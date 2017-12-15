 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 15 December 2017

S. Sudan peace guarantors say situation "intolerable" to continue

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 14, 2017 (JUBA) - Members of the Troika countries (Norway, the United States and Britain) have described the situation in South Sudan as "intolerable".

JPEG - 57.5 kb
Ethiopian FM and Chairperson of the IGAD Council Workneh Gebeyehu shakes hands with President Salva Kiir in Juba following a meeting with the IGAD foreign ministers on 24 July 2017 (IGAD photo)

The Troika, in a joint statement, welcomed the revitalization forum of the 2015 peace deal, describing the forum a unique and critical opportunity to make progress towards peace in South Sudan.

The humanitarian, economic, security, human rights and political situation continues to deteriorate with devastating consequences for the people of South Sudan, it said.

The statement pointed out that over half the population now lacks enough food to feed them and a third of the population has fled their homes, causing the largest refugee crisis in Africa.

“This situation is intolerable to the region and the international community. It cannot continue,” the statement reads.

It pointed out that the region and the international community has repeatedly called for all parties to the conflict to participate in the revitalization forum constructively and in a spirit of compromise and inclusion.

Peace guarantors say they fully expect the government of South Sudan to adhere to its repeated public and private commitments to participate in the revitalization forum in good faith, and with the immediate goal of stopping the fighting.

The statement says South Sudan is a member of IGAD but its government is also a party to the conflict to participate in decisions about the conflict which are made by the regional bloc, asserting such participation would undermine credibility of the bloc.

“To achieve a sustainable peace, no party to the conflict can have undue influence or a veto on the process, including the Government. The opposition also bears responsibility for coming to the table without preconditions. All parties must engage sincerely and make concessions in the national interest; otherwise, the conflict and suffering will continue,” the statement adds.

The Troika member countries, through the statement, said it fully supports IGAD’s continuing effort to build peace and, in particular, the tireless work undertaken by IGAD Special Envoy Ismail Wais to bring the parties together.

“The Troika views the HLRF as the essential, inclusive forum to advance peace; other efforts and fora must support the HLRF or risk diverting attention and focus, and delaying progress.”

The group reiterated its intent to stand with IGAD in its efforts to make progress toward peace and effective implementation of the agreement, and its readiness to take action against those who obstruct the process. The revitalization forum is scheduled to take place on December 18 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 December 10:20, by Lenin Bull

    Troika and UN are undermining the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the South Sudan through civil/tribal war engineering in South Sudan. Tribes and regions are being indirectly encouraged to rebel the government in Juba. This is subtle in the way the above bodies describe the current conflict and its causes. This is nothing but bullying and undermining of the young country.

    repondre message

    • 15 December 10:36, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Lenin Bull,

      You sound like somebody politically foolish or blind to see how the country is being run. Millions of citizens dead and many thousands in famine situation while thousands in refugee yet you still want to prop a government of killers, rapists and corrupt people. You better keep silent other than airing non sense. This government of the day deserves to be removed by all means.

      repondre message

    • 15 December 13:13, by jubaone

      Lenin Fool,
      Dont hang your worthless and dirty political linen for others to see. Sovereignity is an empy phrase and catch word, if people are hungry, get killed, die of hunger, women raped and entire socio-economic fabric destroyed. What does it mean to be SS, if your parents go half naked bcoz they cant afford to clothe, feed and be taken care of? Just jienge thrash!

      repondre message

  • 15 December 10:27, by Lenin Bull

    What does troika mean by " situation being intolerable" ? Who is causing the situation to be intolerable in South Sudan? Is it somebody trying to keep peace and order like government or somebody fighting and killing civilians on roads, in cities it captured, encouraging tribal wars and tribal hatred, etc?

    repondre message

  • 15 December 10:32, by Lenin Bull

    What does troika mean by the following sentence" The opposition also bears responsibility for coming to table without precondition?" Should they come to the negotiation table with preconditions you mean? I would assume through this ambiguous language that troika is indirectly hinting at encouraging opposition to have preconditions.

    repondre message

  • 15 December 14:01, by Eastern

    The guarantors are a stupid lot; why did they allow Kiir to manipulate everything which only backfired at their (guarantor’s) watches? Kiir abrogated the ARCSS by splitting the country into 32 tribal states and co-opting weaklings within the opposition, knowing all to well that those weaklings don’t have constituents to reckon with....

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.