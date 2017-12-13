Machar-led rebels invited for IGAD high-level revitalization forum

 
 
 
December 12, 2017 (KAMPALA) - South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) has been invited to attend the high-level peace revitalization forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 17-22 December.

JPEG - 23.7 kb
Machar speaks on a mobile phone after an interview with Reuters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi July 8, 2015

“You may recall that the IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development] assembly of heads of state and government at its 31st extra-ordinary summit held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on 12 June, 2017, decided to urgently convene a High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) of the parties to the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCSS), including estranged groups,” the letter signed by Ethiopia’s prime minister partly reads.

In the 8 December letter addressed to Riek Machar, organizers of the meeting said they consider as key measures to restore a permanent ceasefire, full and inclusive implementation of the peace agreement and revise realistic timelines and implementation schedules towards democratic election at the end of the transitional period.

The High-Level revitalization forum will kick off in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 18-22 December after the extraordinary session of the IGAD council of ministers due to take place from15-16 December.

“Your Excellency, all participants to the HLRF will be representing their respective parties. Hence, I wish to kindly request you to delegate three (03) duly- authorized representatives of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army-in opposition (SPLM-IO) who will participate in the forum. In this regard, I recommend that at least one of the delegates could be a woman”, further states the letter.

“I strongly believe your Excellency that your wise leadership in this important initiative to revitalize the agreement on the resolution of the conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCSS) is very critical,” it adds.

The Ethiopian prime minister said in the letter that he was optimistic the armed opposition group will seize this historic opportunity to engage earnestly to revitalize the ARCSS, cease all forms of hostilities, end the conflicts and re-establish a firm foundation to building sustainable peace, stability and democracy in the war-torn nation.

The Troika countries earlier called a conducive environment for the peace revitalization process and warned that sanctions would be imposed on those who violate the ceasefire and obstruct humanitarian assistance ahead of the IGAD-brokered peace forum.

In June, a summit of IGAD heads of state and government decided to convene a meeting of the signatories of the South Sudan peace agreement to discuss ways to revitalize the peace implementation. During the June summit, it was agreed that all groups be included in the discussion aimed at restoring a permanent ceasefire.

The South Sudanese government earlier warned that the revitalization forum by the regional bloc, which mediated the 2015 peace deal, should not be another platform for negotiations of the peace accord between the two factions to the conflict.

Over a million people have fled South Sudan since conflict erupted in December 2013 when President Kiir sacked Machar from the vice-presidency. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst violence since it seceded from Sudan in July 2011.

(ST)

  • 12 December 21:58, by Sunday Junup

    It is a great News but what i know so far is that IGAD are doing business

    repondre message

    • 13 December 01:52, by Kuch

      Sunday Junup,
      This is an obtuse lie chap from SUDAN TRIBUNE propagandists, no one is going to your Adis Ababa from South Sudan govt ever again. There is no more war in our country chap, but the foreign sellout idiots can go to Adis Ababa if they so choose to go & negotiate with no one. Mr. Sunday Junup, game is over chap take it from me. There is no way under the sun, we are>>>

      repondre message

      • 13 December 01:58, by Kuch

        not going to welcome your masters into our country as you idiots think. We will screen even God/gods from poking their evil noses into our country & our people ever ever again.

        repondre message

        • 13 December 03:46, by DO IT

          Idiot Kush,
          Do you have any knowledge of what maybe happening to your rotten government if none didn’t show up to that IGAD outcomes things? You and your idoit organisation will faces hugs capital punishment both from Africa countries and abroad. Furthermore, Machar will be put in charge to lead the transformation government as Salva Kiir is missing his chance

          repondre message

        • 13 December 06:10, by deng

          Kuch

          You can mock at gods but don’t mock at God the creator of universe

          repondre message

      • 13 December 08:19, by jubaone

        Kuch,
        Your tirades are simply a hopeless and desperate cry of a drowning person. As a refugee, you can afford to write nonsense while enjoying the comforts of your host country. Our people in SS desperately need peace and development which you can’t give. I suggest you write your nonsense to IGAD organizers and stop bothering us with your cheap Jienge scum.

        repondre message

        • 13 December 09:08, by South South

          jubaone,

          We all want peace in our country. Riek can return as a normal citizen and wait for an election if he wants to hold any constitutional position including presidency, it’s that simple. Please stop mocking others of been outside the country, you are hiding outside South Sudan and that why you post everyday these nonsense comments. Dinkas are going to be center of any government in South S.

