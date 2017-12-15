December 14, 2017 (KAMPALA) - South Sudan’s main rebel leader, Riek Machar has nominated a three-member delegation to represent the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) at the High-Level Revitalization Forum scheduled to take place from 17-22 December.

South Sudan’s opposition leader Riek Machar speaks during a briefing in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa April 9, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Tiksa Negeri)

“I am equally writing to underline and reiterate the unshakable commitment of the SPLM/SPLA (IO) to the resuscitation of the ARCSS [Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan] which we believe is the only way to restore peace in the Republic of South Sudan”, wrote Machar in a letter addressed to the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn.

Machar also delegated Henry Odwar as head of the delegation, also comprising of Angelina Teny and Prof. Elias Nyamel Wakoson.

The South Sudan rebel leader said the SPLM-IO’s position, since the ARCSS collapsed in July last year, has always been clear on peace.

“The revitalization in our view offers an opportunity to finally resuscitate (ARCSS) and to end the war. We, therefore, welcome the revitalization and we are committed to it,” he further wrote.

Machar also requested Desalegn to give room for the SPLM-IO political bureau and military command council meeting in Addis Ababa for two weeks to prepare and delegate members for the revitalization process prior to his relocation to Ethiopia from South Africa.

“I believe your Excellency would recall the productivity and the helpfulness of my constant engagement during the 2014-2015 talks while present in Addis Ababa, not only with my party but with the other stakeholders and facilitators of the process which culminated to the signing of ARCSS on August 17, 2015”, his letter further stated.

The rebel leader also appointed support teams composed of military, governance, and humanitarians, legal, economic, communication and secretariat officials to be part of the peace process.

The High-Level revitalization forum will kick off in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 18-22 December after the extraordinary session of the IGAD council of ministers due to take place from 15-16 December.

(ST)