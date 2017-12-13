South Sudan tightens security ahead of festive season

December 12, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan police has tightened security across the war-torn East African nation ahead of the forthcoming festive season.

Southern Sudanese police in a convoy on the streets of Juba (UN photo)

The deputy police spokesperson, James Dak Carol said security forces have been deployed to various strategic areas in the country.

"Security has been beefed up in the capital, major towns and other locations across the country as precautionary plans to boost safety of all the residents in the country," Dak told Xinhua on Tuesday.

"For the capital Juba to be safe, we have done adequate preparations by dividing Juba into five zones with huge deployment of forces for us to make sure citizens celebrate Christmas and New Year peacefully," added the official.

The operation, Dak further observed, will be a joint security venture and urged members of the general public to remain vigilant during the coming days as crimes are usually high during festive season.

In June this year, the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir instructed joint police units to shoot dead robbers, including those breaking into shops at night.

President Kiir said it is the police to provide security and protection to the citizens, saying the job of the police is to eliminate crimes.

The order, analysts said, highlights the frustration with which Kiir’s administration has been grappling to address the rising crime rate in the national capital, Juba, since the civil war broke out in December 2013.

(ST)