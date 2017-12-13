 
 
 
More than 170 killed in South Sudan clashes: MP

December 12, 2017 (JUBA) - More than 170 people died in the last week in clashes between two sub-clans in South Sudan, a Member of Parliament said Tuesday.

PNG - 20.3 kb
Map detail showing South Sudan’s Lakes state in red

The violence in the Western Lakes state has also seen more than 200 people injured, local MP Dharuai Mabor Teny was quoted saying.

The violent clashes reportedly involved mainly armed youths from two rival Dinka sub-clans, who first clashed on Wednesday last week.

"Right now, from both sides, we have 170 plus people who lost their lives. 342 houses have been burnt and almost 1,800 people displaced," Teny told Reuters on Tuesday.

The attacks prompted South Sudan President Salva Kiir to declare a state of emergency in three northern states, with military chiefs told to mobilise forces with enough equipment for up to three months.

The order announced by the state-owned television (SSBC) on Monday evening ordered the government forces to move into the region and carry out forceful disarmament with immediate effect.

The president issued the order after MPs from Gok, Western and Eastern Lakes petitioned him to declare a state of emergency in the region and order for forceful disarmament, with the implementation of these measures expected to protect civilians’ lives and properties.

The authorities have however reported that the situation in the area which has witnessed surge insecurity has improved following the recent deployment of security forces.

This is the third time the South Sudanese is declaring a state of emergency since war broke out in the country in 2013. In July, for instance, Kiir declared a state of emergency in Gogrial, parts of Tonj, Wau and Aweil East states for three months.

(ST)

  • 13 December 07:06, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    What a great lost to for 170 people to die on such aimless senseless wars of no gain, it is time that folks should know the value of human life, in developing countries people are working day and night 🌃 for preventive majors in stead of killing each others like flies.
    God have mercy on us,what a horrific incident is it!

    • 13 December 12:09, by Landlord

      Somebody said Dinka will continue to be at the centre of this government for ever, if this statement becomes true, killings will also continue for ever till such statements are regretted and withdrawn. other tribes will end up finishing themselves soon. except more dead toll

  • 13 December 20:06, by Eastern

    Who cares when dinka kill dinka? Have your say....

  • 13 December 22:49, by William

    If the govt sees disarmament as a solution, is govt able to protect them from their armed neighbors who usual come and take away their property. I always say the govt lack technical ways of solving simple issues instead, it add more fuel on fire.

  • 14 December 13:13, by Sunday Junup

    Why Jieng Council of Evil (JCE) are keeping quite or they value only war which can overthrow their power?

Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


