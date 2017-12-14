Turkey’s Erdogan to visit Sudan soon

December 14, 2017 (KHARTOUM) – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey will visit Sudan before the end of this month to boost economic relations between the two countries.
The announcement was made following a meeting on Wednesday between Erdogan and President Omer al-Bashir who was in Istanbul for the extraordinary Islamic summit on Jerusalem.
During the meeting, President Erdogan announced his visit to Sudan on 24-25 December, leading a large delegation of more than 200 businessmen, to explore investment opportunities available in Sudan.
There are many Turkish investments in Sudan.
Also, the two countries have signed a military cooperation agreement since 2011. In May 2017Sudanese defence minister discussed with his Turkish counterpart ways to promote joint cooperation in military fields and defence industries.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hamid Mumtaz, who accompanied al-Bashir in his visit to Turkey, described the meeting as “fruitful” adding it tackled bilateral relations and issues related to developments in the Islamic world.
