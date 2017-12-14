 
 
 
Thursday 14 December 2017

Nine aid workers killed in S. Sudan in November: UN

December 13, 2017 (JUBA) – A total of nine aid workers were killed in South Sudan in November alone, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

JPEG - 74.8 kb
Emergency humanitarian workers attend to children in Pibor, Jonglei, South Sudan, 2 February 2012 (ST)

Six of the aid workers, the UN humanitarian affairs body (OCHA) said, were killed in South Sudan’s Jonglei, Eastern Equatoria and Lakes states.

"Incidents of violence, some of which led to the death of aid workers, substantially disrupted aid operations, forcing the suspension of response activities in multiple locations," OCHA said in a report.

More than three million South Sudanese have been forced to flee their homes since conflict broke out in the young nation in December 2013.

According to OCHA, almost half of the South Sudan’s 12 million people are hungry, including about 1.7 million on the brink of famine.

"Fighting forced the relocation of at least 47 aid workers in six incidents in Eastern Equatoria, Jonglei, and Unity," said the UN.

According to OCHA, 103 humanitarian access incidents were reported in November, compared to 116 in October and that six security incidents forced suspension of aid operations in different locations.

On Wednesday, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi appealed for urgent action by all sides to settle the conflict in South Sudan and put an end to its deepening humanitarian crisis and Africa’s largest refugee disaster.

The conflict, UNHCR said, has created the largest refugee crisis in Africa, amid estimates the refugee population could exceed 3 million by December 2018.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 14 December 10:31, by Maguto

    Death will end when peace come to South Sudanese....communities are hostile, no thing in their mind due to poverty

    repondre message

  • 14 December 10:56, by Lenin Bull

    Blackmail and false alarm as usual in South Sudan!! Where are the names and locations and dates when such humanitarians were killed? Look for the renewal of UNMISS mandate, ask donors to give you their money in an honorable way. Don’t shame South Sudan so that you get money and relevance.

    repondre message

  • 14 December 11:01, by Lenin Bull

    It is true innocent South Sudanese civilians die every day and night but no such report of humanitarian actors killed i November 2017. Anyway if it is true, then by whom, where, and where were your armies( RPF, and UNMISS troops)? They got all the good weapons, money, and numbers, why they did not protect those humanitarian actors? In a nutshell what are all these UN troops doing here in South Sud

    repondre message

  • 14 December 13:10, by Sunday Junup

    UN,
    Stop barking and move on as you choose to do so. You endorsed Taban to work with Kiir and you never came up boldly when this people died in November accept after one Month. you came to announce in a quite voice like no one die. If these people were killed by SPLA-IO, you could almost brought down sky but keep silence when it was Juba thug who killed them.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
