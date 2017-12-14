December 13, 2017 (JUBA) – A total of nine aid workers were killed in South Sudan in November alone, the United Nations said on Wednesday.
- Emergency humanitarian workers attend to children in Pibor, Jonglei, South Sudan, 2 February 2012 (ST)
Six of the aid workers, the UN humanitarian affairs body (OCHA) said, were killed in South Sudan’s Jonglei, Eastern Equatoria and Lakes states.
"Incidents of violence, some of which led to the death of aid workers, substantially disrupted aid operations, forcing the suspension of response activities in multiple locations," OCHA said in a report.
More than three million South Sudanese have been forced to flee their homes since conflict broke out in the young nation in December 2013.
According to OCHA, almost half of the South Sudan’s 12 million people are hungry, including about 1.7 million on the brink of famine.
"Fighting forced the relocation of at least 47 aid workers in six incidents in Eastern Equatoria, Jonglei, and Unity," said the UN.
According to OCHA, 103 humanitarian access incidents were reported in November, compared to 116 in October and that six security incidents forced suspension of aid operations in different locations.
On Wednesday, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi appealed for urgent action by all sides to settle the conflict in South Sudan and put an end to its deepening humanitarian crisis and Africa’s largest refugee disaster.
The conflict, UNHCR said, has created the largest refugee crisis in Africa, amid estimates the refugee population could exceed 3 million by December 2018.
(ST)
