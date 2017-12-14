 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 14 December 2017

Dinka elder says S. Sudan’s ruling party factions caused war

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 13, 2017 (JUBA) - A member of the Jieng (Dinka) Council of elders has denied his group had played any negative role to cause the conflict, accusing the different factions of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) of having caused the civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions since December 2013.

JPEG - 99.3 kb
The rival SPLM factions sign a framework agreement in the Tanzanian city of Arusha on 20 October 2014 (ST)

Aldo Ajou Deng Akuey, also a key member of the country’s national dialogue, insists his group only supported South Sudan President Salva Kiir because he was elected into office and not because they had in anyway played a role that caused the war.

“In a nutshell, the warring parties are the SPLM and its rebellious factions: SPLM IO, SPLM FDs, and SPLM DC. But, as disinformation is a twin of thuggery, they and a mysterious group of neo-communist are out to mislead South Sudan and the world. They are determined to find an exit out of the crisis they created and participated”, wrote Akuey.

“We hereby adhere to a credible and factual debate in this particular crisis in order to record the history of South Sudan correctly. We support the SPLM and its Chairman Salva Kiir because their power came through the ballot paper and not through force of arms, violence or political anarchy. Less we support violence as a means to political power. That’s why we are in the world media as advocates of freedom and democracy. Through democracy, peace, security, good governance, and inclusive infrastructural development can be sustained”, he added.

Akuey, who is a member of the council of states and the chairperson of the specialized committee responsible for human rights and constitutional affairs, said factions of the country’s ruling party needed to be pressured to come together in order to end the war which they have caused.

The official was reacting to reports that often portrays the elders’ body as major obstacles to efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in the war-torn nation.

Last month, the country’s rival factions signed a unification agreement to rebuild trust and confidence among them. The deal, dubbed the “Declaration of Unification”, was signed in Cairo, Egypt under the auspices of the Egyptian President Abdel-Fatah al-Sisi and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni Kaguta.

The SPLM factions also agreed that the Egyptian general intelligence service would coordinate with the parties and follow up on the implementation of the signed deal.

The Cairo Declaration, which contained names of Pagan Amum, a former political detainee and South Sudan’s defence minister, Kuol Manyang, is expected to speed up implementation of the 2015 Arusha accord, signed nearly three years ago.

In January 2015, delegates from three factions of the SPLM party signed a 12-page agreement in Arusha, Tanzania, laying out key steps toward reunifying the party. Those who signed include the party loyal to President Salva Kiir, the SPLM-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO), led by former vice president Riek Machar, and a third made up of party officials who were detained when the conflict began in December 2013.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 14 December 05:38, by Eastern

    Now is the time to adduce evidence. The meddling by the JCE to rally the entire Dinka nation and other non-Dinka people to OPPOSE MACHAR’’S possible ascent to power. The negative campaign by JCE has brought the country this far.....

    repondre message

    • 14 December 06:42, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      It is first time to hear Dinka’s elders accused SPLM party.
      And that very this cast trophy was caused by party leaders Kiir Mayar and Riek Machar are those responsible for mass disaster happening in the country.

      repondre message

      • 14 December 08:43, by jubaone

        Ayuiu,
        After the demise of Garang, Bashir ensured that all NCP moles and SPLM converts subvert and destroy the real SPLM from within. Gatluak Kew, Aldo Ajo, Bishop Roric, Dr. Dhieu Mathok, Angelo Beda, Clement Wani Konga, Ismail Konyi et al all got into the party to undermine it. Aldo was a dep. parliament speaker for NCP, so what exoneration?

        repondre message

        • 14 December 15:17, by Jamy Moses Black

          I fully agree with you Mr. Jubaone for saying the truth. Though not all the intruders had the same intentions and objectives to join and destroy the peoples` SPLM party from within, it is true that their intrusion is responsible for the falling out of the party historical and senior members. I believe Kiir Mayardit as a person had no personal problem with his own senior party members.

          repondre message

    • 14 December 08:38, by South South

      Eastern,

      Lie and lies of an old man, which tell us that something is very wrong with an old man to lie. Give us concrete evidences that JCE started war in South Sudan. I have very strong evidences how members of SPLM caused this war in South Sudan. Stop lying!!!!!!!

      repondre message

      • 14 December 08:47, by jubaone

        South South,
        You are one of these NCP converts and moles, jellaba scumbag and late comer, parasite and surrogate at the same time. Shut up jellaba scumbag and hobos, get back to your jellaba masters and let junubin sort out this shit 💩 alone.

        repondre message

        • 14 December 12:40, by South South

          jubaone,

          Shut up loser. I never been to north Sudan since NCP came to power. You were there with them.

          repondre message

          • 14 December 12:46, by jubaone

            South South,
            Just to tell you jellaba scumbag. You couldnt have liberated anything during 21 yrs, then how old must you have been? If now in your early 30s, then minus 21, then you must´ve joined the SPLA at about 10yrs??? C´mon shut up. No jienge comrades ever said such nonsese except jellaba NCP moles and converts like you. Go carry urara like your darfuri or Nubas scumbags

            repondre message

          • 14 December 13:22, by jubaone

            South South,
            Just to tell you jellaba scumbag. You couldnt have liberated anything during 21 yrs, then how old must you have been? If now in your early 30s, then minus 21, then you must´ve joined the SPLA at about 10yrs??? C´mon shut up. No jienge comrades ever said such nonsese except jellaba NCP moles and converts like you. Go carry urara like your darfuri or Nubas scumbags

            repondre message

            • 14 December 13:36, by South South

              jubaone,

              I have been fighting for South Sudan freedom since I was 8 years old and I will continue to do so if I see anything dangerous is coming to South Sudan interests.

