Sudan calls to develop military intelligence coordination with Egypt

Sudan's Defence Minister Ibn Ouf meets Egyptian military intelligence chief Mohamed Faraj El Shahhat in Khartoum on 11 Oct 2017 (SUNA Photo)

December 14, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf Thursday underscored the need to develop military intelligence coordination between Sudan and Egypt to achieve the interest of the two neighbouring countries.

According to a statement by the Sudanese army spokesperson, Ibn Ouf made his remarks during a meeting with the head of Egyptian military intelligence Lt. Gen Mohamed Faraj el-Shahat who is taking part in a joint military intelligence training held in Khartoum this week.

The two armies have set up an annual training course titled "Nile Valley 3" for military experts and analysts to discuss a number of strategic issues affecting the security of the two countries.

The courses develop joint strategic analysis and to propose the required measures in the interests of the two countries, further said the military spokesperson Ahmed Khalifa al-Shami.

El-Shahat was already in Khartoum last October for talks with the Sudanese military on ways to control and monitor the joint border between the two countries.

The rising terrorist threat in Egypt particularly from Daesh elements who try to cross to Egypt through Jabal Al-Awinat area on the border with Sudan and Libya. Also, Sudan fears that Darfur groups launch more attacks from Libya after that one of May 2017. All these elements pushed Cairo and Khartoum to increase military and security cooperation.

In August 2017, President Abdel-Fatah al-Sisi met with the Sudanese defence minister and directed to increase military coordination with the Sudanese army.

(ST)

s
