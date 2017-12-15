UN Security Council backs regional efforts to revive South Sudan peace agreement

 
 
 
December 14, 2017 (NEW YORK) – The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) said Thursday said it remains deeply concerned over the situation in war-torn South Sudan and expressed strong support for a regional initiative aimed at rescuing its 2015 peace agreement.

The conflict in South Sudan, now in its fifth year, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than two million of them.

But the Security Council, in a statement, said it is “deeply” concerned about the actions of all parties to the conflict that are perpetuating this, with 7.6 million people now in need of aid, four million displaced, and six million lacking enough food to feed themselves.

The Council also took note of the September 2017 mid-term report of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) and its findings that the parties to the conflict have failed to implement substantive elements of the 2015 peace agreement, which sought to end the fighting that broke out in December 2013.

The Council expressed its strong support for the regional bloc (IGAD) High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF), which was established to revitalize efforts to implement the 2015 peace agreement and that it looks forward to the convening of a fully inclusive forum and substantive progress on the initiative by the end of December.

IGAD is a regional mechanism in Eastern Africa consisting of Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

The Council, in its statement, “strongly” urged all parties to engage constructively in the process to revitalize the 2015 peace agreement, underlining that no party should set pre-conditions for participation.

The 15-member Security Council noted with deep concern the continuing obstacles that hinder the delivery of vital lifesaving assistance to the South Sudanese people, condemning attacks on national and international humanitarian personnel and compounds.

The Council reiterated that perpetrators of violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of human rights must be held accountable, to break the prevailing cycle of impunity.

(ST)

  • 15 December 07:01, by Landlord

    security council, region, IGAD and Troika countries are well known of talks. they make sound statements to keep their money flowing. who cares for the animalistic behaviour in south Sudan. Now Sudan remained few months to finish crude oil from three different wells along 1956 boarder lines. we shall get back to the cow milk anyway.

    • 15 December 08:08, by Mi diit

      UN Security Council Sounds like a broken record.

  • 15 December 07:35, by Sunday Junup

    Good move, let see what will be the result. the good part is that IGAD isolate Juba thugs in IGAD decision making meetings

  • 15 December 07:55, by Eastern

    As longs as Kiir remains intransigent as he always is, no amount of forum-shopping will bring peace and stability in South Sudan. The HLRF is already being watered down by Kiir following his recent outbursts...

    • 15 December 11:50, by South South

      Eastern,

      HLRF is still alive and will make it out safely. This is the last chance for South Sudan to have peace. Kiir is going nowhere. He will be our president until new election is organized. Please prepare yourself for that.

      • 15 December 13:58, by Eastern

        Elections are untenable in South South, at least for the next 10 years, during these periods South Sudanese will continue to be at war if Kiir chooses to remain at the top.Wait for the big surprises at the HLRF.....

      • 15 December 15:05, by Khent

        Salva Kiir is not our President... he’s a corrupt, mass-mudering criminal that has thoroughly betrayed our struggle. He lost the Presidency the very moment he started killing civilians in 2013; he was ignorant, incompetent, short-sighted and corrupt prior to the killings of 2013. He actually feels that he’s done nothing wrong despite the sorry state of our country...

        • 15 December 15:20, by Khent

          ..and he consistently puts his own interests above that of millions of people counting on him (hoping against all hope) to do the right thing... to resign and allow the people to return, recover and reconcile; he has humiliated us and allowed our enemies to humiliate us to no end. That death-deserving traitor is not my President and we have no government; they all deserve to die.

          • 15 December 16:17, by Eastern

            Khent,

            My hat off is to you! South South, the village worrior can always continue to mobilize his village folks to die for Kiir.

    • 15 December 14:36, by South South

      Cowards are putting all their eggs in HLRF. Why don’t you match to Juba and take power. We are just laughing.

  • 15 December 08:45, by Kush Natives

    I always think positive impact disbelieving in ourselves putting less on peaceful solution in our country and believing more in war. We should first and foremost committ ourselves as the beneficiaries of this peace rather then looking for an outsiders who permanently employed, IGAD, TROIKA,AU are building towers on SS.

  • 15 December 08:51, by Kush Natives

    What would all of think or feel, if you’re layoff your job? Painful isn’t? South Sudan will remain a human resources for those an organizational structure for quite some time, unless we accept this problem and put it into a lasting solution.

  • 15 December 08:56, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    These regional leaders are failed over South Sudan to Solve it.
    IGAD-plus,should transfer peace talk to other partner.

    • 15 December 20:45, by jubaone

      Ayuiu,
      Let me candid on this.
      1. Uganda and Kenya want to hold us as the "eternal market" for their services and goods.
      2. Sudan and Ethiopia have increasing populations with limited resources, ideally as the Kiirminal kills and depopultes SS, poor peasants from both countries will resettle in SS. The large numbers of Eritreans/Ethiopians/Jellaba is a sign.
      3. Egypt wants the Nile waters and will

      • 15 December 20:51, by jubaone

        ensure we are kept fighting ourselves and don’t develop dams for energy and economic growth.
        4. Egypt has no choice but to expand southwards to SS. Our country has all what is needed to offset rapid growth than all these countries. But they will make sure, we don’t get the peace we bitterly desire. Sad, that Garang went too soon. He had a vision, the Kiirminal not.

  • 15 December 21:00, by kek nguan yok

    kek nguan yok
    south Sudan president.

    • 15 December 21:00, by kek nguan yok

      yok kek nguan South Sudan President.