          repondre message

          • 13 December 10:03, by jubaone

            South South,
            It is not the monopoly of jienges like you to determine whether Riak or any other SS must return as a normal person or not. Riak like anyone can come and the people of SS will determine if he should be a leader or not. Hopeless parroting of this jienge nónsense articulated by the Kiirminal wont work. Jienges have been at the centre of any govt? See where we are,loser

            repondre message

            • 13 December 12:37, by South South

              jubaone,

              No monopoly and no losers on our side, maybe on your side, you have all these nonsense. You are repeating my words, Riek can return, yes, that’s possible, but he has to wait for an election if he needs to be something in South Sudan. Prepare yourself to work with Dinkas in any government in South Sudan, facts.

              repondre message

              • 13 December 13:03, by jubaone

                South South,
                Is it conveníence or a matter of principle? Jienges stole the money and monopolized state institutions and yet their junk states are not different from cattle camps. For that reason, we must go for federalism/kokora and we see how far you get, loser. I´d count on jienges, if they ever transformed their junk states into real paradise. But None!

                repondre message

                • 13 December 13:12, by South South

                  jubaone,

                  Stupid old man, forget about kokora. Those of your uncles who want kokora are now in refugee camps in Uganda. Join them there and you can talk about kokora with them, not in South Sudan. I have cattle camp in my village. Where is your cattle monkey? I am laughing.

                  repondre message

                  • 13 December 13:40, by jubaone

                    South South,
                    I am not bothered with such cheap jienge thrash bcoz you are worthless as a piece of shit without Equatoria. That You are better off looking after your cows in jiengeland, eat, sleep and shit like your cows, that does NOT affect me. Maybe you should thibk of your parents (if any) caught up in the savagery in Rumbek, loser! You have no village, just wandering like a lost bastard.

                    repondre message

                  • 13 December 14:03, by jubaone

                    South South,
                    You said, you were a jienge of Juba, Yei, Nimule and I was just wondering where your cattle camps are supposed to be. A lizard can soak itself for ages in water but WONT change into a crocodile. A jienge will remain a jienge and living in Equatoria will NOT make you an Equatorian either. Wele kef ya "dhol?"

                    repondre message

          • 13 December 16:48, by Mookachaar Jieng

            No matter if Machar Delegate three members to go to Addis and Attend the forum or not,Please wait and see what will happen after that IGAD High-Level Revitalization forum.Either the business of IGAD will over or peace must come to South Sudan through Machar and other South Sudanese well thinkers not this criminal

            repondre message

    • 13 December 06:43, by Khent

      Now more than ever, I want this war to end and so Riek must be allowed to return - despite betrayal and past events. Restore peace at all costs. This blood-letting between brothers can’t go on any longer. I really loathe that man, but I love our people more, and I was wrong to insist on the exclusion of a man I still consider a traitor; Salva Kiir is also a traitor and must go.

      repondre message

      • 13 December 10:52, by Eastern

        Khent,

        Thanks. I like your sobriety....Restore peace at all costs. Riek was ousted with the hope of ushering peace in; now that it has come to the realisation of all and sundry that approach is untenable, bring him in, with one intention in mind restoration of peace his past notwithstanding.

        repondre message

      • 13 December 19:49, by Mi diit

        Khent,

        Reviling Dr. Riek simply because of not hailing from your tribe or political camp isn’t only an insult to yourself but to the whole family who had done an upbringing to you.
        Drop your tribal mindset and look around to see how the World has changed.

        repondre message

    • 13 December 23:04, by The Rhino

      Listen,

      USA,Norway and UK have historic ties to South Sudan...negative or positive.The first two countries have enormously contributed to the struggle we now see has become tribal,useless and chaotic.Those countries have long figured out the trajectory of the global political wave.Yes John Garang was exceptional but he too was blinded and unfortunately felt onto Dinkadom and Jiengeism...which ...

      repondre message

      • 13 December 23:33, by The Rhino

        ...in fact was a tragic and root cause of all the present mayhem in South Sudan.Had he only matched his experiences with the wittiness, intelligence and coolness of Equatoria’s Sons/Daughters and some smart Upper Nile affiliates of the same measure, I faithfully believe South Sudan would have been transformed into a prosperous,successful and proud nation,sooner after the painful liberation...

        repondre message

        • 13 December 23:50, by The Rhino

          ..struggle,than this Kiir’s Luakingdom and JCE Empire...a truly big mistake and negligence from him John Garang, no doubt!!! Now what have we learnt from that?I think any wise person with brain would reset the button and contemplate to make a difference.The last think we need for the up coming High Level Revitalization Forum are those useless outdated tribal old ugly politician who predatorily...

          repondre message

          • 14 December 00:04, by The Rhino

            ...cling to power thinking they can make a change—well fuck off! just retire old men.South Sudan doesn’t belong to you greedy insatiable gang idiots or any other tribal junk entity, it belongs to the PEOPLE— the entire South Sudanese, period!

