 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 14 December 2017

Troika urges full participation in S. Sudan peace revitalization forum

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 13, 2017 (JUBA) - The members of the Troika (Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States) have called on all parties to participate in the High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) for the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS).

JPEG - 37 kb
President Salva Kiir pose with the IGAD FM after a meeting held at the South Sudanese presidency in Juba on 13 Oct 2017 (ST Photo)

The HLRF, the Troika said in a statement issued on Wednesday, is a unique and critical opportunity to make progress towards peace.

The statement comes days before the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) convenes the HLRF for the agreement on the resolution of the civil war in the war-torn East African country.

“The humanitarian, economic, security, human rights, and political situation continues to deteriorate with devastating consequences for the people of South Sudan,” partly reads the Troika’s statement.

Over half the South Sudanese population, aid agencies say, now lacks enough food to feed themselves and a third of the population has fled their homes, causing the largest refugee crisis in Africa.

“This situation is intolerable to the region and the international community,” the Trioka further stressed, adding “It cannot continue”.

In recent months, however, the region and the international community have repeatedly called on all parties to the conflict to participate in the HLRF constructively and in a spirit of compromise and inclusion.

The members of the Troika, in their statement, said they fully expect the Government of South Sudan to adhere to its repeated public and private commitments to participate in the HLRF in good faith, and with the immediate goal of stopping the fighting in the country.

The group said although South Sudan is a member of the regional bloc, its government is also a party to the conflict and that to achieve a sustainable peace, no party to the conflict can have undue influence or a veto on the process, including the government.

“The opposition also bears responsibility for coming to the table without preconditions,” further noted the Troika’s statement, adding that “All parties must engage sincerely and make concessions in the national interest; otherwise, the conflict and suffering will continue”.

Meanwhile, Norway, the US and UK vowed to fully support IGAD’s continuing effort to build peace saying they view the HLRF as the essential and inclusive forum to advance peace in the war-torn nation.

“IGAD’s ability to solve this crisis depends on unity of purpose amongst its members, and we urge the IGAD countries to speak with one voice,” the statement added, and further called for a “genuinely inclusive” HLRF that reflects the political reality of South Sudan.

The revitalization process, being supported by regional countries, seeks to revive the implementation of the 2015 peace accord and bring all the warring parties together.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 14 December 08:34, by jubaone

    The Troika/IGAD/AU must make it unequivocally clear to all parties that reneging, obstructing or any ill will not to resolving the crisis MUST have consequences. Such tragedy for SS must not be business as usual, even if that means both IG/IO have to quit the political stage for UN to takeover. It’s unwanted but a real and workable solution.

    repondre message

    • 14 December 11:48, by South South

      jubaobe,

      South Sudanese leaders should work very hard to bring peace to our country. Peace is the best for 64 tribes and the best for our country. Any ill talk about UN taking over South Sudan is premature and very stupid. It will not happen in our life time.

      repondre message

      • 14 December 14:57, by jubaone

        South South,
        Shut up with your jienge arrogance of "we liberated". Since when did you start to acknowledge other 63 tribes, ya scumbag? You jienges will get down to your knees, it is just a matter of time, like it or spit it. The SS is better off under UN Mandate with such worthless scoundrels like you who have brought disgrace and misery to SS.

        repondre message

  • 14 December 10:43, by Sunday Junup

    Let IGAD also implement this course with out conditions like dr.Riak to remain in prison! I hope Juba thugs has no money to pay IGAD this time that is why they are trying to Isolate them and speak the truth

    repondre message

    • 14 December 15:01, by jubaone

      Sunday Junup,
      It is over, the jienge republic is done. Just prepare yourselves and other peace-loving junubin for a takeover from such bastards that want to destroy SS along tribal lines. They will face one thing: firing squad. We need a general cleanup from worthless scumbags. I have a dream, that any SS will not be judged by the marks on his forehead, but the contents of his head, I´ve a dream

      repondre message

      • 14 December 19:40, by Sunday Junup

        Jubaone,
        Thanks very much i hope your dream will come true. We will be in SS where history is real and every tribe respect the right of Minority and look each others as brother and sisters

        repondre message

        • 15 December 07:29, by jubaone

          Sunday Junup,
          1. The Kiirminal and Taban will both not attend the HLRF.
          2. Riak won’t attend also but will send his delegates.
          3. New deal will be struck and kiirminals powers reduced.
          4. Federalism will be the system of governance of 3 states.
          5. Those who renege/obstruct risk ICC.
          6. Jienge Republic is history 😆

          repondre message

    • 14 December 22:54, by choldit

      Dear, the intention of the whole peace talk is to disadvantage Dr Machar and the whole spla/SPLM IO and the Nuer as a tribe and other South Sudanese people who support Dr Machar, the SPLM IO and the Nuer. The troika group shld start by stopping conditions that keep him in South Africa. IGAD itself is a problem becoz it supposes a govt that kills its people! talk not ask 4 cause of July 2016 is juk