              repondre message

              • 14 December 14:46, by jubaone

                South South,
                You could as well tell us you stated fighting for SS freedom as a todler. You congenital and bloody scumbag. So when did you join school and finished your University? Or just bought some fake certificates in downtown Kampala/Nairobi? This explains why your arguments are shallow, primitive and stupid, loser!

                repondre message

                • 14 December 21:20, by South South

                  jubaone,

                  Stupid, this country was liberated by fighters, not through university degrees. Shimon Peres, late prime minister of Israel never had college education, but he rules Israel. John Major, former British prime minister, have no college education. Jacob Zuma, current president of South Africa has no university education, but he fought for his country. Shut up loser.

                  repondre message

                  • 15 December 07:06, by jubaone

                    South South,
                    Don’t compare your jienge scumbags with those people. These are two different worlds. Whether John Major or Zuma did not walk around naked like you idiots. Shut up loser. Pick something else.

                    repondre message

      • 14 December 09:27, by Eastern

        South South,

        Do you even matter...?

        repondre message

        • 14 December 11:58, by South South

          Eastern,

          Shut up loser, in your face. People who fought for South Sudan will rule it, period. Get it very straight from me, no more games and dancing around. Who are you? Coward, maybe, monkey’s eater, maybe. Lair and very old man, maybe.

          repondre message

          • 14 December 13:04, by Sunday Junup

            South South,
            Can you tell the date you overthrow Omar Albashir on power? I thought we got our independence through Nabasha 2005 peace agreement. Dinka never tell true history actually. I have seen them threatening other tribe that we liberated this country as if they got power through barrel of gun. In 2005 all major towns were under control of Jalaba i don’t know which major town they liberated!

            repondre message

            • 14 December 13:31, by South South

              Sunday Junup,

              Wicked man, pay attention to me here.
              1- In Eqautoria, only Juba was left liberated. Of course we were betrayed by stupid Equatoria militias who teamed up with fake Arabs, that why we lost Torit.
              2- Bhar Gazal: Only Aweil was not liberated.
              3- Upper Nile: Only Malakal, Renk, Bentu were not liberated. Of course Nuers food lover betrayed us and teamed up with Fake Arabs. Shut up loser

              repondre message

              • 14 December 19:38, by Sunday Junup

                South South,
                Bla bla, Equatorial betrayed, bla bla Nuer betrayed Liar! why don’t you admitted that ’’where ever you go problem follow’’. What i know so far was that Dinka was trying to get their freedom from non Dinka by looting their resources. All those location you mentioned was only South Sudan with out liberated any major town while you were looking for United Sudan. Total failure Dinka!

                repondre message

                • 14 December 21:10, by South South

                  Sunday Junup,

                  Shut up loser. We were all over the towns and cities of South Sudan. History is there and no one will change it forever. Coward, join us and shut up forever, you are nothing, but coward.

                  repondre message

                  • 15 December 02:18, by Sunday Junup

                    South South,
                    the question was very simple, you always threaten non Dinka that you liberated this country than what was the major town you Liberated rather than busy looting civilian resources in rural areas. go to Jikany areas and check by yourself how many dinka were converted to Nuer just for lack of food! When Equatorian depend their resources from evaders dinka you call it Kokora bla bla etc

                    repondre message

                    • 15 December 03:15, by South South

                      Sunday Junup,

                      Dumb ass, I have said to you before that we liberated all towns and cities in South Sudan except, Juba, Wau, Aweil, Malakal, Bentu and Renk. Is that difficult to understand low man. Yes, we liberated South Sudan.

                      repondre message

                      • 15 December 07:12, by jubaone

                        South South,
                        This is like a slave crying once his masters house gets burnt down although he lives in a squalid slave hut. "We liberated", that is NCP converts and jienges moles like you who were trained by you jellaba masters. It’s over. Hang yourself scumbag.

                        repondre message

  • 14 December 06:16, by deng

    Mr Aldo

    For me all so called SPLM or whatever they call themselves have changed and show their real color after independent, they are greedy, corrupt, they don’t know the rights of others, don’t care for country and its citizens even they don’t how to rule the country, they don’t institutions, constitution,

    repondre message

  • 14 December 06:48, by dinkdong

    "Because he was elected into office." You will still claim tbat even after 50 years in office. You should be ashamed of yourself.

    repondre message

  • 14 December 10:50, by Sunday Junup

    Jieng Council of Evil(JCE),
    You frankly indicate that you help Kiir because he was elected by People. If you know he was elected by people than why didn’t you advice him to go SPLM convention with dr.Riak? Why do you advice him to Kill Dr.Riak and all his opponents? You can not run a way from what you started? Now let Kiir and Dr.Riak be a side a wait for election and let technocrat lead our us.

    repondre message

    • 14 December 13:24, by Majesty

      Sunday,
      You sound ignorant or stupid altogether. A President in every country is advice, approach or ask for a favor by any citizen and South Sudan president is not different. If he chose to listen advice of Dinka council, Dinka council is not responsible for decision of the nation’s president, simple and logic.

      repondre message

      • 15 December 02:07, by Sunday Junup

        Majesty,
        But let your Jieng Council of Evil (JCE) not run away after their evil advices kills citizens. It was failure to get advice from one tribal self claimed elders! enjoy your evil game

        repondre message

  • 14 December 13:10, by Pancakrac

    The time for truth has come as Jesus has said to one of his disciples that,1 of you will deny me 3 times when the cock crow. The so called Jieng Council of elders has disgraced Dinka tribe. And i believe they will stand before Court of Law for response. their denial after National dialogue when Aweil rejected tribalism.

    repondre message

  • 14 December 23:58, by kek nguan yok

    1-866-387-7363

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.