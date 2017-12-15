December 14, 2017 (NEW YORK) - The Security Council on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution to extend the mandate of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) until 15 March 2018.

UNMISS peacekeepers from Rwanda wait to escort members of the visiting U.N. Security Council on Friday, September 2, 2016 (AP/Justin Lynch file Photo)

The 15 member Council authorized the mission to use all necessary means to carry out its tasks as set out in resolution 2327 (2016).

The Council also adopted a presidential statement on South Sudan, expressing deep concern about the political, security, humanitarian, human rights, and economic situation in the war-torn country.

The Council is deeply concerned about the actions of the parties to the conflict that are perpetuating the dire situation, with 7.6 million people now in need of aid, 4 million displaced, and 6 million lacking enough food to feed themselves, partly reads the statement.

The Security Council further deplored that the parties have failed to honor their commitments to a cease-fire and to allowing the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to those in need.

UNMISS replaced the UN Mission in Sudan (UNMIS) whose mandate expired after South Sudan’s independence in July 2011 when six year interim period of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) ended.

(ST)