      repondre message

      • 15 December 01:34, by Kuch

        Choldit,
        Some of our Nuers & some Equatorians sheer stupidity & love of working against the interests of South Sudanese people is the one that will destroy this country. During our genuine war of independence from our arch enemy---the cloned so-called arab North Sudan, many of our & Nuers & almost Equatorians alliance themselves against the SPLA & were given free food rations & arms>>>

        repondre message

        • 15 December 01:38, by Kuch

          as their pay to sabotage the genuine interests of South Sudanese interest yearn for independence. These days, the same some of our Nuers, Shilluks & some Equatorians are the ones letting themselves being used by the US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs as blackmails & bargaining cards against the government of South Sudan & South Sudanese people>>>

          repondre message

          • 15 December 01:45, by Kuch

            Some of our Equatorians from Jubek & Yei river state were honestly informed when the Nuers aimless armed rebellion was only confined in the greater Upper Nile to not joined Mr. Riek Machar aimless aimless armed rebellion. But they failed to heed the warning & joined it anyway in July last year. And many of their civilians were coerced by the CIA, M16 & many other foreign creeps posing as NGOs>>>

            repondre message

            • 15 December 01:50, by Kuch

              to run to Uganda so that they can go and use as blackmails & bargaining chips just as the same CIA, MI6 & other foreign creeps are using the same tactic that they had here in our country in Myanma/Burma in East Asia. A lot of our Nuers are being intentionally kept by the US, the UK, their UN & NGOs in these so-called filthy POCs for the same purpose----to use them as bargaining cards & blackmails>

              repondre message

              • 15 December 01:56, by Kuch

                against the current govt of South Sudanese people so that the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their sleazy allies can crawl themselves so that they can come loot it like what they had/are doing in DRC, central Africa republic (CAR, Libya, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine or other countries. Something that is not gonna happen as long on our watch idiots>>>

                repondre message

                • 15 December 02:01, by Kuch

                  This so-called "revitalization forum" of peace process in our country is nothing to do with South Sudanese people’s peace some of our Nuers & Equatorians idiots----it the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs and some of their creepy allies like ethiopia in our our so-called IGAD countries who want to negotiate their evil selves into our country. But their dirty game in our country & going to end up>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 15 December 02:06, by Kuch

                    like their 2015 so-called CPA II or ARCISS. Have you idiots noticed that your Riek Machar aimless armed rebellion had been long since been crushed on the ground. But the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies are the ones insisting of this so-called "revitalization forum"? Fellows, who would want the evil white Americans, English people & some of their creepy allies>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 15 December 02:11, by Kuch

                      in between with their dirty intriguers in their villages? Who would want these vermins in their villages fellows? As l wrote many times on this website----the US investors were given the first priority over our countries to come & invest in our country now that the war was over in 2012. But the US investors refused, citing lack of infrastructures in our country to come & invest in them>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 15 December 02:15, by Kuch

                        but when the government of South Sudan asked the Chinese investors to come & invest in our country and the Chinese companies agreed that they would what they can to invest in our country. The US became jealous & wanted a regime change & their usual Riek Machar & Pagan Amuom & Rebecca Nyandeng were tabbed on the shoulder to do something against Mr. Salva Kiir govt>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 15 December 02:22, by Kuch

                          Salva Kiir & his then govt turned into a communist or socialist govt overnight, was dangerous to the US & the West interests in Africa & was to be removed from power at all costs. And that was how the 2013 foiled coup in the two army barracks came about. It was blessed by the US, the UK & the UN with their then representatives like Susan Paige, Hilde Johnson of UNIMISS & the UK ambassador>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 15 December 02:29, by Kuch

                            to our country, and when their (the US, the UK & their UK) foiled coup didn’t get the intended results in Juba to take power. Then they urged their Riek Machar puppet/stooge to run to to Adis Ababa to negotiate with the government of South Sudan to save their evil faces while urging their same Riek Machar to continue fighting the govt of South Sudan on the country sides>>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 15 December 02:35, by Kuch

                              Riek Machar later went & demanded the real 2013 foiled coup architects like Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot, Mr Gatkuoth, Aduok Nyaba, Deng Alor---the so-called former detainees to be released immediately & the US, the UK, the UN & their allies put an enormous pressures on Salva Kiir govt to release them into Uhuru Kenyatta>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 15 December 03:08, by Kuch

                                of Kenya as their guarantors for protection while their so-called peace talks were going on in ethiopia. Mr. Salva Kiir & his then govt capitulated & released the traitors to Kenya. Pagan Amuom & his Riek Machar went & signed the so-called CPA II or ARCISS:http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article56093
                                http://www.smallarmssurveysudan.org/fileadmin/docs/documents/IGAD-Compromise-Agreement-Aug-20

