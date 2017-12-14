 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 14 December 2017

Turkey’s Erdogan to visit Sudan soon

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 14, 2017 (KHARTOUM) – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey will visit Sudan before the end of this month to boost economic relations between the two countries.

The announcement was made following a meeting on Wednesday between Erdogan and President Omer al-Bashir who was in Istanbul for the extraordinary Islamic summit on Jerusalem.

According to the official Sudan News Agency, It was agreed during the two-hour meeting that President Erdogan would visit Sudan on 24-25 December leading a

During the meeting, President Erdogan announced his visit to Sudan on 24-25 December, leading a large delegation of more than 200 businessmen, to explore investment opportunities available in Sudan.

There are many Turkish investments in Sudan.

Also, the two countries have signed a military cooperation agreement since 2011. In May 2017Sudanese defence minister discussed with his Turkish counterpart ways to promote joint cooperation in military fields and defence industries.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hamid Mumtaz, who accompanied al-Bashir in his visit to Turkey, described the meeting as “fruitful” adding it tackled bilateral relations and issues related to developments in the Islamic world.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.