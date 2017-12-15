PCP to meet SRF leaders in Germany over peace in Sudan

December 14, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) led by Minni Minnawi will meet the Popular Congress Party (PCP) next week in Germany, said a statement a released by the alliance of the armed groups on Thursday.
The PCP which historically was opposed to foreign initiatives to end the war in Sudan launched several months ago an initiative to bridge the gaps between the National Congress Party-led government and the opposition groups that boycott the National Dialogue process.
Ali al-Haj who leads the Islamist party after long years of exile in Germany said he would meet the with the armed at the end of a long series of meeting held with Sudanese political leaders including President Omer al-Bashir who supports his initiative.
"The Front received a dignified invitation from the Popular Congress Party to meet with a delegation led by the Secretary-General of the Party, Dr Ali al-Haj Mohammed on the eighteenth and nineteenth of December in Bonn," said the SRF spokesperson Mohamed Zaharia Faraj Allah in a statement to Sudan Tribune on Thursday.
Faraj Allah further reiterated the SRF’s openness to listen to the point of view of all the national political forces and to brief them on the position of the rebel alliance n on the issues of peace and democratic reforms in the homeland.
Last October, the SRF held its general conference in Paris and elected Minnawi as a leader for the upcoming period.
The Sudan Liberation Movement Minni Minnawi and the Justice and Equality Movement are part of the African Union-brokered peace process.
They failed to reach a humanitarian cessation of hostilities agreement with the government in August 2016 as they demand to open the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur for discussion, a matter that the government rejects.
Since, the government and the two groups have mad sole progress in this respect thanks to the efforts undertaken by the international facilitators but still, there are divergences on several points between the two parties.
There is no confirmation if the PCP leader would meet with the SPLM-N factions in Bonn.
(ST)