                                repondre message

                                • 15 December 04:54, by Kuch

                                  that was not negotiated by anyone from the govt of South Sudan or their Riek Machar or Pagan Amuom puppets/stooges. But a mere document drafted by foreign powers & pushed it onto the government of South Sudan & South Sudanese people to sign by force. To which the government of South Sudan refused to sign in the hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa, but one week later in Juba>>>>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 15 December 04:59, by Kuch

                                    with a lot "serious of reservations" The US was the first country to stick her long nose to condemn the govt of South Sudan of the "serious reservations" but anyway the then so-called CPA II or ARCISS was a foreign project that didn’t had anything to do with the South Sudanese people’s peace but foreign interest group project---the whole rubbish exploded in their evil faces>>>

                                    repondre message

                                    • 15 December 05:05, by Kuch

                                      in J1 where their Riek Machar puppet/stooge & some of his Nuer fools staged yet another coup & thought that their US, the UK, UNIMISS & some of their creepy allies in between would helped them enthroned their fool into power in our country. Mr. Riek Machar idiots were gunned down outside the J1, I mean all of them except the body guards who were in J1 with their psychopath>>>

                                      repondre message

                                      • 15 December 05:11, by Kuch

                                        Mr. Riek Machar was later on escorted to his chosen residence of Jebel by the govt of South Sudan soldiers & was asked to return back in the morning to Jebel to iron out the insecurity issues in Juba & other parts of the country. Mr. Riek Machar refused to heed the advice but went & stage an all conquest of Juba with some of his newly Equatorians converts that he promised with higher ranks>>>

                                        repondre message

                                        • 15 December 05:16, by Kuch

                                          should he had ascended into power in our country. But to be honest fellows, the UN, the UK, their UN & NGOs dirty project in our country is not going to end very well. Riek Machar is long since dead. But many of our country men.women & some of our lowly informed South Sudanese are not reading the South Sudanese people’s lips>>>

                                          repondre message

                                          • 15 December 05:20, by Kuch

                                            Their US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between are playing games with our country & our people. And the evils are going to get what they are desperately shopping for in our country with a bucket full of it fellows. Fellows, watch this space>>>

                                            repondre message

                                            • 15 December 05:25, by Kuch

                                              Our Riek Machar fools & some of our Equatorians. Game is over long time ago. We will never ever welcome your evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between in our country, never ever, again. This is what the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus & their sleazy allies are doing in our country>>>

                                              repondre message

                                              • 15 December 05:30, by Kuch

                                                and against our people:http://nationalinterest.org/blog/the-buzz/the-opium-wars-the-bloody-conflicts-destroyed-imperial-china-17212
                                                https://www.britannica.com/topic/Opium-Wars
                                                https://www.thoughtco.com/the-first-and-second-opium-wars-195276
                                                The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between are using our country & they are using most of low lives South Sudanese>>>

                                                repondre message

                                                • 15 December 05:36, by Kuch

                                                  as their blackmails & bargaining chips since their intended purpose Geo-politically chess game play our country & our people as their Geo-politically intrigue like what they did with their then Eastern Congo, Angola, Mozambique, Algeria, many countries in Latin America countries, Caribbeans, Eastern Europe countries, Middle East & Asians countries during their then so-called cold war>>>

                                                  repondre message

                                                  • 15 December 05:43, by Kuch

                                                    And the evils think, that the govt of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people would be re-united with cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan & then they (the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus & some of their allies in between would then go & toss their champagne glasses & brag, western civilization. And they are doing this dirty intrigue on our own seeing eyes with some>>>

                                                    repondre message

                                                    • 15 December 07:14, by Landlord

                                                      Kush
                                                      you have become mad completely, please admit so that we help you. honestly, you are mad trust me. seek medical help.

                                                      repondre message

                                                    • 15 December 11:16, by choldit

                                                      Kuch, I don’t know what u think this forum is all about but let me tell u This, l am not interesting in bullshit politics of that nature u have. Obviously u don’t know what really going on in SS now that is why u going forth and back. “Iron fist project” is a project run by American for Juba regime to eliminate spla IO yet u are talking like America is not on ur side.

                                                      repondre message

                                                      • 15 December 11:31, by choldit

                                                        This peace talk was broken in 2016 in unusual circumstances. SPLM IO must have conditions b4 it moves its forces to Juba ever again. So the troika must not dictate the terms again becoz it was a part of the groups that lured SPLM/SPLA IO into the trap that result in J-1 and the following fights. Not to mention the traders in IGAD that feeds on our blood. It is all about keeping incompetent Kiir in

                                                        repondre message

  • 15 December 07:01, by jubaone

    Kuch,
    You have run out of thoughts and constructive criticisms. Take rest and go look after cows, that is good for you. Just for information, I don’t give a f**k what you as Jienge thinks about Equatorians, we have a mission to do, break the back of your stinking stinking jienge republic. Period. Take or spit it, ya MTN.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.