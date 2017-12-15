 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 15 December 2017

South Sudan resumes issuing new passports

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 14, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan on Thursday said it had resumed issuing passports after a system failure forced those seeking new passports and renewal of old ones to abandon external travels.

JPEG - 36 kb
The director general at South Sudan immigration department, Majak Akec Malok speaks to reporters in Juba, December 14, 2017 (ST)

The director general of the nationality and passports at the ministry of interior, Majak Akec Malok attributed the cause to technical failure, although multiple immigration officials claimed failure to pay a German-based company its pending arrears caused the problem.

Malok told a news conference in the South Sudanese capital, Juba that problems at immigration were resolved and the department is ready to provide needed services.

“We have resumed our operation and whoever that is in need and wants to apply for national certificates and passports, we are ready to serve them,” he said Thursday.

The official, however, described as “unfounded” earlier reports that the directorate of passports and immigration could not issue passports since November after its German technology provider shut down its machine after the finance ministry failed to pay $500,000.

“When there is an issue which is not clear and it is for the public, you come to us so that we give you the correct information. But if you rely on the unfounded rumours which are usually allegations from the street talks, then you end up misleading the public instead of clarification”, said Malok.

According to top immigration official, technical faults that hit the department have been resolved and its staff would work during normal working days in order to clear the load caused by shutdown.

“Today, I am giving a statement to the citizens across the country that we stopped producing nationality and passports documents since date 9th last month. There was a technical problem but we have managed to solve it,” he told Sudan Tribune.

A former deputy finance minister, Mou Ambrose Thiik was earlier quoted saying the passport and national identification server had been blocked by German company Muhlbauer, after South Sudan failed to pay an annual software license fee of around $500,000.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 December 06:12, by Rumbek S. Sudan

    Majak Akech, there is no other correct information you can give than the information given by the ITs that works around computers. This habit of denying the truth to the public even when they actually know the correct information themselves should stop. The habit of those days when Arab forces are allowed to entered the SPLA controlled town and later say "Jur aci cok mar" must stop.

    repondre message

    • 15 December 07:50, by Eastern

      This bush habit of SPLA followed it to the government the former guerrilla outfit is struggling to run; it will always remain an uphill task...SPLA Al Nakba..!

      repondre message

      • 15 December 11:55, by South South

        Eastern,
        Your uncles live in the bushes of South Sudan right now. We live in Juba city. Shut up loser.

        repondre message

        • 16 December 13:40, by jubaone

          South South,
          Jienge scumbags who lived and slept together with cows now can enjoy the niceties and warmth of Juba after trying to drive the real owners away. South South, take it from me, we shall never let you squat even if it will cost us our lives. Federal system/kokora or death 💀. Jienges belong to jiengeland. Period.

          repondre message

  • 15 December 07:40, by Sunday Junup

    Hey! this man need medical attention, when did you start issuing renewal of old passports? What is known to every one is that you provide new passport to every one since the old number from old passport does not appear

    repondre message

  • 16 December 20:35, by kek nguan yok

    South Sudan Resumes Issuing new passports Approved.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.