

“The release of my chairman, Dr Riek Machar is very important. He is detention in South Africa as you know and this has no legal basis. It is illegal and this is the reason we as the leadership are calling on the international community to call on those behind this act to stop it and let him move freely," he said.

The second top opposition figure further described his boss as a man of peace and reconciliation in South Sudan.

“Our chairman, Dr Machar is a peace loving person. He is not what people think he is. He is seeking for a lasting solution to the root causes of the current war. If people had accepted working together with him before and in accordance with the provisions of the peace agreement, the country would have been in total peace now."

"Actually, reconciliation and attracting foreign investments as well as reforming the security sector and restructuring it in a way that reflects the diversity of our country would have been the key drivers of the reform agenda we were envisaging as outlined in the peace agreement,".

He further regretted that political development in the country took the path of war and destruction in the new nation.

"Instead of working with him and the leadership of the movement, they decided to assassinate him, they wanted to kill him”, Odwar said.

(ST)

  • 16 December 03:15, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    >>Salva Kiir, says that he want war to stop.
    >>Riek Machar, says that he want war to stop.
    The Question is,, who are now fighting?
    I thinks people of South Sudan, are full of politics.
    Who is really ambition of war?
    (A) Salva Kiir Kuethpiny
    (B) Riek Machar Teny

    repondre message

    • 16 December 13:04, by The Rhino

      Lam,

      If you study all deliberate obstructions imposed after the signing of ARCISS,then you’ll understand beyond any reasonable doubt that primitive Kiir,his gang members the JCE and all their nincompoop followers always stood against peace in South Sudan...here some quick facts;
      1).Reservations and unwillingness of Kiir to sign peace,
      2).Unconstitutional and illegal creation of 28 states,...

      repondre message

      • 16 December 13:16, by The Rhino

        3).Rejection of regional protection forces,
        4).Targeted killings and harassment of Machar’s personnels in Juba,
        5).Unforgettable conspiracy by hyaena Taban Gai to kill Machar and his subsequent attempts to jointly and dreadfully deprive the latter towards Congo...etc. You see, these are facts which were purposely engineered,designed to kill not only Machar but peace in South Sudan—a firsthand...

        repondre message

        • 16 December 13:25, by The Rhino

          ..chaos from tribal JCE corner.If you connect the dots together,its truly those shortsighted vermin the JCE who blinded,persuaded the greedy fucking regional countries and the uninformed careless international community for the lost of our innocent people within the last ravaging four years.Therefore analytically and strictly spoken,I believe Machar is not the problem—yes he has blood on his...

          repondre message

          • 16 December 13:46, by The Rhino

            ..hands and b’cos of that, he personally toured churches and parishes in Juba for reconciliation,forgiveness and way forward,now guess what—angry undignified dinka/jienges knew not respect before God, they scorned and chased Machar out of God’s house,even gave pro Machars jieng supporters jabs and slaps before declaring that very Sunday a well coordinated revengeful anti Machar’s day,just..

            repondre message

            • 16 December 14:07, by The Rhino

              ..imagine.Those were damned uncivilized awkward sinners spewing blasphemy before Jesus Christ.That very moment I prayed for a blistering thunder bolt to tear down that church plus all the disobedient dinkas/jienges heathens therein, leaving only the non Jienges alive.Just Why,..Why,Why,Why are we South Sudanese so blinded and too busy throwing our wealth and diversity throughout the window?WHY?...

              repondre message

              • 16 December 14:23, by The Rhino

                ...This must CHANGE,I don’t know how or WHEN but this must END! But if not I swear to God its better to fight and die for separate ways—Equatoria for Equatorians, Upper Nile for Nuers and Bahr El Gazal for Dinkas/Jienges. Full stop! We must stop deceiving ourselves that we are one people and squash the illusions of premature politics.Fuck this shit!!!

