December 13, 2017 (JUBA) - The members of the Troika (Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States) have called on all parties to participate in the High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) for the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS).

President Salva Kiir pose with the IGAD FM after a meeting held at the South Sudanese presidency in Juba on 13 Oct 2017 (ST Photo)

The HLRF, the Troika said in a statement issued on Wednesday, is a unique and critical opportunity to make progress towards peace.

The statement comes days before the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) convenes the HLRF for the agreement on the resolution of the civil war in the war-torn East African country.

“The humanitarian, economic, security, human rights, and political situation continues to deteriorate with devastating consequences for the people of South Sudan,” partly reads the Troika’s statement.

Over half the South Sudanese population, aid agencies say, now lacks enough food to feed themselves and a third of the population has fled their homes, causing the largest refugee crisis in Africa.

“This situation is intolerable to the region and the international community,” the Trioka further stressed, adding “It cannot continue”.

In recent months, however, the region and the international community have repeatedly called on all parties to the conflict to participate in the HLRF constructively and in a spirit of compromise and inclusion.

The members of the Troika, in their statement, said they fully expect the Government of South Sudan to adhere to its repeated public and private commitments to participate in the HLRF in good faith, and with the immediate goal of stopping the fighting in the country.

The group said although South Sudan is a member of the regional bloc, its government is also a party to the conflict and that to achieve a sustainable peace, no party to the conflict can have undue influence or a veto on the process, including the government.

“The opposition also bears responsibility for coming to the table without preconditions,” further noted the Troika’s statement, adding that “All parties must engage sincerely and make concessions in the national interest; otherwise, the conflict and suffering will continue”.

Meanwhile, Norway, the US and UK vowed to fully support IGAD’s continuing effort to build peace saying they view the HLRF as the essential and inclusive forum to advance peace in the war-torn nation.

“IGAD’s ability to solve this crisis depends on unity of purpose amongst its members, and we urge the IGAD countries to speak with one voice,” the statement added, and further called for a “genuinely inclusive” HLRF that reflects the political reality of South Sudan.

The revitalization process, being supported by regional countries, seeks to revive the implementation of the 2015 peace accord and bring all the warring parties together.

(ST)