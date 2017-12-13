More than 170 killed in South Sudan clashes: MP

December 12, 2017 (JUBA) - More than 170 people died in the last week in clashes between two sub-clans in South Sudan, a Member of Parliament said Tuesday.

Map detail showing South Sudan’s Lakes state in red

The violence in the Western Lakes state has also seen more than 200 people injured, local MP Dharuai Mabor Teny was quoted saying.

The violent clashes reportedly involved mainly armed youths from two rival Dinka sub-clans, who first clashed on Wednesday last week.

"Right now, from both sides, we have 170 plus people who lost their lives. 342 houses have been burnt and almost 1,800 people displaced," Teny told Reuters on Tuesday.

The attacks prompted South Sudan President Salva Kiir to declare a state of emergency in three northern states, with military chiefs told to mobilise forces with enough equipment for up to three months.

The order announced by the state-owned television (SSBC) on Monday evening ordered the government forces to move into the region and carry out forceful disarmament with immediate effect.

The president issued the order after MPs from Gok, Western and Eastern Lakes petitioned him to declare a state of emergency in the region and order for forceful disarmament, with the implementation of these measures expected to protect civilians’ lives and properties.

The authorities have however reported that the situation in the area which has witnessed surge insecurity has improved following the recent deployment of security forces.

This is the third time the South Sudanese is declaring a state of emergency since war broke out in the country in 2013. In July, for instance, Kiir declared a state of emergency in Gogrial, parts of Tonj, Wau and Aweil East states for three months.

(ST)