            Now last but not least,the IGAD,the sloppiest,interest driven weakest foolish organization after AU that I know.These organizations are the ones...

            repondre message

            • 14 December 00:19, by The Rhino

              ...responsible for slavery,poverty and misery in Africa let alone the chaos in South Sudan.IGAD Headquarter is full of poor hungry hyaenas who have so far never learned anything after colonization...just wild stinky pigs in a stay...very sad indeed! This must change.I hope Ethiopia will always keep its head above trouble waters and stay strong!

              repondre message

  • 13 December 03:14, by john akeen

    No one and no politician men or women suppose to own South Sudanese people, South Sudaneses people suppose to own politicians because the land belongs to people not politicians. Politicians shouldn’t use civilians to fight for them or to die for them, because of their interest or power. Riek Machar should take people office through election not violence

    repondre message

    • 13 December 03:55, by john akeen

      Riek Machar can be invited to attend the high-level peace revitalization forum,but he need to know that in a strong way, that he doesn’t have any seat in the office of the republic of South Sudan any more. IOs now are becoming smarter now than before, they’re all going to their homes to take care of their families. Only stupid idiot dumb brain IOs are the one still after Riek Machar

      repondre message

      • 13 December 08:24, by jubaone

        John Akeen,
        Did Riak instigate the Rup and Pakam clans to butcher themselves like savages? Channel your energies and resources to resolving such issues that will mitigate bloodletting among your people than wasting time attacking Riak. In the end, you are the losers.

        repondre message

      • 13 December 10:54, by Eastern

        john akeen,

        The forget about the "dumb brain IOs", deal with the SMART IOs you have been having in Juba for more than one year now. Why don’t you morons swallow your empty prides for once!

        repondre message

  • 13 December 03:36, by DO IT

    This is a what I think the selection should be done from IO faction for this IGAD outcomes meeting. One should be chairman of IO and 2nd must be Equatorians person and 3rd could be anyone but with exception of Salva Kiir

    repondre message

  • 13 December 04:13, by Mayendit

    Do it or leave it I don’t care your hiding name.

    You are saying Mr. Kush is Idiot but when I view your suggestion thus, you should be the first one of the Idiocy I had never seen. Listen, what we need now is not position but peace,unity and rebuilding nation South Sudan and good ways of arrangement on coming election that is all about. Why you need Equatorians in SPLM i0 for what reason?

    repondre message

    • 13 December 04:33, by DO IT

      Mayedit
      Because Equatorians are reliable and honest. They are also the backbone IO at a moments. Most Nuer including me have had betrayed the IO and went back to begged the very persons that killed our loves forgiveness

      repondre message

  • 13 December 11:15, by William Atak Garang.

    what is need is peace not Dr. machar.

    repondre message

  • 13 December 13:01, by Radical nationalist

    it is good to included Dr.Riek Machar

    repondre message

  • 13 December 16:54, by Fair Man

    Jubaone
    Just be careful, once IGAD does not wants present of Riek Machar, than that HLRF is just sponsored by JCE. IGAD should rather invite anyone other than Machar. Dr. Riek, ask for your immediate participation, than sending so-called representatives. You are not a dead person nor unwilling to attend. If Kiir did not want to come and sends his boys, up to him. You are a serious man. Be on spot.

    repondre message

    • 13 December 19:15, by jubaone

      Fair Man
      I guess This is part of politicking and naturally Riak would send his emissaries to the HLRF to then gauge and report back. He has been consistent other than the kiirminal who had shifted and reneged like a moving target. Riak’s team will insist on the fundamentals of ARCISS contrary to what the kiirminal opts. The kiirminal has now little playground.

      repondre message

  • 13 December 20:29, by Eastern

    Kiir and Dr. Machar MUST BE FORCED to sit in a certain room in Africa to agree on one thing or another; remember Kiir = millions and Dr. Machar = millions...South Sudanese!

    repondre message

  • 13 December 20:30, by Eastern

    Kiir and Dr. Machar MUST BE FORCED to sit in a certain room in Africa to agree on one thing or another; remember Kiir = millions and Dr. Machar = millions...South Sudanese!

    repondre message

    • 13 December 22:32, by South South

      Eastern,

      The one who is powerful in South Sudan is Kiir with millions behind him. If Riek has millions in South Sudan where are they? Why he is parked in South Africa? What is the reaction of millions who follow him? Lie and lies of Eastern. When an old man like you lie, it’s painful to see the truth coming out from rebels.

      repondre message

