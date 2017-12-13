Sudan, CAR leaders discuss joint cooperation

December 12, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir and President of the Central African Republic (CAF) Faustin-Archange Touadéra have discussed bilateral relations and issues of common concern.
- Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir greets CAR elected President Faustin Archange Touadéra in Khartoum on 27 March 2016 (Photo SUNA)
Touadéra, heading a high-level delegation, on Monday has arrived in Khartoum on an official one-day visit upon an invitation from al-Bashir.
He met al-Bashir on Monday evening at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum.
According to Sudan’s State Foreign Minister attal al-Mannan Bakhit, the visiting president has briefed al-Bashir on the situation in his country particularly regarding to the security conditions.
Touadéra pointed out that his country is move toward reconciliation among the various groups, saying they would benefit from Sudan’s experience in the National Dialogue.
The CAR president demanded from al-Bashir to broaden the economic cooperation between the two countries particularly the border trade.
He also asked for Sudan’s assistance in training the CAR armed forces to enable it to carry out its tasks effectively.
For his part, al-Bashir stressed Sudan’s keenness to support peace and stability in the CAR and promote economic cooperation during the coming period.
He also expressed readiness to convey the National Dialogue experience to the CAR to achieve peace.
The CAR suffered the worst crisis in its history since late 2012 when mainly Muslim Seleka rebels toppled the government of François Bozizé. Christian militias so-called anti-Balaka groups responded by attacking the Muslim minority.
Muslims have been forced to flee the capital city and most of the west of the country, in what rights groups described as ethnic cleansing.
Both sides have been accused of war crimes such as torture and unlawful killing.
Elected in March 2016, Touadéra has pledged to end violence and restore security and stability in the troubled country.
(ST)
