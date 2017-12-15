December 14, 2017 (JUBA) - Members of the Troika countries (Norway, the United States and Britain) have described the situation in South Sudan as "intolerable".

Ethiopian FM and Chairperson of the IGAD Council Workneh Gebeyehu shakes hands with President Salva Kiir in Juba following a meeting with the IGAD foreign ministers on 24 July 2017 (IGAD photo)

The Troika, in a joint statement, welcomed the revitalization forum of the 2015 peace deal, describing the forum a unique and critical opportunity to make progress towards peace in South Sudan.

The humanitarian, economic, security, human rights and political situation continues to deteriorate with devastating consequences for the people of South Sudan, it said.

The statement pointed out that over half the population now lacks enough food to feed them and a third of the population has fled their homes, causing the largest refugee crisis in Africa.

“This situation is intolerable to the region and the international community. It cannot continue,” the statement reads.

It pointed out that the region and the international community has repeatedly called for all parties to the conflict to participate in the revitalization forum constructively and in a spirit of compromise and inclusion.

Peace guarantors say they fully expect the government of South Sudan to adhere to its repeated public and private commitments to participate in the revitalization forum in good faith, and with the immediate goal of stopping the fighting.

The statement says South Sudan is a member of IGAD but its government is also a party to the conflict to participate in decisions about the conflict which are made by the regional bloc, asserting such participation would undermine credibility of the bloc.

“To achieve a sustainable peace, no party to the conflict can have undue influence or a veto on the process, including the Government. The opposition also bears responsibility for coming to the table without preconditions. All parties must engage sincerely and make concessions in the national interest; otherwise, the conflict and suffering will continue,” the statement adds.

The Troika member countries, through the statement, said it fully supports IGAD’s continuing effort to build peace and, in particular, the tireless work undertaken by IGAD Special Envoy Ismail Wais to bring the parties together.

“The Troika views the HLRF as the essential, inclusive forum to advance peace; other efforts and fora must support the HLRF or risk diverting attention and focus, and delaying progress.”

The group reiterated its intent to stand with IGAD in its efforts to make progress toward peace and effective implementation of the agreement, and its readiness to take action against those who obstruct the process. The revitalization forum is scheduled to take place on December 18 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

(ST)