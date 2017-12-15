 
 
 
S. Sudan rebel leader delegates deputy to IGAD peace forum

December 14, 2017 (KAMPALA) - South Sudan’s main rebel leader, Riek Machar has nominated a three-member delegation to represent the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) at the High-Level Revitalization Forum scheduled to take place from 17-22 December.

JPEG - 19.6 kb
South Sudan’s opposition leader Riek Machar speaks during a briefing in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa April 9, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Tiksa Negeri)

“I am equally writing to underline and reiterate the unshakable commitment of the SPLM/SPLA (IO) to the resuscitation of the ARCSS [Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan] which we believe is the only way to restore peace in the Republic of South Sudan”, wrote Machar in a letter addressed to the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn.

Machar also delegated Henry Odwar as head of the delegation, also comprising of Angelina Teny and Prof. Elias Nyamel Wakoson.

The South Sudan rebel leader said the SPLM-IO’s position, since the ARCSS collapsed in July last year, has always been clear on peace.

“The revitalization in our view offers an opportunity to finally resuscitate (ARCSS) and to end the war. We, therefore, welcome the revitalization and we are committed to it,” he further wrote.

Machar also requested Desalegn to give room for the SPLM-IO political bureau and military command council meeting in Addis Ababa for two weeks to prepare and delegate members for the revitalization process prior to his relocation to Ethiopia from South Africa.

“I believe your Excellency would recall the productivity and the helpfulness of my constant engagement during the 2014-2015 talks while present in Addis Ababa, not only with my party but with the other stakeholders and facilitators of the process which culminated to the signing of ARCSS on August 17, 2015”, his letter further stated.

The rebel leader also appointed support teams composed of military, governance, and humanitarians, legal, economic, communication and secretariat officials to be part of the peace process.

The High-Level revitalization forum will kick off in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 18-22 December after the extraordinary session of the IGAD council of ministers due to take place from 15-16 December.

(ST)

  • 15 December 11:46, by Kuch

    Some of our Riek Machar & some Equatorians idiots, no one is going to your evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus & some of their allies intrigues in Adis Ababa ever again. The opposite in going to be the truth. There is no peace to go & negotiate. We are not going to live with your evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies>>>

    repondre message

    • 15 December 11:53, by Kuch

      just watch fellows if your so-called ethiopia & their evil corporate America army base is going to be here in our region. Some of our Nuers & some of our Equatorians, war is here. WW3 is going to start here in our country. We are not equivalent to Arabs, the so-called arabs of North Sudan, their evil juus. I am the one who going>>>

      repondre message

      • 15 December 12:00, by Kuch

        to bomb Eastern Jerusalem & give it to Palestinians. There is not going to be our so-called ethiopia again, our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan in our region never ever again. There is not going to be another evil corporate America army base in Djibouti again. We are here fellows. The SPLA boys are here.

        repondre message

        • 15 December 12:02, by Kuch

          The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between are going to be shown their right place---jail or ocean.

          repondre message

          • 15 December 13:02, by jubaone

            Kuch,
            Already getting jittery and shaky, ya jienge? Just relax with a cup of cow milk. That will get your blood pressure down for a while. If that doesnt work, write your (worthless) memoirs or at best just hang yourself. The South will move with or without you. Let IO and all other stakeholders deliberate. Period

            repondre message

      • 15 December 12:05, by South South

        We will hear soon some Nuers defect from Riek like what Taban did. When you put people to lead your delegate and they do not have people from their areas following them. How many people Henry Odwar brought to Riek’s IO? Zero. How many people this Dinka boy called Nyamel brought to Riek’s IO? Zero. IO of Riek is now a family business. His wife in fact is the one who lead this delegation.

        repondre message

        • 15 December 13:06, by jubaone

          South South,
          You scumbag, Henry Odwar has the brains and charisma to lead and thats why Riak chose him. You dont Need millions of worthless foot soldiers who are nothing but rapists, thugs and criminals in uniform. Just shut up you NCP convert and mole. Just hang yourself loser. The HLRF will go with or without your consent, loser.

          repondre message

          • 15 December 13:34, by South South

            jubaone,

            Wicked man, you can not be a leader without people, put that to your tiny brain and keep it there. We are for HLRF. We told you that war is not an option, but you refused and insisted that you will match to Juba. You know now your power, only to meet us around table. If you want to meet us in the field, we have taught you very dear lesson

            repondre message

            • 15 December 13:49, by jubaone

              South South,
              1. Kiirminal will NOT attend, neither nyagat Taban
              2. HLRF will insist ARCISS 2015 be fully implemented
              3. Renegades/obstructors/fugitives risk getting sent to ICC
              4. SPLAnyors, rapists, killers to face Hybrid Court
              5. Federal System/kokora to be system of governance
              6. Bye bye jienge. Oh! straight to Khartoum you NCP mole

              repondre message

              • 15 December 14:40, by South South

                jubaone,

                Any agreement MUST be agreed upon. If something is imposed, it will end up like ARCISS in 2015. We are waiting for cowards. We told them you to work for peace, but you thought you will the war, right now they are putting their hope on international community to help them. Just wait for another 50 years wicked.

                repondre message

                • 15 December 16:42, by jubaone

                  South South,
                  Pack your little rags and get out of Equatoria bcoz soon we are coming with brooms and mops to wipe off Jienge filth and dirt. We have no time for scoundrels, scumbags and thugs in our civilized states.

                  repondre message

    • 15 December 13:48, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      Riek Machar, need relocation from South Africa to Ethiopia in order to set up all army’s strategic activities. And if Ethiopia, accept such a request by Riek Machar, then the people of South Sudan can determined the Ethiopia is a parts of distablizion in South Sudan.

      repondre message

  • 15 December 12:27, by Nuer bi Bay Dom

    Kush Kush.you are the only one desperate tribalist who always use dejected and hallucinate comments on media.let me tell you.Angelina Tenyis not Dr.Machar,s wife,but A pure SPLM-A IO officer who fought war in Gatdiang 2013 and Juba war to Congo war 2016.she is a competent senior movement official and commander in uniform.it is not you blindfold Nuer.

    repondre message

  • 15 December 14:06, by Eastern

    Equatoria, Upper Nile and Bar Kalas (Bahr el Ghazal) have been represented. Let morons open their mouth with missing teeth....

    repondre message

  • 15 December 22:43, by lino

    It is getting ugly for the government!!! No sure whether or not Taban Faction will be seated as part of the Government or a separate party to the agreement!!! Hehehe.

    repondre message

