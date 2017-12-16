SPLM-N Agar warns against renewed fighting with al-Hilu in Blue Nile



December 15, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N Agar) led by Malik Agar has warned against hostile moves by the SPLM-N al-Hilu faction that could usher in renewed fighting between the two groups in the Blue Nile state.

The SPLM-N is now divided into two factions: one led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu and the other led by Malik Agar. The rift emerged several months ago over the right of self-determination and other issues.

As a result of the rift between Agar and al-Hilu, the Blue Nile state witnessed in June and August tribal clashes between the Angsana of Malik Agar and the Uduk, an ethnic group supporting self-determination

In a message sent to al-Hilu and seen by Sudan Tribune Friday, the SPLM-N Agar secretary general Ismail Khamis Jallab called on al-Hilu to “listen to the voice of reason, wisdom and mercy” to stop what he described as “extermination of the Blue Nile people”.

He also demanded to bring the two factions to the negotiating table to “end the fighting among comrades” and deliver relief to the needy population in the Blue Nile.

He also urged the SPLM-N al-Hilu commander in the Blue Nile Gen. Josef Tika and his fighters not to carry out al-Hilu’s directives to “exterminate their people” in the state.

“We call on him [al-Hilu] as we called on him earlier to sit with us to stop the war in the Blue Nile especially as we monitored moves of his forces towards our areas of control during the past few days and their killing of an [SPLM-N Agar] army major ushering in renewed fighting” read the message

Jallab pointed out that the fighting between the Movement factions in the Blue Nile has claimed innocent lives and destroyed their property.

He added Agar and a number of regional and international parties have called on al-Hilu to come to the negotiating table to stop the internal war and deliver assistance to the affected, saying, however, the latter continued to reject all mediation initiatives.

“Unfortunately, the comrades in the Blue Nile also refused these mediation efforts upon al-Hilu’s directives despite the desire of the residents to stop the infighting among comrades there,” he said

Jallab further called for the unification of the Movement to become much stronger to defeat the regime and liberate the Sudanese people, praising regional and international efforts to end the fighting and deliver humanitarian assistance in the Blue Nile.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the SPLM-N in the South Kordofan and the Blue Nile states, also known as the Two Areas since 2011.

(ST)