                repondre message

                • 16 December 20:05, by jubaone

                  Rhino,
                  Did you know that the Rhino is the arms symbol for Central Equatoria? You have said it. Should the HLRF fail, then Equatoria must just pull out and opt for complete separation. It’s a do or die thing, after all we are dying now. So getting this gambit to a higher level is a must. Either it’s the jienges or us. No compromise. Kokora or death 💀.

                  repondre message

                  • 16 December 23:09, by The Rhino

                    Jubaone,

                    Yes indeed,that was the primary intention of the alias.Our Coat of Arms is very unique and special just like its people.Its gone through perils and turfs and one day God’s willing,it will be hoisted to its perpetual position.Therefore,its a duty to physically and spiritually nurture and protect it in every possible way.Equatorians must acknowledge these facts..Salute!!!

                    repondre message

  • 16 December 03:15, by Khent

    This is precisely what the Nation needs... the realisation that the war can no longer be allowed to continue. I don’t like Riek but Salva Kiir has been a far bigger impediment to peace; Salva Kiir clearly thinks that he’s above the Nation and is not obligated to protect and advance the interests of the people. Riek is doing the opposite in this instance.

    repondre message

  • 16 December 03:29, by john akeen

    What do you mean about Riek Machar is a good person and he loves peace? What about you and the entire IOs of his, do they love peace too? I don’t think so, the way his supporters talk around the world it doesn’t seem like they want peace in this country of ours. Riek Machar had created tribalism war in our country by telling his IOs that he is fighting Dinka not Government.

    repondre message

    • 16 December 03:56, by john akeen

      Oh, I forgot, What do you mean about Riek Machar wants to work with president Kiir or with people? For your information Riek Machar never wanted to work with anyone and he doesn’t want to work under anyone order, because he think that he’s above everyone in this country of ours and he also believes himself that no one can give him an order to do something. How many time did Riek work with Dr. John

      repondre message

      • 16 December 04:20, by john akeen

        and how many time did Riek work with president Kiir? Riek Machar think that he’s the most educated person and he has right to take power, but not in a good way, but in a bad way. So stop lying. Riek will never be president of this great nation

        repondre message

        • 16 December 05:10, by Eastern

          Such intransigence and belligerant attitude is causing South Sydanese their country.....

          repondre message

          • 16 December 16:07, by South South

            Oh, Eastern won the war, oh, jubaone won the war. They are going to be given power in Addis Abba by IGAD. This is how the weakest and hopeless people think. Freedom never been given to anyone free. Prices of having freedom are very, very expensive. Oh, Reik sent 3 people for peace, Oh, they are from 3 regions of old South Sudan, oh, rebels won.

            repondre message

            • 16 December 20:00, by jubaone

              South South,
              Well, as things stand now, you jellaba scumbag have bitter pills 💊 to swallow. HLRF will take place and you better start packing your jienge rags altogether. It’s over loser!

              repondre message

              • 16 December 20:52, by South South

                jubaone,

                Oh, it’s over, HLRF will hand over power to jubaone and other monkeys’ eater. Oh, jubaone, Eastern and the rest of rebels will be given power by IGAD. Wicked, weak people like you always dream with the things they will not achieve. You need to come back to Juba with your tail tuck, then we will decide what we want to with you. You get it?

                repondre message

      • 16 December 09:42, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        John Akeen,

        Please give us a break with your nonsense. We have heard enough of your poo. The people want peace and peace is what they will get. It is stupid for you to still think you want to maintain your supremacy. Riek has all time worked to correct your rotten system. Try to wake up and see the truth.

        repondre message

  • 16 December 20:17, by kek nguan yok

    kek nguan yok 100%

    Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon None.

    repondre message

  • 16 December 20:18, by kek nguan yok

    Kek Nguan Yok 100%

    Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon None.

    repondre message

  • 16 December 20:36, by kek nguan yok

    Kek Nguan Yok 100%

    Pal Machar Teny None.

    repondre message

  • 16 December 20:37, by kek nguan yok

    Kek Nguan Yok 100%

    Pal Machar Teny None.

    repondre message

